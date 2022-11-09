ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WAMU

Democrat Eric Sorensen’s win keeps Illinois House seat with Democrats

Democrat Eric Sorensen, opponents in the race for the open 17th Congressional District seat that represents much of northwestern Illinois, including Rockford, the Quad Cities and Peoria. Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Former TV weatherman Eric Sorensen has won the Illinois House seat being vacated...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy