Santa Claus 2022: Where and when you can visit with Kris Kringle in central Pa.
Santa Claus’ schedule is busy this time of year, but he’s still able to make a number of appearances in the midstate for the upcoming holiday season. Santa will take up residence at several shopping locations for more than a month, including Bass Pro in Swatara Township. At other places, he’ll just be stopping by for the day, like at the West Shore Plaza in Lemoyne. Some venues, like the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township will have opportunities for pet photos.
November, December holiday parades in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
Family of Spring Grove woman who died of brain cancer building library pavilion in her honor
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Kate Warner was just 32 years old when she died from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma. She had been diagnosed only 10 weeks before. The Spring Grove native was a book aficionado. She had been going to school to earn her...
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane, Sweet Lights opens this weekend: What you need to know
Thanksgiving might not be here yet, but it’s still beginning to look a lot like Christmas. At least it is at Hersheypark, where its annual Christmas Candylane celebration as well as the drive-through lights display known as Sweet Lights will both open this weekend. Both attractions were initially scheduled...
Dover High School to hold Holiday Craft Show
DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ready for some holiday shopping? One long-time York County event returns this upcoming weekend, showcasing over 120 local crafters. Dover Area High School will be holding a holiday craft show on Saturday, Nov. 12. abc27 photojournalist Zack Lang traveled to the school to see how...
A Gettysburg Christmas Festival
Gettysburg’s annual holiday celebration featuring special activities, entertainment, games, promotions, and small-town holiday charm!. Friday, December 2nd: Noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Some amazing things will be at this year’s festival!. LIVE...
Weekend Roundup 11/10
Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. For something new: If you’re a veteran or active duty military, some local businesses are offering discounts and freebies Friday and beyond. Plus, my favorite dining event of the year is here: Hershey’s Wild Game & Mushroom specials.
Pictures Show Uninhabited Rosewood Center￼
The Rosewood Center is an abandoned facility for people with developmental disabilities located on Rosewood Lane in Owings Mills, Maryland. Parts of this place have been closed for decades and rest of it closed in 2009. Large part of the Rosewood Center burned down several years ago, and either they’re still removing debris from it or they’re beginning to tear down the buildings.
Pet of the Week: Oscar
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. The Pet of the Week will sometimes be a local furbaby who already lives in a happy Lebanon County home. Other times the column will spotlight an animal that’s available for adoption through a local shelter and is seeking a forever family.
New sportwear-retail store opens up in Tanger Outlets
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Columbia Sportwear retail store opened its doors at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey, earlier on Nov. 11, 2022, according to a press release. “Columbia Sportswear perfectly complements the retail mix at our center,” said Tanger Outlets Hershey Marketing Director Bob Ancharski. “Hershey shoppers will be eager to access this coveted brand’s top deals, just in time for the holiday gifting season.”
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]
When Wine Spectator released their restaurant award winners earlier this year, several Pennsylvania establishments made the list. Wine Spectator's Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. Here are two of the restaurants, which, in addition to being awarded for their wines also focus on locally sourced food.
Lancaster agency providing grocery store gift cards to elderly in need over the holidays
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County agency is seeking donations to help provide elderly people in need with fresh food over the upcoming holidays. The Lancaster County Office of Aging officially launched their 2022 Holiday Program, an annual initiative to help their clients purchase fresh foods specific to their diet or other foods they enjoy.
York County FREE Community Thanksgiving Dinners & Restaurant Guide
Please click here to register for a Thanksgiving dinner (turkey with all the dinner trimmings). Once registered you will receive a postcard in the mail. You MUST bring this postcard with you in order to receive your turkey and trimmings. If you don't receive it, report to Client Services at York Expo Center on pick up days.
Lancaster County baker wins Food Network competition
A Lancaster County baker recently iced the competition in a baking contest. Blayre Wright won this year's title of Food Network's Halloween baking champion. "It was definitely like a dream come true," she said. Wright, who owns Flouretta Sweet in Manheim, was contacted over Instagram to be on the show.
Couple reunited with dog missing for weeks in Adams County
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A couple has been reunited with their dog that was missing for weeks in Adams County. John and Cynthia Harshbarger welcomed Moscow back on Friday after 22 days of tears, stress and worry. In October, the Harshbargers took their dogs on a road trip from their...
Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children’s comfort rooms
Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children’s comfort …. Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children’s comfort rooms. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success.
Nurse Agrees to Raise the Son of Her Dying Patient
Oncology nurse Tricia Seaman has always done her best to comfort her patients towards the end, but her life took on a whole new meaning when she met Trish Somers, a terminally ill cancer patient. Seaman and her family were trying to adopt a baby at the time, but she...
York baker, 12, returns to Food Network competition
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A young local baker is getting a chance for some sweet redemption. Caroline Gross, 12, of York went back to the Food Network kitchen to compete in an upcoming holiday special. “I was so excited,” she said. “We were sitting watching TV one night and got a call from them and […]
Sit back and relax: bridge over untroubled water
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On a quiet early evening, the Veterans Memorial Bridge carries Route 462 across the Susquehanna River between Wrightsville and Columbia. Veterans Memorial opened to traffic in 1930 and is the fifth bridge across the river at this location. It replaced a steel pratt truss bridge which was built in 1897.
