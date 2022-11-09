Read full article on original website
dmagazine.com
A Video and More Details About the Forthcoming 50-Acre Trail in East Dallas
Four miles from downtown Dallas, just below the Tenison Glen Golf Course, is a 50-acre spread of elm, hackberry, and ash trees that’s basically inaccessible to the public. By the end of 2023, this will be Dallas’ newest soft-surface natural cycling trail, an offshoot of the 50-mile loop that will link together the city’s existing trails and create new pedestrian and cycling access through the Trinity Forest.
Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance
A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
dallasexpress.com
Architecture Firm Secures Coveted Floor of Historic Building
A leading Dallas design firm is moving into the top floor of the iconic Meadows Building at Energy Square. SHM Architects, PLLC, has leased a 12,218-square-foot space located on the notable building at 5646 Milton St. Michael Griffin of Transwestern Real Estate Services, who represented the tenant, said SHM sought...
whiterocklakeweekly.com
Affordable housing coming to East Dallas
Saigebrook Development and O-SDA Industries, two women-owned and HUB-certified real estate firms committed to meeting affordable housing needs in Texas, are breaking ground on a new mixed-income housing community that will bring 87 units of high-quality affordable and market-rate housing to the rapidly growing Old East Dallas neighborhood located in City Council District 2 represented by Council Member Jesse Moreno.
Bella Custom Homes’ Build-to-Suit Offerings Expand to Frisco’s The Preserve, Throughout DFW
While the housing market is slightly unpredictable at the moment, one truth still reigns true — buyers are looking for quality over quantity. That’s why many Dallas-Ft. Worth buyers look to build their own custom dream house. With that decision come many secondary decisions, which can become quite...
dallasexpress.com
Plans Revealed for 2,545-Acre Local Development
City leaders were given a sneak peek behind the first phase of the Fields development in Frisco, revealing plans for more than 200 home lots, a gated and guarded community, and a network of walking trails. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney gave a video presentation on November 2 outlining plans for...
dallasexpress.com
Prop A Passes, Funding New Convention Center
The City of Dallas’ Proposition A passed on election night, garnering over 67% of the votes, according to data released by the election’s office at 5:00 a.m. the following day. Although the final vote has yet to be tabulated, it is all but certain that the measure will...
Dallas shortens the warning period before landlords can post eviction notices
A new but temporary eviction ordinance has been enacted in Dallas. The current ordinance was put in place during the peak of the Coronavirus outbreak when many tenants were struggling to pay their rent.
Collin Creek Mall Development Update
Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
Residents And Business Owners Are Still On Time To Apply For Disaster Loans
As reported by Local Profile, in September, the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) issued a disaster declaration for Collin, Denton, Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties after the disastrous rains and floodings that hit the region in August. The deadline to report property damage is November 14. In...
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session
There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
Dallas Observer
H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas
Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
dallasexpress.com
Local School Barbecue Team Preps During Preseason
The Rockwall ISD barbecue team’s preseason is underway, and they hope to add further accolades and honors to their club. Currently, there are more than 90 barbecue teams at high schools across Texas. Half of the Rockwall ISD club’s members belong to “Team Smoke” while the others are assigned to “Team Fire,” which promotes some healthy competition among their own team.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Customers Search for Savings at Salvage Grocery Stores
Grocery prices have shot up faster than we’ve seen in decades. The latest Consumer Price Index for North Texas showed prices for food at home rose 16.8% from September 2021 to September 2022. That’s the biggest 12-month increase in 48 years. The NBC 5 Responds team spoke to...
fox4news.com
Voters approve some local propositions, but not all
In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
North Texas family scammed out of rental home
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With inflation causing rents and mortgages to skyrocket, North Texans are on the move for cheaper places to live. But you'll want to hear about what happened to a McKinney family before you hand over your money to strangers. In McKinney, an investigation is underway to help that family recover thousands of dollars lost on a fraudulent home rental agreement. When mold started appearing inside her McKinney apartment, Breanna Davila wanted to move her family that includes a 9-month-old baby. "So we found this listing, this house on Zillow," Davila said.The two-story home only a few miles away was just...
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas accounting firm ranked one of the best companies to work for in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of Dallas you think of it as a sports town, food central, and so many things to do, but it also serves as a hub for some of the top businesses in the state and country. One local Uptown Dallas business is celebrating...
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
