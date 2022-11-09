Read full article on original website
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Fuel Pump Fire Halts Flight at DFW International AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
TCU vs. Texas Preview | ESPN College GameDay Headed to UT
The University of Texas hosts Big 12-leading Texas Christian University on Saturday, and the game is drawing national headlines. ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live from Austin, drawing the spotlight squarely on this important conference showdown. TCU enters the game in the wake of a dominating performance over Texas...
Local ISD Reassigns Athletic Officials After UIL Punishments
Just over a week after the Duncanville boys and girls basketball programs were hit with stiff penalties by the UIL, the school district’s superintendent has reassigned multiple athletics officials. Superintendent Marc Smith has reassigned athletic director Dwight Weaver, boys head coach David Peavy, and girls head coach LaJeanna Howard,...
UT Dallas to Host Global Entrepreneurship Conference
The University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas) has been chosen to host the 2023 Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers (GCEC) annual conference. The conference will be hosted by UT Dallas’ Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIE), Dallas Innovates reported, and it will run from October 5 to October 7, 2023.
Preventative Health Clinic Opens in Dallas
When illness and disease are caught and diagnosed early, people can avoid or mitigate long-term issues that may require ongoing treatment and reduce longevity and quality of life. To that end, Fountain Life, a preventive and longevity health company, has opened its first clinic in Dallas. Fountain Life’s mission is...
Chicago-Based Investor Acquires Local Rental Community
Investors are scooping up properties all over North Texas in a real estate trend that shows no sign of slowing. The most recent real estate acquisition came from Chicago-based Magellan Investment Partners, which snapped up the Gray Branch apartments, a luxury 300-unit rental community in McKinney. Dallas-based Cross Development and...
Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Preview
The 2022 UIL state football playoffs are here, and they will run from November 10 to December 18. All state championship games will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. In 6A Div. II Region I, Coppell (9-1) and McKinney (6-4) look to be set for an even matchup. While Coppell has a better record, McKinney played a more challenging schedule.
Plans Revealed for 2,545-Acre Local Development
City leaders were given a sneak peek behind the first phase of the Fields development in Frisco, revealing plans for more than 200 home lots, a gated and guarded community, and a network of walking trails. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney gave a video presentation on November 2 outlining plans for...
Veterans Day Meal Deals in DFW
With Veterans Day falling on a Friday this year, local businesses are primed to engage in the great American tradition of offering weekend meal deals in honor of current and former military service members. Unlike other holidays that tend to bounce around the calendar each year, Veterans Day is fixed...
District 2’s Jesse Moreno Wins First Crime Boss of the Month
For the first time, Councilman , the representative for Dallas’ District 2, has been named Crime Boss of the Month (CBOM) for November. Moreno’s clinching of the CBOM title is based on crime data for October retrieved from the City of Dallas Open Data website on November 9, from which The Dallas Express logged a 12.66% increase in Moreno’s Crime Score over October 2021.
New Baby Hippo Born at Dallas Zoo
The hippopotamus Boipelo at the Dallas Zoo recently gave birth. She was in labor for two and a half hours and gave birth underwater, which is typical for hippos. Boipelo was closely monitored leading up to her labor which went smoothly and was without complication. She gave birth on Sunday, October 30, at around 5:30 pm. The team of monitors allowed her to deliver in private but kept an eye on her via cameras. The Dallas Zoo posted a video of the birth on its Twitter account.
Donors Support Bookstore After Community Fridge Stolen
North Texas donors are stepping in to aid a local bookstore after a fridge intended for people in need was stolen. The People’s Fridge was located outside the Pan African Connection Bookstore in Oak Cliff, claiming to be Dallas’ first community fridge. Akwete Tyehimba, the bookstore’s owner, told NBC DFW that they started the People’s Fridge to offer free products and other items to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amidst Rising Vagrancy Comes ‘Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week’
As the City of Dallas struggles to deal with homeless encampments and an apparent rise in vagrancy, Mayor Eric Johnson issued an annual symbolic declaration on Wednesday marking November 12-20 as “Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week” in Dallas. This announcement comes shortly after the city council was forced...
Local ISD Debates Controversial School Rezoning Plan
A Texas school district hosted its last public meeting recently before it votes on a controversial plan to close and re-purpose two schools at the end of the month. Allen Independent School District held the meeting partially to talk about its rezoning of Anderson and Rountree elementary schools. This plan would ultimately affect more than 2,000 students in the city, some of whom would be moved to different schools in the district if the vote is successful.
North Texas Woman on ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ Arrested
A Texas woman on the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in Collin County was arrested this week after more than 13 years on the run. Susan O’Connor, 54, was pulled over by Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding on October 28 and was found to be wanted by the police in Collin County for allegedly fleeing Texas in 2009 with her three-year-old son, William Jack Spencer, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.
DISD’s Alleged History of Bullying Whistleblowers
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is engaged in litigation with a former auditor who claims she found evidence of grade and attendance manipulation in at least one high school. Andrea Whelan worked for DISD for nearly a decade, first as an investigator and...
Parolee with Ankle Monitor Allegedly Commits Murder
On November 3, a parolee with an ankle monitor allegedly murdered a man and was arrested shortly thereafter by Dallas police, according to the department’s news release. The shooting incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, but the victim, Brian Dillard, died at the scene.
Chilly Weather Rolling into DFW This Weekend
This weekend will be much dryer and colder in DFW than the previous weekend, with chilly days starting in the 30s each morning and highs that will struggle to reach the 50s. Saturday will kick off with north winds of 15 to 25 mph and wind chills in the 20s and 30s. On Sunday, winds will shift east to southeast ahead of the next weather system and cold front, which is expected to pass through the region early next week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Man Accused of Crime Spree Including Two Murders
Garrett Hamilton, 29, is accused of perpetrating an eight-day crime spree, resulting in three counts of aggravated robbery and charges for two homicides, one in Dallas and the other in Cedar Hill. The first murder Hamilton is accused of committing was the killing of Clarence Howard, 48. On October 25...
Dallas Cardiologist’s Certifications Threatened over Views on COVID Vaccine
Dr. Peter McCullough, a Dallas-based cardiologist with over 1,000 publications and more than 600 citations in the National Library of Medicine, is facing the possibility of his certifications being revoked. McCullough was informed in a recent letter from the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) that it recommends revoking his...
Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer
A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
