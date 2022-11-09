Read full article on original website
These Are The Best Snacks To Boost Heart Health This Fall, Experts Say
It’s no secret that your diet plays a major role in your cardiovascular health. For starters, limiting your intake of things like red meat, fatty fried foods, and high-sugar snacks is a must if you want to keep your heart in tip-top shape. But luckily, there are tons of heart-healthy alternatives that are delicious and great for your overall health. You don’t have to give up snacking for good!
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
scitechdaily.com
Just 2 Minutes: Short Bursts of Vigorous Activity Linked With Living Longer
Two-minute bursts of vigorous activity totaling 15 minutes a week are associated with a reduced risk of death. Bursts of vigorous activity lasting two minutes at a time and totaling just 15 minutes a week are associated with a reduced risk of death. This is according to new research that was published on October 27 in the European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).[1]
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
marthastewart.com
Taking a Brisk 7-Minute Walk Every Day Can Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease, New Study Says
Walking is a great form of exercise, and it doesn't take much to reap the benefits of taking regular strolls. To maximize these advantages, though, it might be time to pick up the pace: New research published in European Heart Journal found that taking a brisk 7-minute walk every day is enough to cut your risk of heart disease.
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
Medical News Today
Top 10 chair exercises for seniors
Exercise is important for people of all ages and fitness abilities. Chair exercises offer a safe and approachable workout, especially for older adults. Physical activity is essential for healthy aging. It can help prevent or delay many health conditions that people may encounter as they age. In addition to helping...
Medical News Today
Can olive oil lower cholesterol?
Including olive oil in a healthy diet may help lower “bad” cholesterol and increase “good” cholesterol. of adults in the United States have high cholesterol. High cholesterol levels increase the risk of health conditions like heart disease and stroke. High cholesterol has no symptoms, so a...
Good News Network
Short Brisk Walks Instead of Long Strolls May Cut Risk of Heart Disease, Says Key Study of 88,000
When it comes to exercise, intensity is everything, and while a brisk daily 15-minute walk is enough to cut the risk of heart disease, a leisurely 30-minute stroll is not. Scientists studying data from heart-rate wearables say doing more exercise doesn’t do much to reduce your risk from cardiovascular conditions unless it is of at least moderate intensity.
studyfinds.org
Got 420 seconds? Even a brisk 7-minute walk every day can help prevent heart disease
LEICESTER, United Kingdom — A brisk daily seven-minute walk — instead of a leisurely 14-minute stroll — is enough to cut the risk of heart disease, according to a new study. Scientists in the United Kingdom say doing more exercise doesn’t do much to reduce your risk from cardiovascular conditions — unless you’re ramping it up to at least a moderate or vigorous level of intensity.
CNET
How to Keep Your Heart Healthy Through Your Diet
Heart disease is a leading health issue in the US. When it comes to your risk level, some factors are out of your control -- like, say, your blood type. But other factors are more changeable, including your diet. Everyone from the American Heart Association to the US Department of Health and Human Services recommends making specific food choices to support a healthy heart. Because foods for heart health can reduce other potential cardiovascular issues -- like high blood pressure and high cholesterol -- it's worth keeping in mind as you plan your weekly meals.
HBCU Grad Inspires Women To Reclaim the ‘Sexy’ in Self-Care
Proud HBCU grad Kimberly Biggs Roberson is an entrepreneur who inspires, motivates, and encourages women to reclaim the “sexy” in self-care through self-appreciation events. She is the founder of the S.I.S (Self Care Is Sexy) brand, offering “dope energy” products and services through celebration and creation. A motivational...
Coffee may help your heart: study
An apple a day keeps the doctor away, or so the old saying goes. But can two or three cups of coffee a day improve your cardiovascular health?. A new study by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) states that that could indeed be the case. The study showed that...
Single mom of 5 determined to achieve goals
LUMBERTON — A growing number of parents, like Robeson Community College student Denise Troy, are deciding it’s not too late to ret
Ars Technica
Teens with obesity lose 15% of body weight in trial of repurposed diabetes drug
A repurposed Type 2 diabetes drug helped teens with obesity lose a significant amount of body weight, lowered their risk factors for cardiovascular disease, and improved their weight-related quality of life over a 68-week clinical trial, researchers reported this week in the New England Journal of Medicine. The drug is...
How To Lose Weight When You Have PCOS
Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, can make it difficult to maintain a healthy weight. This condition is also a risk factor for obesity due to its effects on energy metabolism, according to recent evidence published in the British Medical Bulletin. As the researchers note, about 38% to 88% of women with PCOS are overweight or obese, and up to 90% of sufferers have insulin resistance. Hyperinsulinemia can throw your hormones out of balance and affect your body's ability to use energy, leading to weight gain.
Medical News Today
Low carb diet may reduce type 2 diabetes risk, promote weight loss
Researchers recently examined the effects of a low-carbohydrate diet in people with prediabetes and people who have mild, untreated type 2 diabetes (T2D). In the randomized clinical trial, participants who lowered their carbs saw a moderate reduction in their blood sugar, an indicator of diabetes. The study’s findings are somewhat...
Cardiac diet: fiber is essential for a heart-healthy breakfast
Breakfast isn't called the most important meal of the day for no reason. Start your day in the morning with foods high in fiber and low in saturated fat. Kelly Kennedy of RDN recommends fruits, vegetables, and whole grains for breakfast.
Healthline
8 Weeks of Exercise Improves Insulin Resistance, Aids in Weight Loss
New research shows that 8 weeks of exercise can restore healthy insulin activity in the brain. Restored insulin sensitivity was also connected to improved metabolism, reduced hunger, and loss of abdominal fat. According to the study authors, the findings could help pave the way for therapies to treat obesity and...
insightscare.com
Weight-loss Medication Reduced BMI in Obese Teens, According to a Study
After more than a year of weekly treatments, semaglutide, the active ingredient in the popular anti-obesity drug Wegovy, combined with lifestyle changes led to a “substantial reduction” in the body mass index of obese teenagers, researchers reported Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. A once-weekly injection...
