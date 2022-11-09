Read full article on original website
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death
Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
Lawyers Slam Donald Trump's Video Deposition In His Latest Lawsuit: 'Who Does He Think He Is?'
Lawyers have slammed the fact that Donald Trump will not be appearing in court and his testimony will be provided via video deposition in his latest lawsuit involving Efrain Galicia, the activist of Mexican origin who alleged that Trump’s security assaulted him outside Trump Towers during a peaceful protest back in September 2015, under his instruction.
Clothes for Days! Rapper Rick Ross’ Friends Call Him a Hoarder After He Reveals His Shoe-Filled Mansion
Hip-hop artist Rick Ross denies claims that he is a hoarder after his friends commented on his shoe-filled mansion in a video shared on his Instagram Stories. Mounds of clothes and shoes are seen in the funny video as the recording artist tries to organize his closets inside his 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia. Ross asks his friends in the background if he is hoarding, and after they say he is, he disagrees with them.
Famed Rapper Dies
Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
NME
Kanye West sued over unauthorised sample use on ‘Donda’ track ‘Life Of The Party’
Kanye West is facing a copyright lawsuit over allegations that his song ‘Life Of The Party’ samples a Boogie Down Productions track without permission. ‘Life Of The Party’ features André 3000, and was released on West’s Stem Player device as part of the deluxe edition of his 2021 album ‘DONDA’. Phase One Network — the management company overseeing Boogie Down’s music catalogue — has since claimed that the song uses elements of the hip-hop group’s 1987 track, ‘South Bronx’.
Court rules beauty pageant can exclude transgender women
Story at a glance The Miss United States of America pageant may continue excluding transgender contestants through the enforcement of a rule that only “natural born” women qualify to compete. Anita Green, a transgender woman, sued the pageant in 2019 when it rejected her application because of her gender identity. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court…
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
Billionaires Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos Spotted Having a ‘Secret’ Dinner in Los Angeles
Hip-hop billionaire Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has had his eye on becoming an owner of a sports team for several years. He once had a minority stake in his hometown Brooklyn Nets franchise. With rumors of the rapper teaming up with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos popping up recently, the pair were recently seen in Los Angeles breaking bread together.
Texas Con Artist 'On His Way To Becoming' Anna Delvey Or Frank Abagnale
J. Nicholas Bryant admitted to defrauding several victims for a "lavish lifestyle."
James Gray’s Vision of American Dysfunction
James Gray started writing his new film, Armageddon Time, after taking a trip to his childhood home in Fresh Meadows, Queens, with his own children a few years ago. One of the only pieces of evidence that his family had ever lived there was, he told me, “a gate my father had built around the garbage cans which had a majestic G for Gray, which was off its hinges.” He thought about dinners, gatherings, and how all of his family who lived there, except his brother, have since died. “I was filled with real melancholy,” Gray said. “And I started to feel like there was no memory of their existing.”
