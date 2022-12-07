ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The most prominent election-deniers lost their races. But at least 177 have won so far.

By Kayla Gallagher
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQ3rx_0j4adUfc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjSHi_0j4adUfc00
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

  • More than 370 GOP candidates on the ballot in the 2022 midterms denied or questioned the 2020 election results.
  • Certain Republicans could have major impacts on certifying the 2024 election in battleground states.
  • So far, at least 177 election deniers have won their races.

Hundreds of Republican candidates who were on the 2022 midterm ballot denied or have refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

More than 370 Republican candidates for the US Senate, House, and statewide offices have denied or questioned the 2020 results, according to a New York Times analysis published in mid-October.

Of the election deniers up for election, at least 177 have won their elections as of December 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET, according to Insider and Decision Desk HQ.

But many election deniers — at least 111 — have lost their races. Notably, two election-denying GOP candidates for governor — Tudor Dixon in Michigan and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania — lost by wide margins.

Election deniers who have won their races

High-profile Republican election deniers who've won their 2022 midterm races include Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. Paul previously said the 2020 election was stolen in "many ways."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch ally of Donald Trump and an avid 2020 election denier, was re-elected for her House seat in Georgia. Greene fueled election fraud rumors on Twitter while voters were still casting their 2022 midterm votes.

Matt Gaetz, who won his re-election bid for the House in Florida, has also boosted claims that there was fraud in the 2020 election. Gaetz, in tandem with Greene, has been one of the loudest voices in spreading election fraud claims.

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas succeeded in his bid for re-election to the House. Despite publicly jumping on the 2020 election fraud bandwagon by not objecting to the electoral college vote recount, Crenshaw has since admitted that the election denial claims were "always a lie." The former Navy SEAL-turned-House member went on to say he has had arguments with other GOP members about how it was "just a lie to rile people up."

Republican and avid election-denier Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado won her unexpectedly tight re-election race against Democrat Adam Frisch nearly a month after Election Day.

Election deniers ran in every region of the country and in nearly every state nationwide, according to a Washington Post analysis .

Election deniers who could impact 2024 battleground states if elected

Of the election deniers on the ballot, 171 were favored to win and 46 were in races considered competitive. The rest were considered unlikely to win.

Many of the candidates were running for statewide offices, like secretary of state and attorney general, that could sway the 2024 election.

Candidates like Sarah Palin , who was running for a House seat in Alaska, could have played a major role in objecting to the electoral vote count following the 2024 presidential election. However, Palin lost to Democrat Mary Peltola , who previously won the special election for a vacated House seat against Palin in August.

Some deniers suffered defeat

Tudor Dixon , the GOP nominee for governor in Michigan has fueled election fraud conspiracy theories and refused to commit to accepting the 2022 election results. Decision Desk HQ called the race for Dixon's opponent, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the night of the election. Dixon announced that she'd conceded the race the next morning.

Mark Finchem , a member of the Oath Keepers who ran for Arizona secretary of state, has called for ballots to be hand counted and wants to give Republican authority figures the power to reject election results. Finchem lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes.

Kari Lake , the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for governor in Arizona, made 2020 election lies central to her campaign. Lake has said she would not have certified the 2020 presidential election results and has called for her opponent, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, to be arrested for doing so. Lake boosted claims that there was fraud in her own election calling the state's voting procedures " embarrassing ."

"We need to get in there and restore faith in our elections," Lake said."We can't be the laughingstock of elections anymore here in Arizona and when I'm governor I will not allow it. I just won't."

Decision Desk HQ called the Arizona race for Hobbs on November 14 .

Blake Masters , the GOP candidate for the Senate in Arizona who has embraced 2020 election fraud claims, lost his election bid to the incumbent Democrat, Sen. Mark Kelly.

Republican Herschel Walker , a former professional football player and Trump-endorsee, lost his highly-anticipated Senate runoff election in Georgia to Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. Decision Desk HQ called the race for Warnock the evening of December 6. Walker's controversial candidacy sparked national media attention.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more election results are decided.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 71

Jimmie Pulley
11-14

I think Hillary Clinton also denied election results in her run for president. Is deniers something new? or is it just because Republicans deny results?

Reply(13)
22
Dale Graham Jr.
11-14

there will never be another true election without in person voting with ID, and no mail in ballots without justification.

Reply(13)
18
jim rankin
11-14

maybe if we had an election Day instead of an election week or longer people would not question the process.

Reply(2)
12
Related
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
ARIZONA STATE
ValueWalk

An Apology To The White Voters Of Georgia

In my article which appeared in ValueWalk last Friday, I accused most white Georgians of being racists. But after Tuesday’s runoff, I am forced to confess that I had them all wrong. I need to apologize to all the good white people of Georgia, who were able to overcome...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Dies

David Ralston, the Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, has died at 68, according to his family. Ralston had been speaker since 2010, making him the “longest-serving sitting Speaker of any legislature in the nation,” according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin mercilessly mocked on Twitter after Alaska election loss to Mary Peltola: ‘I can see her defeat from my house’

Sarah Palin’s defeat in Alaska’s congressional race quickly turned into a free-for-all on Twitter, with users eagerly dunking on the former vice presidential candidate and “Tea Party” Republican for being the latest ally of Donald Trump to lose.Mary Peltola declared victory on Wednesday after the race was finally called, weeks after voting ended across the country and most races were concluded. The Democrat becomes the first to represent Alaska in the US Congress in decades and did so with a strong backing of bipartisan support, including an endorsement from Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the state’s two members in...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Herschel Walker’s ‘major mistake’ was not using her

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at Senate Republicans after Herschel Walker lost his Senate race in Georgia.The controversial Georgia lawmaker also claimed that it was a “major mistake” for the Walker campaign and his surrogates not to deploy her on the trail.Predictably, Ms Greene was mocked on social media for the suggestion she could have enhanced the campaign’s showing at the polls."This is for Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and the rest of the Republican senators; you guys are the reasons why we are losing Republican races all over the country,” Ms Greene said during an appearance...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

778K+
Followers
46K+
Post
475M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy