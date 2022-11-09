Read full article on original website
Related
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Balance in Senate chamber remains at 49-49, with eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Embattled Trump rips McConnell for GOP spending but doles out little of his own cash amid Republicans' unexpectedly abysmal midterm performance
Former President Donald Trump has condemned Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the party's failure to secure a majority favor, after contributing little himself to garner any midterm victories. The declaration of blame was aired by the ex-commander-in-chief on Friday, shortly after Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeated Republican...
'We know our vote is important': More Latino voters supported Democrats, survey finds
Leer en español Nearly two-thirds of Latino voters in the United States supported Democratic candidates, while a third of that voter bloc supported the Republicans. The same trend was seen in Arizona, according to a poll released Thursday. None of the races decided Friday night was bigger than the U.S. Senate contest between Mark Kelly...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots...
Comments / 0