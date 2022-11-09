Briarcliff Manor, New York, Home With 6,494 Square Feet and Five Bedrooms Asks $3.9 Million

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 3,228 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Deborah Kern. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. 3,228SF with spectacular views encompassing the Manhattan skyline of Central Park, the Hudson and East Rivers and beyond. Interiors are designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen with a Smallbone of Devizes custom kitchen. The Primary Suite has full views north and east and with an elegant sitting area, excellent customized closet space and a double Primary Bathroom with Spa shower and Steam room, double sink topped vanities and a large soaking tub.. 157 West 57th Street, Apartment, 41A enjoys the benefit of a 421-A tax abatement through June 2023. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. AMENITIES: One 57 provides an unparalleled level of service including the following amenities: 24 hour doorman/concierge, dining function room, full catering kitchen, library with billiards room and 24 foot aquarium, arts crafts atelier room, screening and performance room, fitness center and yoga studio, discreet additional 58th Street entry, on-site parking garage, pet wash room. In addition, One 57 residents have access to all the services of the Park Hyatt Hotel with direct access by elevator to the hotel's triple height indoor swimming pool, spa, steam rooms, custom designed jacuzzi and spa portico and fifth floor bar and restaurant.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO