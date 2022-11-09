TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track Recognized by Urgent Care Association for Quality Care and Patient Safety

Read full article on original website
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital’s John Couris and Mark Runyon Named Highly Successful CEO-CFO Duo by Becker’s Hospital Review
TGH CEO and CFO recognized for leadership and driving innovation to boost quality and lower the cost of care. November 10, 2022 – John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital (TGH), and Mark Runyon, executive vice president and CFO of TGH, are among the seven CEO and CFO pairs from hospitals and health systems across the country recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review 2022 “Highly Successful CEO-CFO Duos” list.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital’s Innoventures Is Honored at the Tampa Bay 2022 Inno Fire Awards by the Tampa Bay Business Journal
The award recognizes TGH Innoventures’ commitment to driving quality improvements at Tampa General Hospital, nurturing early-stage health care startups, and investing in innovation and companies. November 10, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital’s (TGH) innovation center and venture capital fund, TGH Innoventures, is being recognized by the Tampa Bay Inno...
dailynurse.com
Tampa General Hospital First U.S. Emergency Department Using Rapid Blood Test for Traumatic Brain Injury, Concussion
Tampa General Hospital’s emergency department are the first in the nation to use an FDA-cleared rapid blood test to successfully evaluate patients 18 and older with mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), including concussions. Results are available in approximately 15 minutes. A plasma sample is inserted into the portable device...
observernews.net
Busciglio award recounts last dairy farm in Hillsborough County
For 67 years the Busciglio family milked cows in the Palm River-Clair Mel area, back when the industry in Hillsborough County was growing and thriving, and for decades the end to local dairy farming was nowhere in sight. On Nov. 3 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, tribute was...
DeSantis expands State of Emergency to entire Bay area
Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the State of Emergency to 11 additional counties including two in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Frontier lays off 62 Tampa workers
November 10, 2022 - Internet service provider Frontier is closing its Tampa dispatch operations at 610 Morgan St. "Changing business needs require us to close portions of this facility permanently," the company wrote in a letter to the state, providing notice of the closure and that it will result in 62 layoffs. The dispatch operations will close on Dec. 30. The affected workers were notified Oct. 31. The terminations are expected to continue through January 2023 "as we wind down activities," according to the letter.
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
Tampa veteran creates organization to help other veterans
TAMPA, Fla. — Giving back to those who have given so much for our country. A Tampa veteran who served 24 years in the Army wanted to help other vets struggling with mental health issues. So he created a unique organization that's helping hundreds of men and women across...
10NEWS
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
Tampa Bay area businesses offering deals for Veterans Day
Local businesses across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals and discounts this Veterans Day for veterans, retired military and active duty military.
HART terminated several high-ranking employees this week
CEO Adelee Le Grand said that more cuts may be coming due a recently failed transportation tax vote.
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonight
Winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to intensify Wednesday evening. Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
St. Pete man laundered $170M in tax funds to buy 6 Mercedes Benz cars, waterfront mansion, feds say
A St. Petersburg man is accused of laundering $170 million in fraudulent tax returns and using it to buy 6 new Mercedes Benz vehicles and a waterfront mansion, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
fox13news.com
Republican Jay Collins eager to get to work after defeating longtime state senator Janet Cruz
TAMPA, Fla. - Political newcomer, Republican Jay Collins just pulled off a significant victory, defeating popular incumbent Democratic State Senator Janet Cruz, who's been in state politics for more than a decade. "Where I came from as a Green Beret you don’t do things because they’re easy, you do them...
Hillsborough voters reject disputed transportation surtax in November
After a court battle and mass confusion about the Hillsborough County Transportation Surtax Referendum, the voters who did cast a vote on the issue rejected it by a two-point margin.
VIDEO: Cow runs loose on Hillsborough County road
A cow was spotted running loose in the area of Adamo Drive and Selmon Expressway.
stpetecatalyst.com
Thousands without power in Pinellas
November 10, 2022 - According to a 6:30 a.m. update from Duke Energy, at least 5,000 Pinellas County customers are without power due to the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. That number is likely to increase, as meteorologist Denis Phillips reported wind gusts of 62 mph at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Phillips said the worst of the storm is moving through the area in an 8:00 a.m. social media post.
Some Tampa Bay Area Schools Closed Thursday Because of Nicole
No Evacuations Ordered-One Shelter is Open in Hillsborough
Charlie Crist, Janet Cruz among election losses for Tampa Bay Democrats
There have been a few bright spots.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer to bring 420 apartments to Pasco
More apartments are coming to Pasco County. An undisclosed buyer has bought a 22-acre parcel of property and intends to build 420 luxury apartments on the site. The property sold for $18.8 million. According to the Eshenbaugh Land Co., the property is located along State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel...
