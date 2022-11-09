ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat Spurs 124-122 in overtime behind historic performance from Bane and Morant

Behind 32 points apiece from Desmond Bane and Ja Morant, the Grizzlies prevailed in overtime after a missed 3-point attempt at the buzzer from Keldon Johnson, sending Memphis home with its seventh straight win over San Antonio. The Grizzlies led by as many as nine points in overtime but had to seal the game at the freethrow line after an 8-0 spurs run in the final two minutes.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

VanVleet scores season-high 32, Raptors beat Rockets 116-109

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Gary Trent Jr. 11 as the Raptors improved to 5-1 at home. VanVleet made a season-high seven 3-pointers, topping the six he hit in Monday’s loss at Chicago. He shot 7 for 16 from long range against the Rockets. “I feel like I’m one of the top shooters in the league,” VanVleet said. “The more attempts I get, the better chance I’ve got to make them.”
Yardbarker

Can't Stop The Bleeding: Doncic's Struggles Continue in Mavs' Loss to Wizards

The Dallas Mavericks (6-5) hadn't lost consecutive games all season until they fell to the shorthanded Washington Wizards (6-6) at Capital One Arena on Thursday night, SCORE. Coming off a disheartening loss to the Orlando Magic the night before, the Mavs came out on fire from deep and led 34-28 after the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Mavs, though, the second night of a back-to-back heavy legs were hard to overcome, and the Wizards won all of the remaining three quarters.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Undermanned Wizards knock off Doncic and the Mavs

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards will play 70 more games this regular season and they hope at least a few more after that, but Thursday's win over the Mavericks will likely go down as one of their most memorable of the entire year. They were without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, their two best players, and they were going up against a Mavs team that made the conference finals last season and this year could feature the league's MVP, Luka Doncic.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Sports

Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win

A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke out of Memphis' Wednesday lineup

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Clarke will come off the bench after Steven Adams was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 17.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Clarke to produce 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
dallasexpress.com

