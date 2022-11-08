ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Two Masked Men Break Into Home in Lafayette

 5 days ago
Lafayette Police Cars photo by KPEL

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say two masked men broke into a home on North Pierce Street before midnight Monday night.

Sergeant Robin Green says a man in the home started to struggle with the two armed men.

The man was shot, and the two perpetrators fled the home on foot, but not before taking some miscellaneous stuff from the victim’s home.

Lafayette Police , KATC image

Green says the 30-year-old victim is in stable condition at a Lafayette hospital.

She says that detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this home invasion.

TSM Photo

The crime happened in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street. If you know anything you are asked to call the Lafayette Police Department.

You can give information anonymously by calling the Lafayette Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

If you prefer, there is another anonymous way to anonymously give information to the police. You can download and use the P3 app from any mobile device.

Comments / 1

yeppie
4d ago

when you don't want to work you will still I move here 1991 with a 4-year-old boy on my back and $70 in my pocket what was left after I got set up I didn't burglarize I didn't sell drugs I didn't even stand on the side of the road with a cardboard sign in my hand some more S I pick my head up I lace my boots up and I ain't asking the man for a job and he gave me one it didn't pay much but to whom it may concern let me leave a word of wisdom to you a half of loaf of bread is better than none at all in other words a piece of a job is better than no job at all when I came to Lafayette I started at $6 an hour when I did stop working in 2015 because of glaucoma my last pay job was $17.17 an hour I didn't stop working then work grandma said it never will kill anyone it'll only make you strong now they're going work in penitentiary for 8 cents an hour wow some people just don't want

Reply
3
 

