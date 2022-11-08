Read full article on original website
Delish
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Cringe At Tyra Banks' Awkward Fail With Judge Len Goodman
Meet the Cast of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 31 Meet the Cast of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 31. Not every joke lands, especially on live TV. An especially awkward moment happened recently when Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks made a comment that prompted some shade from head judge Len Goodman.
Derek Hough Rips Off His Shirt After Gabby Windey's Routine on Dancing With the Stars
Somebody find the candle wax. The Nov. 7 episode of Dancing With the Stars paid homage to the '90s with a host of nostalgic performances, but only Bachelorette Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy's tango routine to Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca" inspired judge Derek Hough to go shirtless.
DWTS fans beg for beloved season 31 contestant to take over as full-time host and fire Tyra Banks
DWTS fans are begging for host Tyra Banks to be axed - and want her to be replaced by a current contestant. Viewers have had enough of the TV personality and already have someone else in mind to take over as host. Following Monday night's show, fans took to social...
toofab.com
DWTS 5th Judge: Shocking Double Elimination Sends Huge Fan-Favorite Home
The '90s take over the ballroom with an assist from some of the decade's biggest stars like Vanilla Ice, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, and Kid 'n Play. We ain’t kidding and we didn’t come to play, but Kid ‘n Play were on hand to help “Dancing with the Stars” ring in the 1990s. They were one of four special guest acts to help soften the blow of a shocking double elimination!
Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months. In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview
Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
Michelle Obama Talked About Gaining Weight And Said She Doesn't Care About Having "Michelle Obama Arms"
"I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."
Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Video of Husband Dancing to Her Single
Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted groovin' together ahead of the BMI Awards. The country star shared a sweet clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, capturing the couple's celebration before attending 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, the pair danced to Lambert's...
SheKnows
General Hospital Just Cast the Man Who May Hold Lucy’s Fate in His Hands
Viewers saw a new face in Port Charles when Agent Whitten appeared in connection with the investigation into Anna allegedly shooting Lucy and in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest it was reported that Mike Peebler had stepped into the General Hospital role. And though it’s unclear how long...
Nikki Bella Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Marry a Pro
Nikki Bella didn't win 'Dancing With the Stars' -- but she won her partner's love. And she's not the only celebrity to do so.
Ant Anstead Posts Adorable Halloween Photos of Son Hudson After Legal Battle With Christina Hall
Ant Anstead posted new Instagram photos of his son Hudson after a lengthy legal battle with ex-wife Christina Hall over the “exploitation” of the toddler.
TODAY.com
What really happened during Cole and Zanab’s ‘Cuties’ story on ‘Love Is Blind’?
The cast of “Love Is Blind” Season Three unpacked the good, the bad and the laughable moments of the show at their reunion. But for one couple (or should we say former couple) the truth came out … and so did the Cuties. Zanab Jaffrey and Cole...
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez rocks 'Jennifer and Ben' necklace as special nod to husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is showing her love for Ben Affleck in a stylish way. While at a charity event, the singer was photographed wearing a white fur coat on top of a Halston dress that featured a deep-V neckline. She added a special touch to the look by pairing it with a necklace that read "Jennifer and Ben."
‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Are ‘Worried’ About Twins Emily and Molly After Preview of Episode 9
Emily Bushnell's injury on 'The Amazing Race' Season 34 seems to be getting worse. Many fans are worried for her and Molly.
The Ringer
‘Bachelor’ News, Rodney and Eliza’s Tragic End, and Kate’s Switch-up in ‘Paradise’
This week Juliet and Callie are back to discuss hot Bachelor news, featuring a new official Bachelor couple (SPOILER) (1:33), Gabby and Eric’s interesting relationship (4:54), and more. The ladies also discuss Episode 12 of Bachelor in Paradise, touching on Rodney and Eliza’s tragic end (12:12) and Kate’s love triangle with Logan and Hayden (20:29).
BET
Jason Momoa Bares All In Traditional Hawaiian Malo On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Jason Momoa made an eye-opening appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night (November 9), arriving on the show in his costume for his Netflix film Slumberland. The 43-year-old actor donned purple satin pajamas and a pink velvet coat with shiny embellishments, but he soon stripped out of the flashy look in favor of flashing some skin.
Chrishell Stause Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Date a Dancer
Beyond Chrishell Stause, here are three other contestants of 'Dancing With the Stars' who have dated or married dancers in their personal lives.
Reba McEntire Stuns In Blue Velvet Gown, Red Sequin Dress & More At The CMA Awards
The queen of country music has arrived! Reba McEntire dazzled on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards in a blue velvet gown. The dress paired perfectly with her iconic red hair. Reba was joined by her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Rex looked sharp in a black suit and rocked...
Rob Kardashian Appears in Rare Family Photo From Kris Jenner's Birthday
Rob Kardashian stepped out on Friday evening to celebrate his mom Kris Jenner's 67th birthday!. Kim Kardashian shared snaps from the evening on Instagram, which included a rare glimpse at Jenner's only son during what appeared to be a fun-filled birthday dinner. The black and white photo also included the...
