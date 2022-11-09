Read full article on original website
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101
Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Jason Kidd’s troubling Luka Doncic truth bomb will surely worry Mavs fans
Luka Doncic did not have one of his best games on Wednesday night as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Orlando Magic, 94-87. The Mavs star went 9-of-29 from the field for 24 points as Dallas allowed a struggling Magic side to get just their third win of the season over them.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat Spurs 124-122 in overtime behind historic performance from Bane and Morant
Behind 32 points apiece from Desmond Bane and Ja Morant, the Grizzlies prevailed in overtime after a missed 3-point attempt at the buzzer from Keldon Johnson, sending Memphis home with its seventh straight win over San Antonio. The Grizzlies led by as many as nine points in overtime but had to seal the game at the freethrow line after an 8-0 spurs run in the final two minutes.
Kristaps Porzingis' Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Wizards Game
Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.
VanVleet scores season-high 32, Raptors beat Rockets 116-109
TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Gary Trent Jr. 11 as the Raptors improved to 5-1 at home. VanVleet made a season-high seven 3-pointers, topping the six he hit in Monday’s loss at Chicago. He shot 7 for 16 from long range against the Rockets. “I feel like I’m one of the top shooters in the league,” VanVleet said. “The more attempts I get, the better chance I’ve got to make them.”
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane lead Memphis Grizzlies to overtime victory against the Spurs
The Memphis Grizzlies found themselves in another game that was going down to the wire. This time against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson had his shot roll around the rim and out as the fourth-quarter buzzer sounded, and the game headed for overtime.
Yardbarker
Can't Stop The Bleeding: Doncic's Struggles Continue in Mavs' Loss to Wizards
The Dallas Mavericks (6-5) hadn't lost consecutive games all season until they fell to the shorthanded Washington Wizards (6-6) at Capital One Arena on Thursday night, SCORE. Coming off a disheartening loss to the Orlando Magic the night before, the Mavs came out on fire from deep and led 34-28 after the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Mavs, though, the second night of a back-to-back heavy legs were hard to overcome, and the Wizards won all of the remaining three quarters.
Jason Kidd Very Concerned About Luka Doncic's Usage Rate, Says He May Hit Physical And Mental Wall Around Christmas
This latest fear for Kidd comes on the back of consecutive losses that his team suffered.
Sporting News
NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings: Paolo Banchero's eye-popping stats stand out among best rookies so far
We're only 10-plus games into the 2022-23 NBA season but that's just enough of a sample size to evaluate the performances of this year's rookies. The 2022 NBA Draft class has already had some standout players emerge in what promises to be a talented and impactful group. From Paolo Banchero's...
The 10 Best NBA Players That Stephen Curry Beat In The NBA Finals
Stephen Curry beat LeBron James 3 times in the NBA Finals.
NBC Sports
Undermanned Wizards knock off Doncic and the Mavs
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards will play 70 more games this regular season and they hope at least a few more after that, but Thursday's win over the Mavericks will likely go down as one of their most memorable of the entire year. They were without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, their two best players, and they were going up against a Mavs team that made the conference finals last season and this year could feature the league's MVP, Luka Doncic.
ESPN
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Kyle Kuzma’s ‘Big Leo Energy’ too much for Luka and the Mavericks
Are you or a loved one experiencing NBA slates with just a few games, including none on national TV? If so, Kyle Kuzma may be right for you. No, really, because he was an icon on the court and then at the mic on Thursday. Kuz leads Wiz past Mavs,...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win
A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke out of Memphis' Wednesday lineup
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Clarke will come off the bench after Steven Adams was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 17.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Clarke to produce 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane show their growth against the Minnesota Timberwolves
The shot didn't result in a make, but it was something the Memphis Grizzlies didn't see Ja Morant do against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs last season. Morant was driving the basketball to the right when he stopped suddenly and attempted a midrange jumper. It was blocked by 6-foot-9 Jaden McDaniels, who was chasing Morant from behind.
NBA roundup: Jimmy Butler lifts Heat past Hornets in OT
Jimmy Butler posted 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the host Miami Heat to a 117-112 overtime
Bears vs. Lions: 5 things to watch (and a prediction) for Week 10 matchup
The Chicago Bears (3-5) will host the Detroit Lions (2-6) at Soldier Field in a matchup of the bottom of the NFC North. The Bears could use a win, as they’re 0-2 against divisional opponents. Detroit won its first divisional game last week in an upset of Green Bay, ending a five-game losing streak.
dallasexpress.com
Celebrity Investors Picking Pickleball for Next Venture
Pickleball is the “fastest-growing sport in America,” according to a recent report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. The sport combines badminton, tennis, and ping-pong and now has 4.8 million players nationwide (a 40% increase since 2020). The sport is playable for all ages, with all five...
