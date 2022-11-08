Santa Claus’ schedule is busy this time of year, but he’s still able to make a number of appearances in the midstate for the upcoming holiday season. Santa will take up residence at several shopping locations for more than a month, including Bass Pro in Swatara Township. At other places, he’ll just be stopping by for the day, like at the West Shore Plaza in Lemoyne. Some venues, like the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township will have opportunities for pet photos.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO