Republicans Retain Control of Texas Legislature
Following the midterm elections, the Republican party will retain control of the Texas Legislature. The GOP will likely control 86 of the 150 seats in the Texas House when the legislative session begins in January — a net gain of one seat. Among the Republicans who won key seats,...
Abbott Victory Focused on Border, Lowering Crime
Republican Greg Abbott safely secured a third term as governor of Texas on Tuesday after defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Abbott received just under 55% of the vote, while O’Rourke gathered just under 44%. O’Rourke, a former El Paso congressman, attempted to hit Abbott on several recent events,...
Texas High School Seniors Volunteer as Poll Workers
Elections for teens can be about so much more than just running for student government. In September, Texas Secretary of State John Scott encouraged all interested Texans to get involved with the election process at the local level, pointing out how teens could get involved, too. Being a poll worker...
Over $62M Raised on North Texas Giving Day
After raising over $62 million during the 14th annual North Texas Giving Day, Communities Foundation of Texas has now surpassed half a billion dollars in charitable funding. Giving Day, presented by Amazon this year, consistently ranks as the biggest one-day online fundraiser in the United States. Last month, over 94,000 donors helped support more than 3,200 nonprofits.
Population Growth Expected to Strain Texas Water Supply
Texas’ population growth is expected to strain the state’s water supply over the coming decades. As its population continues to rise, Texas is tasked to provide enough water for its people. The biggest single proposed solution for this potential water shortage is using more surface water, including 23 new reservoirs, according to the State Water Plan. Surface water currently accounts for about half of the state’s existing water supply.
