cryptocurrencywire.com
How Elon Musk’s Acquisition of Twitter Could Impact Crypto Adoption on Social Media
As web3 technologies gradually gain prominence, many companies anchored in web2 technology are amending their services and products in order to accommodate the new web3 technology. After Elon Musk completed acquiring Twitter and taking the publicly traded company private, many are wondering how this ownership change is likely to impact the adoption of cryptocurrencies on social media in general.
