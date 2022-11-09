Read full article on original website
Company looks to bring permanent pirate-themed park to Hudson Valley
An immersive pirate-themed festival may soon become a permanent fixture in Hudson Valley.
It’s a Bargin: The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel’s Big Offer
A few or so back I shared with you that The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel was looking for your input regarding their multi-million dollar renovations. There is a real possibility that they may create a rooftop bar. Make sure you let them know what you would want if you were a hotel guest.
Developers discuss Water Street Trails Hotel with New Paltz Planning Board
Partners in the Woodstock Way Hotel went before the Village of New Paltz Planning Board last week to discuss plans for Water Street Trails Hotel, a 26-room, three-story inn on property located at 11 Water Street. The Water Street Trails Hotel is the latest project by co-developers Ryan Giuliani and...
1950s Hudson Valley School on the Market: Would You Live There?
If you're looking for an eye-catching address for your business or a completely unique place to live perhaps you may want to consider an old Hudson Valley school that's recently hit the market. The whole school building is on the market. The 6,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and renovated...
Reher Center acquires historic buildings
It was a rare survivor of the devastation that leveled much of Kingston’s downtown Rondout district in a 1960s urban renewal project: Hyman Reher’s bakery, two side-by-side late 19th century brick buildings located at the corner of Spring and Broadway. Long after Hymie had fired up the oven for the last time, the retail shop, bakery, and upstairs apartments preserved the life of a family business from decades past, down to the cavernous 1916 oven and wire stand of faded newspapers. In 2004, shortly before his death, Hymie deeded the buildings to the Jewish Federation of Ulster County. The federation raised the money to begin stabilizing the deteriorating buildings, a long and costly project, as the first step in launching the Reher Center of Immigrant Culture and History. Transforming those dusty artifacts and historic but worn buildings into a living history museum has been a formidable task, but after nearly two decades, the Reher Center has become a vibrant presence in downtown Kingston, with weekend guided tours of the retail shop (through the end of this month, before closing for the winter), a comprehensive exhibition on the history of sewing in Kingston housed in an elegant, well-lit upstairs gallery, and an active program of events (including, on November 12,both a hands-on sewing workshop and moderated book discussion about growing up in an immigrant family business with Alvin Eng, followed by a documentary film screening on November 14). After hiring Sarah Litvin, whose consulting work had proved invaluable, as the full-time executive director in 2019, the Center was incorporated as a New York State museum in 2020 and the following year, received its 501-c3 nonprofit status.
Town of Crawford Welcomes The Holidays with Annual Tractor Parade
One Hudson Valley town will be parading its holiday spirit through town to kick off the most wonderful time of the year this December. The Town of Crawford has announced the return of the Country Christmas Tractor Parade on December 3rd, 2022. The parade every year is held in memory of Sgt. Eric O Meier.
The Six Senses Is Opening in Rhinebeck Instead of Chelsea
In 2016, it was announced that the Six Senses — a resort brand known for its often-secluded locations, focus on wellness, and suites that book for thousands of dollars a night — would open its first New York City location. The idea was to debut a 437-room hotel in the XI, HFZ Capital’s Bjarke Ingels–designed towers on the High Line, with “pampering wellness programs focusing on everything from sleep and nutrition to meditation,” via the Wall Street Journal. These were to have included a magnesium pool, a holistic anti-aging center, and a vibroacoustic meditation dome. But construction stalled for almost two years amid the fallout from HFZ’s implosion — a saga involving everything from overpaying for XI’s land to the messy schism between HFZ’s founder and managing director. In late 2021, developer Steve Witkoff partnered with Access Industries and Monroe Capital Access to buy the twisty towers for $900 million at a foreclosure auction. And this summer, it was announced that Six Senses would be replaced by the third location of Faena, the resort hotel whose Miami Beach location contains a 25-karat gold Damien Hirst sculpture of a wooly mammoth.
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
Ulster County’s ‘I Voted’ Sticker Sold for Absurd Price on eBay
If you have an extra one of these stickers can you hook me up? I'm looking for investments towards my daughter's college tuition. If you live in Ulster County and you received one of the famous 'I Voted' stickers then you might want to hang on to it because people all around the country are after them and are willing to pay top dollar.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business
They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
A peek inside the new Center for Photography at Woodstock space in Kingston
In the possessive world of property, intention does not constitute ownership. Brian Wallis, executive director of the soon-to-be-renamed Center for Photography at Woodstock, said it was premature to report on the purchase of a Dederick Street building, since it hasn’t happened yet; CPW expects to close on the spacious former cigar factory in midtown Kingston in early February. The only reason the sale has been in the news, Wallis explained, was that a public hearing was required as part of the organization’s pursuit of a Restore NY grant for two million dollars. Applications for Restore NY grants are due January 27, after which a competitive state process will decide the winners.
Wonderful Polar Express Trains Rides Running in Kingston This Month
As we get closer and closer to the holidays most of us are slowly getting into the holiday spirit, right? You might have already started your holiday shopping, maybe you have started to plan out how you are going to decorate your house this year. No matter how far you are in your plans one thing you might want to do this year is ride the Polar Express!!
3 Hudson Valley Malls Extend Shopping Hours For 2022 Holiday
Have you already started your holiday shopping? Have you made a plan? Which stores you are going to shop at? Which day of the week or which weekend are you going to head out and get all of it done?. While there are a lot of people who still love...
Kathryn Grody workshops The Unexpected 3rd at Rosendale Theatre November 18-20
On the weekend of November 18 through 20, the renovated stage at the Rosendale Theatre will be put to use for one of the purposes that Ann Citron especially had in mind when she stepped down from the position of managing director last year to focus exclusively on bringing live theatre to the space: workshopping a work-in-progress. Audiences will be invited to give feedback on a one-woman play, The Unexpected 3rd, written and performed by Kathryn Grody and directed by Timothy Near. It’s an amazing opportunity for all those who love the magic that happens behind the scenes in the creation of a work for the live stage.
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY
A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
Point of view: Overregulating STRs hurts our community
My family has been in Woodstock for four generations, and in the Catskills region even longer than that. I grew up in Woodstock, and after some time away I moved back home and intend to stay here for the rest of my life. In the past few years, however, the future that I want for myself and for my family has been put into question.
Decades Old Orange County Restaurant Updates Patrons Following Structural Fire
There are some great Italian restaurants all over the Hudson Valley area, including Orange County. One that has been serving folks in Montgomery recently had to close its doors. "Best Family Italian in the Montgomery area!" reads the official website for Carmela's Restaurant. The popular establishment has been serving the...
Local history detectives seek gravesites to match headstones
In late August, Carol Johnson, coordinator for the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection (HHHC) at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, received an interesting phone call. It was from representatives at Historic Huguenot Street (HHS,) the organization managing the assets of the oldest incorporated street in America, a few blocks down the road in the Village of New Paltz. “They asked me to come down and look at some old headstones they found in a barn that they were renovating on Huguenot Street, behind the Jean Hasbrouck House,” recalled Johnson.
