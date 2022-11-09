November is American Diabetes Month when communities across the country collaborate to bring awareness to diabetes. Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood sugar, is too high; it can cause major health problems and adversely affects communities of color. For instance, according to CDC data, Black adults are 60 percent more likely than non-Hispanic white adults to be diagnosed with diabetes by a physician.Dr. Jaya Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at Swedish Medical Center, is a local nephrologist wanting to help enact change around the topic. "Decades of research has shown that people of color are disproportionately affected by diabetes," Kumar said....

DENVER, CO ・ 18 MINUTES AGO