WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards will play 70 more games this regular season and they hope at least a few more after that, but Thursday's win over the Mavericks will likely go down as one of their most memorable of the entire year. They were without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, their two best players, and they were going up against a Mavs team that made the conference finals last season and this year could feature the league's MVP, Luka Doncic.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO