Dallas County, TX

CBS DFW

Former Grapevine city employees indicted for allegedly stealing thousands in tax dollars

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two former employees of the City of Grapevine were indicted last week by a grand jury for allegedly embezzling thousands in taxpayer dollars. Kevin Mitchell and Ruth Chiego – the former director of parks and recreation and former director of libraries, respectively – were both indicted on three charges: theft by a public servant, abuse of official capacity, and tampering with a government document.According to the indictments, between Jan. 1, 2015 and Feb. 22, 2022, Mitchell allegedly abused his position to unlawfully steal goods, services, and money that belonged to the city and were...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Identities Revealed in Medical Examiner’s Office Murder-Suicide

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday identified the two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday. At around 4:45 p.m. during election day, shots were heard from inside the medical examiner’s office. When law enforcement officials responded, it was...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

John Creuzot wins Dallas County district attorney's race

Click here for more election results.DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Democrat John Creuzot has been reelected by voters, defeating Republican Faith Johnson for a second time. Creuzot had 60.79% of the vote, while Johnson had 39.21% of the vote.The political rematch is a repeat from 2018, when Creuzot defeated Johnson, who was the District Attorney at the time.Creuzot has faced criticism from Johnson on his stance on the death penalty. On the death penalty criticism, he said an automatic life sentence is a more efficient and cost-effective way to hold people accountable.Creuzot also said his office has prosecuted 681 capital murder cases and his conviction rate is up to 93% from 87% under Johnson.RELATED:Dallas County DA Says Prosecutors Will No Longer Make Recommendations To Grand JuriesDallas County DA John Creuzot Actively Pursuing Alleged Police Wrongdoing During Summer 2020 Protests
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Republicans Win Statewide Races, Democrats Sweep Dallas County Races

Nearly 625,410 voters cast their ballots in Dallas County Nov. 8. Statewide, while Democratic challengers failed to beat incumbent Republicans in the marquee races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, Dallas County’s leadership appears likely to become more Democratic. Incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins brushed off a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

US House election results: Beth Van Duyne keeps District 24 seat

DALLAS — Republican Beth Van Duyne has defeated her Democratic opponent Jan McDowell to win re-election for the first time in US House District 24. Election results show Van Duyne won with nearly 60,000 more votes than her opponent, with almost 60% of the total vote. This was Van Duyne's second House election after she first won the seat in 2020.
DALLAS, TX
12newsnow.com

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

Collin County Judge Race May Have Become a Slap Fight

Monday’s Collin County Commissioners Court meeting lasted a little more than 11 minutes, but it may have ended—depending on who you talk to—with someone getting slapped. Joshua Murray, the Democratic candidate for Collin County Judge, said in a statement last night that after he spoke during public comment at yesterday’s meeting, he left the courtroom but came back when he realized he had left his sunglasses behind.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Parolee with Ankle Monitor Allegedly Commits Murder

On November 3, a parolee with an ankle monitor allegedly murdered a man and was arrested shortly thereafter by Dallas police, according to the department’s news release. The shooting incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, but the victim, Brian Dillard, died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
SMU Daily Campus

Dallas Democratic Watch Party Dwindled as Elections Disappointed

Beto O’Rourke has lost the gubernatorial election to Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The excitement of Dallas Democrats was palpable Tuesday night, but as the night progressed, the party, and the excitement, dwindled slowly as election results emerged. With Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton gaining major percentages in their reelection bids, the party died down along with Democrat’s hopes for their campaigns.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

DCAD Has Been Hacked!

A FrontBurnervian who works in real estate alerted us to the fact that the site for the Dallas Central Appraisal District has been down for a couple of days. He said a call to their main number produced no explanation for the outage. Cheryl Jordan, the always helpful DCAD director...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Jasmine Crockett succeeds Eddie Bernice Johnson in Dallas congressional race

Jasmine Crockett has won the open seat for Texas’ 30th Congressional District, according to a race call from the Associated Press, easily defeating her Republican opponent James Rodgers in a race to fill a seat that has long been comfortably Democrat. As a 41-year-old civil rights attorney turned legislator,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Stays Blue, Dems Sweep County Races

As of the 10 p.m. election results update from the Dallas County Elections Department, 421,456 ballots had been counted. The historically blue county had voted for Robert “Beto” O’Rourke over Governor Greg Abbott, with the challenger receiving 64% of the vote compared to roughly 35% for the incumbent. The vote differences for the Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General were similar to the race for governor.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

