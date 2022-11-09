Ex-CFO Of Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi’s Defunct Law Firm Arrested Over Alleged Wire Fraud

Source: MEGA

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi has yet to be hit with criminal charges for his alleged embezzlement but his ex-CFO has been taken into custody on suspicion of wire fraud this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Girardi was once a well-respected attorney in Los Angeles but it all came crashing down in 2020. His clients and creditors pushed him into Chapter 7 bankruptcy and accused him of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme.

His ex-clients believe he embezzled money meant for them to fund his lavish lifestyle with Jayne. The Bravo star has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claimed she had no knowledge of her husband’s alleged misdeeds.

In court, Girardi stands accused of securing large settlements for clients but then coming up with excuses when it came time to pay out the money. He allegedly stiffed everyone from a fire burn victim to a group of widows and orphans — who lost their loved ones in a plane crash.

At the moment, Girardi is living in a senior assisted living home in Orange County, Cali. His family claimed he had dementia and cannot testify in the court proceedings.

Over the weekend, as first reported by Law360, Girardi’s former financial officer, Christopher Kamon, was arrested in Maryland after the FBI prepared a criminal complaint against him.

The majority of documents in the criminal case are still under seal. However, the available records show the alleged wire fraud went down on Sept. 16, 2020. All signs point to the crime being related to Kamon’s work at the law firm.

Girardi Keese shut down only a few months after the Sept 16 date. Around the time of the alleged wire fraud, Girardi and his firm were under pressure to pay the orphans and widows millions owed.

Investigators believe Kamon has extensive knowledge of Girardi Keese’s finances and of how Girardi worked behind the scenes. He started work at the firm in 2000 and worked his way up over the years.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jayne still faces a $25 million lawsuit filed as part of Girardi Keese’s bankruptcy. The suit demands she return the money the firm spent to pay the bills for her company, EJ Global.

The RHOBH star was also ordered to turn over a pair of diamond earrings that Girardi allegedly purchased with his client’s money. She ran to appeal the decision days later.