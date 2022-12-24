Ovechkin career goal 808: Tracker, highlights and more

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is now up to 808 goals. He reached 800 with a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 13, and 802 with two goals against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 23 to tie and overtake Gordie Howe in second on the all-time NHL goals list .

Go inside Ovechkin's journey to 800 -- and what comes next -- with our Ovechkin 800 project , narrated by Emily Kaplan.

Ovi is now second in goals behind Wayne Gretzky (894). The next highest active player on the list is Sidney Crosby , at No. 34 with 536 goals. With his 787th goal, Ovechkin set the record for most goals scored with the same franchise. With goal No. 793, he passed Gretzky for the most goals scored on the road for a career (403).

Follow along here as Ovi scores his way up the record books, including a schedule of upcoming games and highlight videos of goals No. 787 and beyond.

The NHL's top 10 in career goals

1. Wayne Gretzky (894)

2. Alex Ovechkin (808)

3. Gordie Howe (801)

4. Jaromir Jagr (766)

5. Brett Hull (741)

6. Marcel Dionne (731)

7. Phil Esposito (717)

8. Mike Gartner (708)

9. Mark Messier (694)

10. Steve Yzerman (692)

Highlights

Goals No. 801 and 802

Late in the first period, Ovechkin took a pass from Dylan Strome and scored on the Winnipeg Jets , tying Gordie Howe for second on the all-time goals list.

With one minute remaining in the third period, Ovechkin scored his 802nd goal with an assist from Evgeny Kuznetsov , putting him alone in second place on the all-time goals list.

Goals No. 798, 799 and 800

Just 24 seconds into their game against the Chicago Blackhawks , Ovi scored No. 798, assisted by John Carlson and Conor Sheary .

Later in the first period, Ovi found paydirt again, this time a power-play goal assisted by Sheary and Sonny Milano .

At 6:34 of the third period, Ovechkin made history, finishing off his hat trick and notching goal No. 800 . The assists on the tally went to Anthony Mantha and Evgeny Kuznetsov .

Goal No. 797

Stop us if you've heard this one before: With the Caps leading near the end of their win over the Winnipeg Jets , Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal. Caps defenseman Dmitry Orlov picked up the assist on the goal.

Goal No. 796

At 19:56 of the third period against the Seattle Kraken , Ovechkin fired a shot into an empty net to put him four goals away from 800. The empty-net goal was assisted by Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson .

Goals No. 794 and 795

With the Capitals up 2-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers , Ovechkin was on the ice to close out the game -- and scored two empty-net goals! The first was assisted by Anthony Mantha and John Carlson , while the second was assisted by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Conor Sheary .

Goals No. 792 and 793

Ovechkin scored two goals in the first period of the Capitals' matchup against the Vancouver Canucks -- the first unassisted and the second with help from Dylan Strome and Anthony Mantha . Ovechkin has now passed Wayne Gretzky for most goals all time on the road.

Goal No. 791

A victory over the Calgary Flames was already well in hand, but Ovechkin's goal at 12:24 of the third period -- assisted by Conor Sheary and Sonny Milano -- put him nine away from 800.

Goal No. 790

At 1:04 of overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers , Ovechkin notched a game-winning goal assisted by Dylan Strome and Erik Gustafsson .

Goal No. 789

A goal at 15:12 of the second period against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 17 moved Ovechkin one step closer to 800. Dylan Strome was credited with the one assist on the tally.

Goal No. 788

Ovechkin scored at 14:36 of the second period in a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 7, a power-play goal assisted by Erik Gustafsson and Evgeny Kuznetsov :

Goal No. 787

With his goal at 8:55 of the second period -- a power-play tally assisted by Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha -- Ovechkin broke Gordie Howe's record for most goals scored by a player with a single franchise:

Upcoming schedule

Note: All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Jan. 3: vs. Buffalo Sabres

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 5: at Columbus Blue Jackets

7 ET | ESPN

Jan. 6: vs. Nashville Predators

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 8: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

5 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 11: at Philadelphia Flyers

7:30 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 14: vs. Philadelphia Flyers

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 16: at New York Islanders

7:30 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 17: vs. Minnesota Wild

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 19: at Arizona Coyotes

9 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 21: at Vegas Golden Knights

10 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 24: at Colorado Avalanche

9 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 26: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 29: at Toronto Maple Leafs

5 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Jan. 31: at Columbus Blue Jackets

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+