The hippopotamus Boipelo at the Dallas Zoo recently gave birth. She was in labor for two and a half hours and gave birth underwater, which is typical for hippos. Boipelo was closely monitored leading up to her labor which went smoothly and was without complication. She gave birth on Sunday, October 30, at around 5:30 pm. The team of monitors allowed her to deliver in private but kept an eye on her via cameras. The Dallas Zoo posted a video of the birth on its Twitter account.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO