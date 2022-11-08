Read full article on original website
Related
drugtopics.com
News Roundup: November 7 to November 11
Your weekly roundup of the latest news from Drug Topics®. Working collaboratively can be key to either avoiding a PBM audit altogether or making the process as painless as possible. Impact of Guideline Changes on Opioid Use in Childhood Cancer Survivors. Childhood cancer survivors are high risk of pain...
drugtopics.com
Omnipod Dash Personal Diabetes Managers Affected by Battery Issues
Omnipod DASH PDMs are at increased risk of malfunction if overcharged beyond the maximum battery voltage. Insulet Corp. has received 50 complaints related to batteries of Omnipod DASH Personal Diabetes Manager, including battery swelling and leakage, and in rare cases, extreme overheating and some reports of fire. The company’s investigation determined that the Omnipod DASH PDMs are at increased risk of malfunction if overcharged beyond the maximum battery voltage. No serious injuries or deaths have been reported.
drugtopics.com
Barriers to Optimal Treatment for Patients With Diabetes
Jerry Meece, RPh, CDCES, FACA, FADCES: A study [that was published] in Diabetes & Metabolism in 2021 showed a 1% decrease in patients over 60 years old. There was a 1% decrease in A1C [glycated hemoglobin] in people who were using the pen vs the vial and syringe. If you go back to the practicality of it, if you’ve ever watched someone draw up a vial of insulin in their syringe, very often they’re missing it. Ten units isn’t quite 10 because of that little rubber stopper—it’s 9 or 9½. They found out that when this population dialed up 10 units in a pen, it was 10 units. That’s nice. What you see is what you get.
drugtopics.com
Boost Medication Adherence With Personalized Solutions
Medication only works when it's taken, which makes adherence necessary. The approach can't be "one size fits all". When Yossi Bahagon, M.D., meets with healthcare firms to pitch his company’s treatment-adherence solution, he doesn’t spend much time detailing the problem his company is trying to solve. “In our...
drugtopics.com
OTC Progestin-Only Pill May Prevent Unintended Pregnancies
An over-the-counter (OTC) progestin only pill (POP) could potentially reduce the overall number of unintended pregnancies in the United States. “Previous models had attempted to estimate the potential impact of a prescription (Rx)-to-OTC switch of an oral contraceptive on the number of unintended pregnancies in the United States,” said co-author Helene Guillard, PharmD, global Rx-to-OTC switch director at HRA Pharma, headquartered in Paris, France, which is the company that sponsored the clinical study on which the model is based, as well as the sponsor of an application that was submitted earlier this year to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to request a change of its POP minipill Opill from Rx to OTC.
drugtopics.com
Optimizing ADHD Treatment in Adults
ADHD is an all-day affair, and treating it in an adult population can be difficult. “Can adults have ADHD?” Andrew J. Cutler, MD, laughingly asked at the beginning of his 2022 NEI Congress session on optimizing adult ADHD treatment. Approximately 80% of adults with ADHD go undiagnosed and untreated,...
drugtopics.com
Social Determinants of Health Data Collection Needs Improvement
Collecting data on social determinants of health carries a number of issues and needs to be improved to create learning health systems. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States’ insufficient data infrastructure exposed the most socially marginalized and vulnerable populations, showing the true extent of existing structural health care disparities. These populations are at a greater risk for physical, social, and financial harm; however, our understanding of these harms often comes from weak data sources, anecdotes, experiences of single institutions, and indirect data taken from the United States Census.
Comments / 0