ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

Sanderson High teacher facing exploitation charges involving minors

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIy3y_0j4ZE57G00

A Sanderson High School teacher is facing 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Eric Kyle Belk, 37, is accused of distributing disturbing video of at least one boy and several girls ranging in age from 7-12 years old engaging in sexual acts, according to court documents.

Knightdale police arrested Belk on Tuesday after a months-long investigation that included the State Bureau of Investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYiQN_0j4ZE57G00

Second-degree charges mean the accused allegedly either sent, received (includes downloading), or exchanged the content and did so knowing it was illegal.

"I was in his research methods class for the first few days this year," said one Sanderson student, who didn't want to be identified. "That's basically a TA position. He just kind of gave me some weird vibes. I did not really want to stay in that class for too long. I'm not sure if it was just a gut feeling. So I switched out of it after a few days."

Belk has been suspended from teaching.

"I had him as a teacher. I had him last year and he's, I mean he's a great guy. I liked him," said another student, who didn't want to be named. "He's really nice. He's really helpful. So other than that, I think it just caught me by surprise more than anything.

The student, a senior said he never heard of any strange behavior about the teacher.

"It really just came out of nowhere," he said. "So it's really caught everybody by surprise. So everybody's kind of freaking out a little bit because it's like we just saw him two days ago."

The other student disagreed.

"We heard the news last night and it spread really quickly on social media," he said. "And just a lot of people saying he looked at people a little strange. Some weird vibes they got from him."

The student said he wasn't surprised.

"I'm not too surprised," he said. "A couple years ago, there was another Sanderson teacher who was charged with someone similar, if I'm not wrong. So, it doesn't surprise me too much. But it is disappointing."

Police said they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August. The tip indicated that someone was utilizing social media platforms to download and share child pornography. During the investigation, police determined that Belk, a Knightdale resident, was the suspect

Knightdale Police said the incident under investigation did not occur at the high school and does not appear to involve any Sanderson students.

Belk made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. His appearance lasted less than one minute. Belk didn't say anything other than his name. He's represented by a private attorney.

Family members at the hearing declined to comment.

Belk is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Each charge is punishable by up to 88 months in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for robbing 3 in Goldsboro: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested and one person is wanted for robbing three residents in Goldsboro on Thursday, according to police. On Thursday, Wayne County Communications dispatched a call at 1308 East Walnut Street regarding a burglary in process. The female victim, Tanijah Cobb, told police...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Suspected Hedingham shooter moved from WakeMed to juvenile detention center

RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect in a Raleigh mass shooting is well enough to move from WakeMed to a juvenile detention facility, Raleigh police tell WRAL News. Austin Thompson, 15, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, on the night of Oct. 13. Since that time, he had been under 24-hour guard.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 Goldsboro gang felons nabbed, have firearms confiscated in early November, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4. At approximately 1:45 p.m. that day, police said while on patrol they had probable cause to search a vehicle in the 200 block of Swan Street. While doing so, officers discovered a concealed firearm that had been reported stolen out of Nash County.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Duo arrested for receiving cocaine via FedEx: Nash County sheriff

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Captured: Attempted Murder Suspects In Custody

CLAYTON – Clayton Police are looking for two additional suspects in connection to a shooting last Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Circle K convenience store on US Highway 70. Police have obtained arrest warrants on Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor for attempted murder, discharging a firearm...
WXII 12

Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Seeking Missing Woman

Chapel Hill Police are asking for your help as they search for a missing woman. 32-year-old Stephanie Knuckles was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 10, in the area of 1500 East Franklin Street. She was last seen wearing a light blue Walgreens shirt and black pants. Stephanie Knuckles...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Woman arrested in Erwin deadly shooting, victim identified: police

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was arrested for murder following a deadly shooting in Erwin on Wednesday night, according to Police Chief Johnathan Johnson. On Wednesday, shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident in the 600 block of Lucas Road. While in route, the officers were told that shots were fired.
ERWIN, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
75K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy