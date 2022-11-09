Read full article on original website
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene Gardens
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airport
Willie T's Seafood Shack is coming to Fort Lauderdale
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite Conflicts
bocaratontribune.com
Boca West Celebrated Opening of New Welcome Sales Center
Boca Raton, FL — Boca West officially opened its new Welcome Sales Center on October 31 in a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. The new office is located at 7763 Glades Road, Boca Raton, and will be a central source of information for future homebuyers and Members of Boca West Country Club. The Welcome Sales Center is home to Boca West Realty, the only on-site real estate office at Boca West. With unprecedented demand for homes within the community, Boca West Realty was responsible for 57 percent of the real estate transactions within the gated club community last year.
Landmark Tower hotel, resilient in pink, reopens at The Boca Raton
The Boca Raton, the vast resort that has welcomed thousands of well-heeled guests since the 1920s, has reopened its signature pink 27-floor Tower hotel in what amounts to a capstone of the property’s redevelopment. “The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private ...
Is Palm Beach County experiencing a 'red wave'?
Two Palm Beach County Commission seats previously held by Democrats were won by Republicans during Tuesday's election.
DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County
The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.
A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
6 interesting takeaways from Tuesday's elections in Palm Beach County
With Tropical Storm/Hurricane Nicole causing havoc and national election news taking up space, Palm Beach County residents may have overlooked the important local election outcomes on Tuesday. So to keep you up-to-date and informed, here are 6 key takeaways from Tuesday's elections in Palm Beach County. Florida elections 2022:See results...
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
WPBF News 25
Public to help with drift cards in Lake Worth Lagoon study
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Students at Palm Beach Day Academy joined forces with theAngari Foundation for the eighth Lake Worth Lagoon drift card study. They decorated eco-friendly wooden drift cards before releasing them at the West Palm Beach Public Dock. "The cards are going to float on local...
Hurricane Nicole live updates Wednesday: Storm surge wallops north Palm Beach County
We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of zones A and B, which encompass beachside and mobile homes, ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday. ...
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Riding DeSantis’ coattails, GOP makes inroads in South County
Ron DeSantis reached a plateau Tuesday that no Republican candidate for governor in Palm Beach County had reached in 36 years: He tallied more votes than the Democrat. And on his coattails rode Peggy Gossett-Seidman to victory over Andy Thomson for a Boca Raton-centered state House seat, and Marci Woodward, a political novice, over Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth for a County Commission seat.
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Think you survived a Cat 1 hurricane with Nicole? Here's how Palm Beach County got off easy
Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. But Palm Beach County was mostly spared Nicole's damaging winds and flooding, here's why: ...
miamitimesonline.com
South Florida prepares for another hurricane
Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
floridapolitics.com
Republican dominance in Palm Beach County continues with win in HD 91
No other race for Palm Beach County legislative seats drew as much money as this one in the county's south end. For the first time in memory, South Palm Beach County — long a Democratic stronghold — will be represented by a Republican. Republican Peggy Gossett-Seidman, a twice-elected...
floridapolitics.com
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
Tropical Storm Nicole updates: Sustained winds increase to 70 mph as it moves west
Tropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday and is expected to reach hurricane strength before approaching Florida's east coast with landfall somewhere between Miami and Cape Canaveral. Meteorologists are calling for dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet in northern Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast with 2 to 4 feet in Central and southern Palm Beach County. Wind speeds are forecast to hit a sustained75 mph with 90 mph gusts. ...
Hurricane Nicole: What's open and closed in Palm Beach County, including schools
Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Hurricane Nicole made landfall in North Hutchinson Island overnight. The storm has been downgraded to a tropical storm and is currently working it's way north and west across the state. Here's what's...
