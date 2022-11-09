Read full article on original website
K’Sante receiving buff in next League of Legends update after middling launch
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is continuing to struggle in League of Legends following his launch. Riot are giving him a small buff in LoL patch 12.22 to tide things over, but big things could happen as Season 13 testing begins on live servers. K’Sante has made his entrance...
Dragapult revealed in Pokemon Unite: Release date, moves, stats, more
The official Pokemon Unite twitter account teased two upcoming picks joining the game: Urshifu and Dragapult. Here is everything to know regarding the upcoming new pick in Pokemon Unite, who plays as a ranged castor that deals physical damage rather than special attack. Dragapult is a Dragon and Ghost type...
Crimsix reveals Modern Warfare 2 trick that instantly improves FOV
Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition. While Field of View discourse in Call...
‘Proof of time travel’ as brothers think their granddad was holding iPhone in WW2 picture
TWO brothers believe their grandfather is holding a modern-day mobile phone in a photo dating back to World War II - which they bizarrely claim may be proof he's a time-traveller. In a video with nearly 16,000 likes, one TikTok user is claiming their ancestor was like "Captain America" after...
JGOD reveals “zero recoil” M4 loadout pros use to dominate in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 expert JGOD has unveiled a long-range “no recoil” M4 build endorsed by Call of Duty pros. Dominating your opponents in Modern Warfare 2 requires a lot of skill, but it’s also significantly easier when you’re equipped with a top-tier loadout. Anyone can create...
Pokemon already issuing Scarlet & Violet fans bans over “modified data”
The Pokemon Company released a statement that it will begin issuing a new wave of bans for players using “modified data” ahead of Scarlet & Violet’s launch. With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet nearly here, The Pokemon Company is gearing up for all the challenges that come with the launch of a new Generation.
T-Pain’s Nissan 240SX Drift Car Returned in Crap Condition After a Year in the Shop
T-Pain via TikTokThe rapper says he loaned it to a friend who totally trashed it. When he got it back, the glovebox was in the backseat.
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
Overwatch 2 streamer baffled by “stupid” DPS Moira duel in Top 500 game
Twitch streamer Harbleu couldn’t believe what he was watching after two Moira players in a Top 500 Overwatch 2 match engaged in a hilarious DPS standoff. Moira has been one of the most controversial Overwatch heroes since her addition to the roster thanks to her DPS capabilities, which many believe are low-skilled.
Pokemon Go Teddiursa evolution: How to get Ursaring & Ursaluna
Teddiursa now has two evolutions to discover in Pokemon Go, so we’ve put together a guide to help you get both Ursaring and Ursaluna. The Johto region’s adorable Teddiursa has always been able to evolve into Ursaring in Pokemon Go, but following the November 2022 Community Day, another evolution has been added to the family: Ursaluna.
Modern Warfare 2 players are loving the new Prestige system already
Modern Warfare 2 reintroduces a persistent Prestige system, and while not a one-for-one replica of classic CoD games, fans are excited. Activision announced a Season 1 roadmap for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on November 9. Shoot House and Shipment make a triumphant return, perfect for players grinding weapon camos, and Infinity Ward addressed community concerns.
Dead by Daylight dev says players will be “surprised” by future collaborations
Mathieu Côté, Head of Partnerships at Behaviour Interactive, sat down with Dexerto to talk about what’s coming to Dead by Daylight. Dead by Daylight is fast becoming the kind of franchise it’s hard not to root for, with developers Behaviour Interactive finding fresh horror licenses to funnel onto its killing floor over the last few years.
Halo Infinite’s devs address why Forge is online-only after initial backlash
Halo Infinite’s new Forge mode is already a big success however, the lack of offline gameplay has sparked criticism and forced the devs to explain the reason for this decision. The Winter Update for Halo Infinite has dropped, serving as the biggest update for the game to date. Network...
FIFA 23 hackers steal over 200 million FUT coins from streamers and World Champion
EA pledged to make FIFA 23 Ultimate Team an even more secure experience with new anti-cheat, but hackers are still taking over accounts and stealing millions of FUT coins. In FIFA 22, some of the biggest trader accounts were hacked in a series of account takeovers, prompting a public response from the game’s developers.
Pokemon Go trainer’s request for Elon Musk to remove daily PokeCoin limit goes viral
A Pokemon Go player went viral after they made a funny request of Twitter’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk after he began fielding complaints on the platform. Most people on the social media platform Twitter likely know that it’s been a bit of a mess after its recent ownership shift to business magnate, Elon Musk.
Overwatch 2 players demand answers as unbalanced ranked matchmaking issues persist
Overwatch 2’s ranked matchmaking continues to place Bronze players in higher ELO games, and Blizzard’s silence has fans wanting answers. Since Overwatch 2’s launch, there have been a number of major ranked issues with the new competitive mode causing all sorts of whacky matchmaking, resulting in uneven matches.
Valorant pro dropped from team for allegedly cheating on his wife
Japanese professional Valorant player Hideki ‘Fisker’ Sasaki was dropped from his team, FAV Gaming, for allegedly cheating on his wife according to a report in Shūkan Bunshun, a magazine in Japan. The publication released a report about Fisker and the reason why he was dropped quietly from...
k0nfig ready to restart pro CSGO career: “Astralis kick has ignited a fire in me”
Danish CS:GO star Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke details his journey to recovery and self-improvement after being in the spotlight for the wrong reasons as he aims to find a new team for 2023. “I’m ready to return,” k0nfig says with assurance. He seems relaxed and content with...
Team Heretics close to shock signing of DFM star Evi, according to reports
In an unprecedented roster move, Team Heretics have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Evi, one of Japan’s most accomplished players. This would make Evi the first Japanese import in LEC history. DetonatioN FocusMe is a team that has put Japanese League of Legends on the map. They have...
New Hogwarts Legacy gameplay reveals classes, combat & side quests
Hogwarts Legacy’s extended gameplay showcase revealed new details surrounding elements like classes, side quests, customization, and more. Hogwarts Legacy’s reveal back in 2020 shocked fans of the wizarding world as the franchise’s first AAA open-world RPG. Since its reveal two years ago developer Avalanche Software has shown...
