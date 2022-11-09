Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Republicans to Hold Strong Majorities in Both Houses of State Legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Republicans will hold historic veto-proof majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate after Tuesday’s election. According to unofficial results with late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots still to be added in, Republicans could control as many as 67 of the 99 House seats and 26 of the 33 Senate slots.
What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
thecentersquare.com
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(The Center Square) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ending Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen Nov. 29.
Democrat is elected as Ohio’s 1st Somali American lawmaker
The Ohio Legislature will include a Somali American lawmaker for the first time next year.
crawfordcountynow.com
Early voting results indicate anti-wind victory
BUCYRUS—Unofficial early voting results in Crawford County are lining up to bring substantial wins to several issues on the ballot. Early votes indicate a big victory in the county for the anti-wind at more than 70% voting yes on Issue 4. State Issues One and Two are passing with...
Cleveland Jewish News
Max Miller defeats Matthew Diemer for US 7th District seat
Max L. Miller has defeated Matthew Diemer to represent the newly created U.S. 7th District in Ohio, according to The Associated Press. Miller defeated Democrat Matthew Diemer in a race that covers the southwestern portion of Cuyahoga County, all of Medina and Wayne counties, and a small portion of Holmes County.
crawfordcountynow.com
Crawford County says no to Wind Turbines
BUCYRUS—With a turnout of 53.16%, the registered voters of Crawford County have spoken. While the official results will need to be verified, Crawford County Now can report the following results for Crawford County:. Issue 1: (Amends the Ohio Constitution to require courts setting bail to consider public safety.) Passes...
Galion Inquirer
Galion City Schools taking proactive steps in safety measures
GALION- At Galion City Schools, the district values the safety of their students and staff above all else, and the district is taking proactive steps to bolster their security systems. On Friday, Oct. 14, administrators met with the Ohio Schools Safety Center and completed a safety assessment. The Safety Center plays a vital role in assisting schools across the state with preventing, preparing for, and responding to threats of violence. The center was pleased with the measures Galion presently has and what the district plans to put in place soon. The Center also made additional recommendations and shared other best practices that are now being implemented by the staff.
unioncountydailydigital.com
ODOT Drops Wrench In Marysville’s Budget Gearbox
MARYSVILLE – As is common in any governmental budget process, be it for the smallest, most remote township in the state or the U.S. Congress in Washington D.C., a fiscal curveball was thrown at the Marysville City Council during its work session Monday as Finance Director Brad Lutz informed the Council that the Ohio Department of Transportation recently notified the city administration that Marysville is responsible for kicking in $750,000 as part of an $8.5 million reconstruction and resurfacing of approximately four miles of the U.S. Route 33 ‘loop’ that runs through the north side of the Marysville city limits. The payment is due to ODOT in February 2023, or about eight weeks from today.
hometownstations.com
Hardin County Sheriff away from office as he awaits liver transplant news
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Hardin County Sheriff's rough journey began when he was fourteen when he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. "It's been a progression of related diseases since then," said Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart. "Literally it's just a waiting game right now."
Will my mail be delivered on Veterans Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Most shipping providers will remain open and operating on Friday for Veterans Day — but you won’t get mail from the United States Postal Service. USPS recognizes Veterans Day on Nov. 11 as one of 11 federal holidays and will be closed. People expecting packages from private shipping providers, however, can […]
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today sawmill crash
Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WQf9FB. Three shot in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3teBNKu. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3G3DIcd. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
Mail theft scam: How paying your bills through the mail could cost you thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Your personal information could be in the hands of thieves running an underground criminal operation, making millions of dollars each month. As 10TV's Andrew Kinsey uncovered, you could be a victim and have no idea until the damage is already done. "I'm flabbergasted, it's going to...
Galion Inquirer
COLLEGE NEWS
BATON ROUGE, LA — Sarah Lipscomb of Bucyrus, Ohio, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Lipscomb was initiated at The University of Findlay. Lipscomb is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
Man found guilty of raping child in Marion County
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4’s Mike Jackson shares health update in his own words
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4’s Mike Jackson says all he ever wanted to be is a good storyteller. For 40 years, he’s been that and so much more. Mike is a consumer advocate, a community leader, a civil rights defender — a champion of truth. There...
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
