BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why Erica Campbell Is Nominated For 'Best Gospel/Inspirational' Award This Year
Many fans may know Erica Campbell from the chart-topping gospel musical duo MaryMary, but ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards, where the singer, songwriter, and actress is nominated for the “Best Gospel/Inspirational Award,” get to the veteran musician better with these interesting facts. Also, don’t forget to tune into our celebration of soul and r&b, all hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole.
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback
Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. “Just over four years ago I was...
Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman
Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
The 10 Best Quotes From the Rock Hall 2022 Ceremony
The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will likely be remembered as one of the best — and one of the most emotional. The classic lineup of Judas Priest reunited for the first time in more than a decade as guitarist K.K. Downing rejoined his former group for a blistering three-song set. Another planned reunion didn't come to pass, with former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor sending an open letter from abroad, revealing his stage 4 prostate cancer setback as the reason he couldn't join his ex-bandmates for their induction.
musictimes.com
Alanis Morissette Rock Hall Performance Absent: Singer DISRESPECTED Before Show?
Alanis Morissette is one of the most prolific female rock artists in the world. She has sold more than 75 million records worldwide apart from making her mark as one of the best Alternative singers in the music industry. Supposedly, Morissette joins Olivia Rodrigo, among many other female singers, in...
soultracks.com
British soul man Noel McKoy dies at age 62
(November 4, 2022) We are sad to report the passing of British soul man, singer Noel McKoy at age 62. No cause of death has been reported. Known for his expressive tenor voice, McKoy was the voice of seemingly countless hits both under his own name and as a guest for other artists.
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
Jimi Hendrix Was Traumatized When His First Electric Guitar Was Stolen
Jimi Hendrix was known for his skills as an electric guitarist. When he was first starting out as a musician, he lost his treasured electric guitar that he worked so hard to get.
Every Ozzy Osbourne solo album ranked from worst to best
A guide to the recorded work of Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath frontman, rock icon, reality TV star, national treasure
Guitar World Magazine
Is a new-look version of Lari Basilio’s Ibanez LB1 signature guitar on the way?
The Brazilian-born virtuoso took to social media to share a sneak peek at what looks like a cosmetically revamped version of her best-selling signature model. Since Ibanez unveiled Lari Basilio’s flagship LB1 signature guitar in January 2021, the Violet-finished T-type electric guitar has gone on to become one of the most popular and best-selling six-strings of Ibanez’s current catalog.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Alexis Evans is "Mister Right On Time"
(November 9, 2022) If there is one thing French people know about – other than food and fashion – it’s romance. So when Bordeaux native and retro soul singer Alexis Evans pens or sings a love song, he’s working in a comfortable space. Evans, however, doesn’t sing from the Edith Pilaf songbook. He’s more comfortable studying Otis Redding.
The FADER
Ben LaMar Gay honors the legendary Eddie Harris with Balogun, a tribute in textures and colors
When most people are asked to pay tribute to a music legend, they cover a song — or, if they’re feeling creative, write a song about said legend. But when the Jazz Institute of Chicago asked composer and cornet player Ben LaMar Gay to contribute to their celebration of Eddie Harris — the late artist who pioneered the electrified tenor sax, invented several other hybrid instruments (the reed trumpet, the saxobone, the guitorgan) and released a full LP of comedy songs titled The Reason Why I’m Talking S–t, as well as dozens more solo records comprising original music and standards — he tried something different.
Signed Guitar Kurt Cobain Smashed Onstage Can Be Yours for the Right Price
Kurt Cobain wasn't known for treating instruments nicely during Nirvana shows, but his fans now have the unique opportunity to bid on and own one of the guitars he smashed onstage. Julien's Auctions has announced an event called Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll, which will take place Friday, Nov....
Nik Turner Dies: Hawkwind Saxophone/Flutist Was 82
Nik Turner, a saxophone/flute player who was part of several incarnations of space-rockers Hawkwind, has died at 82. No cause was given, but his death was confirmed on his official Facebook page. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening,” said the post. “He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements.” Hawkwind once featured Lemmy Kilmister, who went on to form Motörhead after leaving ...
