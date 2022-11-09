Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Get in the Christmas spirit with a Grammy-nominated Utah performer's holiday show tour
This story is sponsored by Jenny Oaks Baker. As the days become shorter and the weather colder, the urge to bundle up and stay indoors is strong. But these telltale signs of winter also mean Christmas is around the corner. Joe Bennett, professor of musicology at Berklee College of Music...
Veterans Day celebrations, drone show and more happening this weekend in Utah
It's been a busy week in Utah - so this weekend, have some fun and head to a local event near you! Here's a list of what's happening
Community, family, friends remember Utah icon at public memorial
A Utah icon was honored at a public memorial this Thursday, Nov. 11. Valter Nassi, owner of the Salt Lake City restaurant, Valter's Osteria, died back in September at the age of 76.
ABC 4
Meet the new bishop of the Episcopal Church of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, 12th Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Utah, shared how the Episcopal Church in Utah has made changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they plan to make members of the church feel comfortable. Bishop Spiegel wants to ensure...
saltlakemagazine.com
Blasphemous Utah Brands
One of the first things that I bought when I moved to Utah was a Polygamy Porter baseball cap. The Wasatch Brewery label had an additional layer of humor for myself, seeing as my surname is Porter and the Porters from which I hail are Mormon polygamist stock. Even without the personal connection, Wasatch’s Polygamy Porter, which launched more than two decades ago, was at the forefront of what is now a trend: brand and product names that subvert Utah’s predominate religious culture. I say “subvert” because most of these products are forbidden for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to consume.
kjzz.com
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
890kdxu.com
New State Flag for Utah Is Chosen
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A new design for Utah's state flag will go before the state legislature in January. Yesterday, members of the Utah State Flag Task Force voted unanimously to send the design to state lawmakers. With a few minor changes, the current state flag design has remained untouched since 19-13. The new design features white mountains on a blue backdrop displayed over red rock canyons, which denotes Southern Utah. Besides the red-white-and-blue connection to the American flag, designers say the Utah flag's new colors represent symbols connected to the state. These include the color blue that represents Utah's rivers and lakes, and white that represents Utah's mountain landscapes.
VIDEO: Make a wish! Meteor fireball seen over Utah
Many in northern Utah got that chance Thursday after seeing a streaking beam of light that was most likely a meteor.
KSLTV
Utah awarded grant to study critical mineral deposit, only found in West Desert
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Geological Survey has been awarded a federal grant to study Utah’s West Desert and its valuable mineral deposit. One of those minerals contains indium, which is used to create touchscreens for smartphones and display panels, along with other industrial uses, like windshields and solar panels.
utahbusiness.com
Not all of the ideas to save the Great Salt Lake are created equal.
Y ou’ve probably heard by now, but the Great Salt Lake is drying up. The lake reached record lows this summer, dropping to 4,190.1 feet in July. To put this in perspective, the lake was flexing about 3,000 square miles in the 90s. Now, it’s withered to less than 1,000.
KSLTV
Utah marching band heads to Grand Nationals in Indianapolis
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Bands across the country have been competing for months in competitions leading to state championships and Bands Of America regional competitions. American Fork High School once again reigned first place Saturday at Bands of America St. George Regional, one of 27 regional competitions in the States. The regional included 31 bands from Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and California.
Opinion: This business school is the first in Utah to be named solely after a woman
Gail Miller, a philanthropist and businesswoman generously gifted $10M to Salt Lake Community College. Read about the college’s plans here.
Dignity Index evaluates post-election messages
The Dignity Index said this would be the final set of scores for the Utah Demonstration project.
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
kvnutalk
Angie’s Restaurant ending annual free Thanksgiving meal – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Since 1990, Angie’s Restaurant at 690 North Main in Logan has offered a free Thanksgiving meal to help Cache Valley families. The meal was offered for those who may not have a place to go or who couldn’t afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal. It also served as an opportunity for others to donate to local causes. But the restaurant announced this week they are ending the annual tradition this year.
midutahradio.com
Salt Lake County Dismissed Lawsuit Filed By Teens
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A Salt Lake County judge has dismissed a lawsuit regarding Utah’s fossil fuel policies. A group of teenagers filed the suit against the state, claiming that fossil fuel policies harm their health and violate their constitutional rights. Judge Robert Faust dismissed the suit yesterday. Faust said the teenagers have “a valid concern” but this issue needs to be taken up by the legislative branch.
utahstories.com
Utah’s Main Street Program to Boost Local Economies
A historic downtown helps define a community’s character, but century-old structures can be difficult to renovate and maintain. But thanks to Utah’s Main Street Program, seven cities recently received a financial boost to help spruce up businesses that strive to keep their aging downtown blocks vibrant. That slate...
ksl.com
The genius way Utahns are buying luxury vacation rentals
This story is sponsored by Ember. As the weather is beginning to cool, you're probably considering your next warm climate getaway to sunny Southern Utah. Many Utahns make frequent trips to the St. George area but are increasingly weary of paying expensive nightly rental prices every time you take the family down. No doubt you've thought to yourself, "wouldn't it be great if we just owned our own vacation home here"? But who has the time or money to own an entire second home all to yourself? Very few.
Summit County doesn’t vote like the rest of the state
According to preliminary results, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin won 61% of the vote in Summit County, which is far better than he fared elsewhere in Utah. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was given a third term in Washington after winning 55% of the total vote. The only...
kslnewsradio.com
Anti-gambling advocate: For banning lottery, Utah wins
SALT LAKE CITY — The lucky ticket-holder of the recent Powerball lottery scored $2.04 billion ($2,040,000,000). The owner of the Southern California gas station won $1 million for selling it. The winner has not come forward yet. But Utah is the big winner for banning any state lottery, says the director of an anti-gambling organization.
Comments / 0