WAMU
Nicole arrived in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane
On Florida’s East coast, Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning south of Vero Beach with 75-mile per hour winds. It has now been downgraded to tropical storm.
WAMU
Massachusetts companies are turning to ‘anaerobic digesters’ to dispose of food waste
Massachusetts companies that generate more than half a ton of food waste a week can no longer send it to landfills or incinerators. This has created a demand for “anaerobic digesters.”
WAMU
Democrat Eric Sorensen’s win keeps Illinois House seat with Democrats
Democrat Eric Sorensen, opponents in the race for the open 17th Congressional District seat that represents much of northwestern Illinois, including Rockford, the Quad Cities and Peoria. Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Former TV weatherman Eric Sorensen has won the Illinois House seat being vacated...
