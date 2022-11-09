ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track Recognized by Urgent Care Association for Quality Care and Patient Safety

southfloridahospitalnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital’s John Couris and Mark Runyon Named Highly Successful CEO-CFO Duo by Becker’s Hospital Review

TGH CEO and CFO recognized for leadership and driving innovation to boost quality and lower the cost of care. November 10, 2022 – John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital (TGH), and Mark Runyon, executive vice president and CFO of TGH, are among the seven CEO and CFO pairs from hospitals and health systems across the country recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review 2022 “Highly Successful CEO-CFO Duos” list.
TAMPA, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital’s Innoventures Is Honored at the Tampa Bay 2022 Inno Fire Awards by the Tampa Bay Business Journal

The award recognizes TGH Innoventures’ commitment to driving quality improvements at Tampa General Hospital, nurturing early-stage health care startups, and investing in innovation and companies. November 10, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital’s (TGH) innovation center and venture capital fund, TGH Innoventures, is being recognized by the Tampa Bay Inno...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Frontier lays off 62 Tampa workers

November 10, 2022 - Internet service provider Frontier is closing its Tampa dispatch operations at 610 Morgan St. "Changing business needs require us to close portions of this facility permanently," the company wrote in a letter to the state, providing notice of the closure and that it will result in 62 layoffs. The dispatch operations will close on Dec. 30. The affected workers were notified Oct. 31. The terminations are expected to continue through January 2023 "as we wind down activities," according to the letter.
TAMPA, FL
Rose Burke

Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonight

Winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to intensify Wednesday evening. Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Thousands without power in Pinellas

November 10, 2022 - According to a 6:30 a.m. update from Duke Energy, at least 5,000 Pinellas County customers are without power due to the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. That number is likely to increase, as meteorologist Denis Phillips reported wind gusts of 62 mph at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Phillips said the worst of the storm is moving through the area in an 8:00 a.m. social media post.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer to bring 420 apartments to Pasco

More apartments are coming to Pasco County. An undisclosed buyer has bought a 22-acre parcel of property and intends to build 420 luxury apartments on the site. The property sold for $18.8 million. According to the Eshenbaugh Land Co., the property is located along State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy