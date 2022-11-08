Jerry Meece, RPh, CDCES, FACA, FADCES: A study [that was published] in Diabetes & Metabolism in 2021 showed a 1% decrease in patients over 60 years old. There was a 1% decrease in A1C [glycated hemoglobin] in people who were using the pen vs the vial and syringe. If you go back to the practicality of it, if you’ve ever watched someone draw up a vial of insulin in their syringe, very often they’re missing it. Ten units isn’t quite 10 because of that little rubber stopper—it’s 9 or 9½. They found out that when this population dialed up 10 units in a pen, it was 10 units. That’s nice. What you see is what you get.

2 DAYS AGO