Election wrap: Cartwright, Bognet, Fetterman, Oz, Trump, 2024, Scranton City Council, Mayor Cognetti and the Lackawanna County Commissioner's race
Award-winning Scranton Times-Tribune journalist Borys Krawczeniuk breaks down what happened during the 2022 general election. Borys talks about the Fetterman vs Oz race, transparency, and how things might have been different if Oz lost the primary election. We also discuss "tough hombre" Matt Cartwright, the ballot fiasco in Luzerne County, Trump's impact on the election, and what could happen in 2024.
BASD board director resigns, cites work obligations
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Area School District director Craig Neiman has resigned, citing professional obligations that have made it difficult to attend board meetings. Neiman's resignation was effective Nov. 1, representing the BASD's District 2, which includes Hanover Township. The board will vote Nov. 21 on accepting his resignation. A...
Exeter police chief: 'Our officers are drowning out there'
EXETER TWP., Pa. — "Our officers are drowning out there." That's what Matthew Harley, Exeter Township's acting police chief, told the township supervisors Monday night as he asked for help. He said he needs five new police officers to be hired in 2023. Harley told the supervisors that when...
Council schedules special meeting Thursday on manager resignation and search committee
Luzerne County Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the resignation of county Manager Randy Robertson and the formation of a citizen search committee to help find the next manager. The meeting is listed as an "emergency voting session" on the council page at the county website.
Pottstown introduces 2023 budget, potential change to litter ordinance
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – During Pottstown Borough Council's meeting Monday night, Mayor Stephanie Henrick called for a change in the ordinance for littering. Henrick would like to eliminate citations for littering and allow police officers to issue immediate fines. She said this modification would result in less stress on the court system and allow for better use of time for police officers, as they would no longer have to attend court for littering fines.
Three Montage Mountain-area properties appeal their property taxes to try to get them lowered
MOOSIC — Three Montage Mountain area properties — the former Lackawanna County Visitors Center, WNEP-TV and an office building on Glenmaura National Boulevard — are appealing their property tax bills to try to get them lowered. Meanwhile, the county’s first reassessment in more than 50 years remains...
Irving Pool redo gets boost from Allentown City Council
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During a special meeting held at city hall Monday night, Allentown City Council advanced a $50,000 transfer to complete the construction of Irving Pool. The move allows the Parks and Recreation Department to implement the East Side pool's new design. The City has indicated the old pool and bathhouse will be replaced by an activity pool complete with a beachfront entrance, 3-foot deep wading area, water features, amenities, whirlpool-type features, swim lap lanes and a new bathhouse.
Berks mom sets up fund for family of man killed near KU
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County woman is trying to stop youth gun violence while honoring yet another victim of it. "I did this wholeheartedly for the family and for Diego Velazquez," said Cynthia Gonzalez of Reading. "I'm just trying to get the community to come together with some donations so we can get this young man a proper memorial."
Police: Several juveniles charged with making threats toward ASD schools over past 2 weeks
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say several people are accused of leaving tips about potential violent acts at Allentown School District buildings that were found to be not credible. Over the past two weeks, the Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District have received anonymous tips through the...
ALDI to open newest Lehigh Valley location on Thursday, with another to follow in 2023
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Grocery chain ALDI is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. The retailer, offering “a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value,” on Thursday plans to hold a grand opening of its newest store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in South Whitehall Township's Dorneyville Shopping Center.
DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
SUV hits hay bale, catches fire in Lower Milford
L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A bale of hay in the road caused a car fire in Lehigh County. An SUV hit the hay bale just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Limeport Pike in Lower Milford Township, state police said. The car then turned onto Chestnut Hill Church Road, where...
Allentown man opens fire on car in Bethlehem park, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping charges in an incident at a park in Bethlehem. Daniel Fegely Jr., 25, was charged Monday after shots were fired at Madison Park on Saturday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. The two victims, a...
Woman dead after fire in Pohatcong Twp.
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A 68-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Pohatcong Township, Warren County Sunday. The fire broke out at a home at the 400 block of Victory Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer. Rohna Labruzzo was found unresponsive in the home,...
Payrow Plaza in Bethlehem getting facelift for Christmas this year
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem city hall area is getting a facelift this season that will serve as an interactive Instagram-worthy space for people visiting Payrow Plaza during the holidays. "At the beginning of each year, the committee reconvenes, and then we start planning so yeah, it takes a whole...
Police continue to investigate 3 incidents tied to KU
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Three ongoing police investigations are continuing in the Kutztown area, and Kutztown University is reassuring students of their safety. Two of those investigations involve the deaths of young men who were not KU students. The university is encouraging students to go to the campus counseling center if they need support, and it's also reassuring students that the campus and the surrounding areas are safe by stepping up police patrols, because the shooter who killed one of those young men is still on the loose.
Turkey giveaway at Allentown store
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- We now turn to a contest that's getting gobbled up ahead of Thanksgiving. This weekend is the "Gobble Gobble Turkey Giveaway" at participating Grocery Outlet Bargain Markets. Here at the Allentown store on Allen Street, one turkey will be given away every hour to randomly selected customers.
3 ASD schools briefly placed on lockdowns after multiple tips about potential violence; threats deemed not credible
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three schools in Allentown were briefly placed on lockdowns after multiple tips about potential violence Monday. The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip through the Safe2Say program that a potential shooting would occur at Dieruff High School, according to a news release from city police.
Colebrookdale RR adds Pottstown trips to holiday schedule
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — This will be a holiday season like none other for the Colebrookdale Railroad. The Berks County-based tourist railroad announced Tuesday that, for the first time ever, it will offer roundtrip train excursions out of the Steel River Station at 61 W. King St. in Pottstown. The...
Pellet stove chimney sparks house fire in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Several people were displaced by a rowhome fire in Tamaqua. No one was home when flames broke out just after 10 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Orwigsburg Street, said emergency dispatchers. The home was heavily damaged, and the neighboring units also sustained damage, fire officials...
