FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boca West Celebrated Opening of New Welcome Sales Center

Boca Raton, FL — Boca West officially opened its new Welcome Sales Center on October 31 in a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. The new office is located at 7763 Glades Road, Boca Raton, and will be a central source of information for future homebuyers and Members of Boca West Country Club. The Welcome Sales Center is home to Boca West Realty, the only on-site real estate office at Boca West. With unprecedented demand for homes within the community, Boca West Realty was responsible for 57 percent of the real estate transactions within the gated club community last year.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Landmark Tower hotel, resilient in pink, reopens at The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton, the vast resort that has welcomed thousands of well-heeled guests since the 1920s, has reopened its signature pink 27-floor Tower hotel in what amounts to a capstone of the property’s redevelopment. “The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County

The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.

A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Public to help with drift cards in Lake Worth Lagoon study

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Students at Palm Beach Day Academy joined forces with theAngari Foundation for the eighth Lake Worth Lagoon drift card study. They decorated eco-friendly wooden drift cards before releasing them at the West Palm Beach Public Dock. "The cards are going to float on local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Nicole live updates Wednesday: Storm surge wallops north Palm Beach County

We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news.  Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of zones A and B, which encompass beachside and mobile homes, ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday.  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Riding DeSantis’ coattails, GOP makes inroads in South County

Ron DeSantis reached a plateau Tuesday that no Republican candidate for governor in Palm Beach County had reached in 36 years: He tallied more votes than the Democrat. And on his coattails rode Peggy Gossett-Seidman to victory over Andy Thomson for a Boca Raton-centered state House seat, and Marci Woodward, a political novice, over Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth for a County Commission seat.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
miamitimesonline.com

South Florida prepares for another hurricane

Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87

Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Tropical Storm Nicole updates: Sustained winds increase to 70 mph as it moves west

Tropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday and is expected to reach hurricane strength before approaching Florida's east coast with landfall somewhere between Miami and Cape Canaveral. Meteorologists are calling for dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet in northern Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast with 2 to 4 feet in Central and southern Palm Beach County. Wind speeds are forecast to hit a sustained75 mph with 90 mph gusts. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

