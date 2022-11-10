ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Martin Lewis Show: Money Saving Expert explains how 300,000 Britons could be missing out on £150

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RO947_0j4agx2M00

Martin Lewis explained how more than 300,000 Britons could claim £150 in cost of living support.

Speaking on his ITV show on Tuesday night, the Money Saving Expert founder said some households were at risk of missing out on the cash if they did not claim before the deadline.

In April, it was announced that the £150 council tax payment had been left unclaimed by many and is now on course to expire with around 300,000 households yet to claim the relief as the 30 November deadline draws near.

All households in council tax bands A to D can get the grant, with those who pay by direct debit already receiving the money automatically earlier this year.

However, people who do not pay by direct debit need to make a claim to get the funds.

Ministers extended the deadline to apply, from 30 September to 30 November, but the government has said there are no plans for further extensions.

The council tax rebate scheme was launched in February to help families hit by soaring energy bills.

The money will be particularly important now as energy bills have risen since the start of October.

The Energy Price Guarantee limited the amount that can be charged per unit of energy, but bills are still expected to rise to £2,500 a year based on typical use and could be more for larger households that use more energy.

Britons can call their local council or check their website to find out how to apply for the rebate.

The call comes as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced last month that then-prime minister Liz Truss’s promise to keep Britons’ household energy bills under control for two years had been ditched – as he confirmed support can only be guaranteed until April 2023.

He said the government would “review” the two-year cap on the unit price of energy to keep annual household gas and electricity bills at no more than £2,500.

Mr Hunt said the price guarantee had been “the biggest single expense in the growth plan”, suggesting the Treasury wanted to end universal support for all Britons after six months. The chancellor said that beyond April “the prime minister and I have agreed it would not be responsible to continue exposing public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices”.

Britons will now look to the fiscal statement on 17 November to find out whether a Rishi Sunak-led government will keep Mr Hunt’s cut or restore the freeze.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tax rises for everyone and big hikes to energy bills in Jeremy Hunt’s mini-Budget

Everybody in the UK will be paying more tax as a result of Thursday’s Autumn Statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said.Mr Hunt also confirmed that government support for energy bills will be targeted at the most vulnerable after April, in a move expected to cost millions of households hundreds of pounds.Speaking days ahead of the crucial mini-Budget , Mr Hunt confirmed he expects the UK to plunge into recession and said his goal was to make it “as short and shallow as possible” by bearing down on inflation.The chancellor confirmed his statement will include both tax rises and spending...
The Independent

Brexit has imposed ‘costs’ on UK economy, Jeremy Hunt admits

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has accepted that Brexit has imposed “costs” on the UK, but insisted he did not believe EU withdrawal will make Britain poorer in the long run.Challenged by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Hunt did not deny that the UK economy had grown less strongly since the formal departure date almost three years ago than it would have done if Britain had remained in the European trading bloc.But he blamed the Covid pandemic for preventing the UK from taking advantage of the “opportunities” which he claimed were offered by Brexit.Despite figures showing that Britain is the only...
The Independent

Union leader accuses Government of ‘deliberately running down’ NHS

The leader of the UK’s largest trade union has accused the Government of “deliberately running down the NHS”.Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said she fears the path is being laid for an “organisation” to be appointed to take over the running of the health service.Her comments come as the union is balloting its 300,000 members working in the NHS on strike action, which it recommends.The Royal College of Nursing has already voted in favour of industrial action.Ms McAnea told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday that the Government needs to guarantee investment in the NHS in the Autumn Statement.She...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt warns of ‘difficult decisions’ ahead of Autumn budget

Jeremy Hunt has warned the British public that some “difficult decisions” will be made for the upcoming autumn budget.Speaking about the tough times ahead with Sky News, he said: “We are a resilient country and we’ve faced much bigger challenges, frankly, in our history and we know that to deal with problems you have to face into them.”The chancellor said the announcement will also show “British compassion and support for the most vulnerable people,” and will “hold down the rises in energy prices.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Voices: I went undercover on ConservativeHome – this is what happened

It was probably nothing more than idle curiosity and the desire to know what the enemy is thinking that drew me to the ConservativeHome website. But once there, the imperative to stay silent while wading through the message boards turned out to be a challenge too far.So with a mischievous grin on my face, I adopted the persona of a splenetic hard-right lunatic and set out to amuse myself.An early stab at making a contribution to the nation’s great debate about education gave me a chance to test the waters: “I don’t think we need to spend too lavishly...
The Independent

Ministers plan to crack down on ‘outrageous’ waste as Chancellor plays Scrooge

Ministers are determined to crack down on an “outrageous” waste of public money while seeking billions in tax hikes and savings as the Chancellor warned he will be playing Scrooge at the upcoming autumn budget.Jeremy Hunt has promised a “rabbit-free” statement with a focus on delivering “certainty” to families and businesses in the wake of the market turmoil sparked by his predecessor’s £45 billion tax-cutting bonanza.He is thought to be considering a range of options to address a so-called black hole in the public finances, including an extended freeze on income tax and national insurance thresholds.But while Mr Hunt has...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak at odds with Tory voters over ban on new wind farms, poll shows

The British public overwhelmingly backs the construction of new wind farms and is increasingly hostile to non-renewable energy sources, a new poll has found.The survey, released as the world's governments meet for the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, shows 74 per cent of people support building more wind farms, including 72 per cent of Conservative voters. Rishi Sunak this week indicated he would keep in place the government's ban on new onshore wind farms – ditching a promise by Liz Truss to allow new green power installations. The U-turn comes despite overwhelming support for renewables and the prime minister...
The Independent

Starmer: Skills shortage cannot be remedied by foreign workers

Sir Keir Starmer has said the labour shortage in the UK cannot be remedied with foreign workers but by training Britons.The Labour leader said: “We can’t rely on bringing in talent from abroad.”In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Express which covered Brexit, the migrant crisis and the possible return of Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir declared Labour is a “changed party”.He added: “We have turned the party inside out.”According to the newspaper, Sir Keir revealed he supports a points-based immigration system so qualified people can come to the UK when there is a specific shortage of skilled workers.On the topic...
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy