Oklahoma State

Republican dominance continues in Oklahoma elections

Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, government and elections in Oklahoma. I'm Dick...
StateImpact Oklahoma reporters react to midterm election results

Unlike some other states, Oklahoma’s midterm election results are in the books. The results have big implications for education, health, and the environment in our state. Managing editor Logan Layden discussed what the outcome means with the StateImpact Oklahoma reporters. TRANSCRIPT:. (LOGAN LAYDEN): Education reporter Robby Korth - we...
Midterm elections reverberate in Iowa and Republican caucus

NBC News senior congressional reporter Scott Wong and Radio Iowa news director Kay Henderson join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Celeste Headlee to discuss the latest news from uncalled congressional races, the emerging power of the far right in what is likely to be a Republican-controlled House and how it’s all playing in Iowa where potential 2024 candidates have already been positioning themselves for a presidential run.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reelected in Michigan

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won reelection in Michigan, and a ballot proposal that adds the right to abortion and contraceptive use to the state constitution also passed. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Matt Grossmann, a political scientist at Michigan State University, about the midterm results in Michigan.
