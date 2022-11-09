ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your weekend, simplified: Nov. 11, 2022

Happy Wednesday! Megan here. Big exciting thing: This newsletter is now going out to more than 5,000 subscribers each week!!! That was my stretch goal for the year, and I'm thrilled to say we've surpassed it. And heck, why not shoot for 6,000 by the end of December?. 🗞️
How the mission turned a truckload of unusable clothes into $10,000

Simplified: The Union Gospel Mission bought a baler about a year ago to help turn unusable clothes into roofing materials. Now, it's sent its first truckload of clothes to a Tennessee organization in exchange for $10,000 to support the mission's work. Why it matters. While the baler's been in place...
Stuff to do Nov. 11 - 17

The weather is turning, so it's time to head inside for your fun. Whether you're into the arts or the ancient, here's a few things to check out this week. Get Crafty. Head to the fairgrounds for a holiday craft show featuring artisans of all kinds. The fair runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission and more info here.
