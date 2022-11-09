It was a rare survivor of the devastation that leveled much of Kingston’s downtown Rondout district in a 1960s urban renewal project: Hyman Reher’s bakery, two side-by-side late 19th century brick buildings located at the corner of Spring and Broadway. Long after Hymie had fired up the oven for the last time, the retail shop, bakery, and upstairs apartments preserved the life of a family business from decades past, down to the cavernous 1916 oven and wire stand of faded newspapers. In 2004, shortly before his death, Hymie deeded the buildings to the Jewish Federation of Ulster County. The federation raised the money to begin stabilizing the deteriorating buildings, a long and costly project, as the first step in launching the Reher Center of Immigrant Culture and History. Transforming those dusty artifacts and historic but worn buildings into a living history museum has been a formidable task, but after nearly two decades, the Reher Center has become a vibrant presence in downtown Kingston, with weekend guided tours of the retail shop (through the end of this month, before closing for the winter), a comprehensive exhibition on the history of sewing in Kingston housed in an elegant, well-lit upstairs gallery, and an active program of events (including, on November 12,both a hands-on sewing workshop and moderated book discussion about growing up in an immigrant family business with Alvin Eng, followed by a documentary film screening on November 14). After hiring Sarah Litvin, whose consulting work had proved invaluable, as the full-time executive director in 2019, the Center was incorporated as a New York State museum in 2020 and the following year, received its 501-c3 nonprofit status.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO