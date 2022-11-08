ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

toofab.com

DWTS 5th Judge: Shocking Double Elimination Sends Huge Fan-Favorite Home

The '90s take over the ballroom with an assist from some of the decade's biggest stars like Vanilla Ice, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, and Kid 'n Play. We ain’t kidding and we didn’t come to play, but Kid ‘n Play were on hand to help “Dancing with the Stars” ring in the 1990s. They were one of four special guest acts to help soften the blow of a shocking double elimination!
People

Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months. In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout...
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
Parade

Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Video of Husband Dancing to Her Single

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted groovin' together ahead of the BMI Awards. The country star shared a sweet clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, capturing the couple's celebration before attending 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, the pair danced to Lambert's...
SheKnows

General Hospital Just Cast the Man Who May Hold Lucy’s Fate in His Hands

Viewers saw a new face in Port Charles when Agent Whitten appeared in connection with the investigation into Anna allegedly shooting Lucy and in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest it was reported that Mike Peebler had stepped into the General Hospital role. And though it’s unclear how long...
The Ringer

‘Bachelor’ News, Rodney and Eliza’s Tragic End, and Kate’s Switch-up in ‘Paradise’

This week Juliet and Callie are back to discuss hot Bachelor news, featuring a new official Bachelor couple (SPOILER) (1:33), Gabby and Eric’s interesting relationship (4:54), and more. The ladies also discuss Episode 12 of Bachelor in Paradise, touching on Rodney and Eliza’s tragic end (12:12) and Kate’s love triangle with Logan and Hayden (20:29).
BET

Jason Momoa Bares All In Traditional Hawaiian Malo On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jason Momoa made an eye-opening appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night (November 9), arriving on the show in his costume for his Netflix film Slumberland. The 43-year-old actor donned purple satin pajamas and a pink velvet coat with shiny embellishments, but he soon stripped out of the flashy look in favor of flashing some skin.
Parade

Rob Kardashian Appears in Rare Family Photo From Kris Jenner's Birthday

Rob Kardashian stepped out on Friday evening to celebrate his mom Kris Jenner's 67th birthday!. Kim Kardashian shared snaps from the evening on Instagram, which included a rare glimpse at Jenner's only son during what appeared to be a fun-filled birthday dinner. The black and white photo also included the...

