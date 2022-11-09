Briarcliff Manor, New York, Home With 6,494 Square Feet and Five Bedrooms Asks $3.9 Million

Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York, New York, Home With 1,647 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $4.95 Million
This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,647 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Cathy Franklin. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The secondary bedroom features a pocket door opening to the living space which easily allows this room to be used as a den, office, or library. Professional-grade appliances include a Wolf 5-burner integrated cooktop, wall oven, speed oven, and fully-vented range hood; Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer and wine refrigerator; Miele dishwasher; and Julien stainless steel undermount sink with InSinkErator disposal and Dornbracht faucet. Additional conveniences include bicycle storage, private storage for purchase, a dog grooming station, a dedicated service entrance, and a live-in resident manager. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Upstairs, athletic and wellness areas include a light-filled fitness center by The Wright Fit overlooking the garden below; an international squash court / sports court with a retractable basketball net and backboard; a movement studio with Pilates and Gyrotonic equipment; and a spa with treatment room, sauna, steam room, and hair salon.
New York, New York, Apartment With 2,751 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $6 Million
This exceptional apartment located in New York, New York, features 2,751 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jason Lau. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Leading to the spacious great room and exquisitely appointed open-style windowed kitchen you will notice high gloss white lacquer finish custom cabinetry and top of the line appliances including Gaggeneau refrigerator, Miele dishwasher speed oven as well as U-Line wine refrigerator.. The double exposure primary bedroom suite offers a separate California custom made walk-in closet and a luxurious windowed marble bath with a freestanding soaking tub, oversized shower stall and double sink with customized vanity and medicine cabinets. This elegant 2,781 Sq ft 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home offers expansive views of Riverside Park. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Residents enjoy every modern luxury as well as a full suite of new amenities including concierge services, fitness center with a yoga studio, kid's playroom, game room, lounge, screening room, and catering kitchen. The fourth bedroom is currently setup as the media and entertainment room..
New York, New York, Home With 3,228 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $12.2 Million
This stunning home in New York, New York, has 3,228 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Deborah Kern. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. 3,228SF with spectacular views encompassing the Manhattan skyline of Central Park, the Hudson and East Rivers and beyond. Interiors are designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen with a Smallbone of Devizes custom kitchen. The Primary Suite has full views north and east and with an elegant sitting area, excellent customized closet space and a double Primary Bathroom with Spa shower and Steam room, double sink topped vanities and a large soaking tub.. 157 West 57th Street, Apartment, 41A enjoys the benefit of a 421-A tax abatement through June 2023. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. AMENITIES: One 57 provides an unparalleled level of service including the following amenities: 24 hour doorman/concierge, dining function room, full catering kitchen, library with billiards room and 24 foot aquarium, arts crafts atelier room, screening and performance room, fitness center and yoga studio, discreet additional 58th Street entry, on-site parking garage, pet wash room. In addition, One 57 residents have access to all the services of the Park Hyatt Hotel with direct access by elevator to the hotel's triple height indoor swimming pool, spa, steam rooms, custom designed jacuzzi and spa portico and fifth floor bar and restaurant.
Industrial-Chic Apartment in one of Brooklyn’s Trendiest Neighborhoods Sells for $5.33 Million
A loft-style apartment in a historic waterfront building in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood has sold for $5.33 million, setting a unit price record for the area. Located in The Mill, a century-old industrial building that was converted into a condo in 2008, the apartment spans nearly 2,200 square feet. The unit sale price, averaging $2,490 per square foot, was the highest for the tony Williamsburg, according to listing agent Wesley Stanton of Douglas Elliman.
A 25-Foot-Wide Townhouse Asking $14.975 Million Becomes One of Brooklyn’s Priciest Listings
A Brooklyn Heights townhouse is listing for $14.975 million, making it one of the priciest homes on the market in Brooklyn, said listing agent David Feldman of Brown Harris Stevens. The owners of the three-bedroom, roughly 4,100-square-foot house are Dennis Masel, the co-founder of the recruiting company Creative Circle, and...
Artist Joan Mitchell Hosted the Likes of John Lennon and Elton John at This Manhattan Townhouse
Famous writers and musicians once partied at this renovated West Village townhouse, which features vast living spaces, a six-person sauna and a basement recording studio. The modernized home formerly belonged to the late painter Joan Mitchell—now among the world’s best-selling female artists—and her husband, publisher Barney Rosset. Together, they hosted parties attended by icons such as John Lennon, Norman Mailer and Elton John. Rosset owned the publishing house Grove Press, famous for printing avant-garde literature, including Beat Generation poetry.
