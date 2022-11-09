ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ex-CFO Of Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi’s Defunct Law Firm Arrested Over Alleged Wire Fraud

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KNOIh_0j4ZHNSM00
Source: MEGA

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi has yet to be hit with criminal charges for his alleged embezzlement but his ex-CFO has been taken into custody on suspicion of wire fraud this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Girardi was once a well-respected attorney in Los Angeles but it all came crashing down in 2020. His clients and creditors pushed him into Chapter 7 bankruptcy and accused him of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXh2Z_0j4ZHNSM00
Source: MEGA, Bravo

His ex-clients believe he embezzled money meant for them to fund his lavish lifestyle with Jayne. The Bravo star has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claimed she had no knowledge of her husband’s alleged misdeeds.

In court, Girardi stands accused of securing large settlements for clients but then coming up with excuses when it came time to pay out the money. He allegedly stiffed everyone from a fire burn victim to a group of widows and orphans — who lost their loved ones in a plane crash.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WmPj_0j4ZHNSM00
Source: MEGA

At the moment, Girardi is living in a senior assisted living home in Orange County, Cali. His family claimed he had dementia and cannot testify in the court proceedings.

Over the weekend, as first reported by Law360, Girardi’s former financial officer, Christopher Kamon, was arrested in Maryland after the FBI prepared a criminal complaint against him.

Article continues below advertisement

The majority of documents in the criminal case are still under seal. However, the available records show the alleged wire fraud went down on Sept. 16, 2020. All signs point to the crime being related to Kamon’s work at the law firm.

Girardi Keese shut down only a few months after the Sept 16 date. Around the time of the alleged wire fraud, Girardi and his firm were under pressure to pay the orphans and widows millions owed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxtrE_0j4ZHNSM00
Source: MEGA

Investigators believe Kamon has extensive knowledge of Girardi Keese’s finances and of how Girardi worked behind the scenes. He started work at the firm in 2000 and worked his way up over the years.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jayne still faces a $25 million lawsuit filed as part of Girardi Keese’s bankruptcy. The suit demands she return the money the firm spent to pay the bills for her company, EJ Global.

The RHOBH star was also ordered to turn over a pair of diamond earrings that Girardi allegedly purchased with his client’s money. She ran to appeal the decision days later.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Ex-Client Of Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Refusing To Testify In State Bar’s Investigation Into Disgraced Attorney

The State Bar Of California’s investigation into Erika Jayne’s husband/disbarred attorney Tom Girardi has turned nasty with one witness refusing to testify, RadarOnline.com has learned.Girardi, 83, was once a well-respected Los Angeles lawyer who ran the firm Girardi Keese. In 2020, he and his firm were forced into bankruptcy by his many creditors. Ex-clients accused Girardi of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme. Many had the same story — Girardi secured them a financial settlement in a legal dispute but had excuses when it came time to pay it out. Jayne stands accused of benefitting from her husband’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Erika Jayne's Husband Tom Girardi's Ex-CFO Accused Of EMBEZZLING $10M To Use For Escorts & Real Estate Properties

The former CFO of Erika Jayne’s embattled husband Tom Girardi’s defunct law firm has been accused of embezzling upwards of $10 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sensational development to take place only one week after Girardi’s ex-CFO, Christopher Kamon, was arrested last week on at least one charge of wire fraud, the former chief financial officer is now accused of spending $10 million on his Los Angeles home, a Caribbean mansion and an escort.Even more surprising are the accusations made by prosecutors on Thursday that Kamon not only “showered” the escort with a monthly stipend and gifts, but also spent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction

Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction. "You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd, are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING...
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
RadarOnline

Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack

Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date. Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing. The stakes...
RadarOnline

Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyla

Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car

A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
STOCKTON, CA
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family

Vicki Gunvalson is known for her poor choice in men. And that was made abundantly clear when the now former Real Housewives of Orange County was dating Brooks Ayers. After Vicki spent multiple seasons on RHOC defending Brooks about everything from his inappropriate behavior to his claims of having cancer, they finally broke up after […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Leah Remini Speaks Out About Danny Masterson's Criminal Trial, SLAMS Church Of Scientology For 'Covering Up' Alleged Crimes

Leah Remini didn't mince words while speaking out about Danny Masterson's criminal trial, taking aim at the Church of Scientology for "covering up" his alleged crimes.RadarOnline.com has learned the King of Queens actress shared a lengthy statement on Tuesday about the importance of keeping eyes and ears on Masterson's court war as he stands charged with sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. The actor pleaded not guilty to all charges.He is facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted, RadarOnline.com can confirm. "Do you know that if you are a Scientologist, you are forbidden...
RadarOnline

RARE Prison Spotting: Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Lover Ghislaine Maxwell Jogs Around Barbed-Wire Fence As She Serves 20-Year Prison Sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell is making the most out of her prison sentence. The socialite-turned-convicted sex trafficker was caught on an early morning jog — but she couldn't go far. The photos, taken outside of Tallahassee's Federal Correctional Institute, showed Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover surrounded by a massive barbed-wire fence as she continues to serve 20 years behind bars, RadarOnline.com can report.Instead of an orange jumpsuit, Ghislaine, 60, ran around the prison yard in gray sweats and a matching sweatshirt to fight off Florida's crisp morning weather. Despite complaining about the facility's living conditions, Epstein's disgraced right-hand woman reportedly gets 40 minutes every day...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

125K+
Followers
3K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy