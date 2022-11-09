James Gray started writing his new film, Armageddon Time, after taking a trip to his childhood home in Fresh Meadows, Queens, with his own children a few years ago. One of the only pieces of evidence that his family had ever lived there was, he told me, “a gate my father had built around the garbage cans which had a majestic G for Gray, which was off its hinges.” He thought about dinners, gatherings, and how all of his family who lived there, except his brother, have since died. “I was filled with real melancholy,” Gray said. “And I started to feel like there was no memory of their existing.”

