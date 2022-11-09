Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Murkowski, Kelly Tshibaka Have To Wait To See Who Won Alaska's Senate Seat
The polls closed Tuesday night, but Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and her Republican challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, will have to wait weeks to see who won their election under their state’s new system of ranked choice voting. In Alaska’s new system, which voters approved in 2020, Tuesday’s election functioned as...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
The Murray/Smiley Senate race may be Washington’s priciest ever
The KIRO camera framed both candidates for Senate as Tiffany Smiley hammered away at U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s support for forgiving some student loan debt. And then the Republican challenger went after Murray’s foundational political story. “You know, Sen. Murray’s not the mom in tennis shoes anymore, we...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Why AP called Alaska's Senate race for Republicans
The Associated Press determined Republicans will win Alaska's U.S. Senate race race because of the state's ranked-choice voting system even though who'll win isn't clear
All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington. Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.
Live Pennsylvania election results: U.S. Senate, governor’s race, House winners in 2022 mid-term elections
Here are the unofficial results of the Pennsylvania governor’s race and the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, along with the House race between Democrat Susan Wild and Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Live Results: Republican Sen. James Lankford won against Democrat Madison Horn in one of two US Senate elections in Oklahoma
Election 2022 Oklahoma Results Explore more election results. Republican incumbent James Lankford won the Oklahoma US Senate race against Democrat Madison Horn. Polls closed at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in the red state. In a rare case, both of the state's US Senate seats are up for grabs this...
Republicans close in on U.S. House majority, Senate still up for grabs
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Republicans were edging closer to securing a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives early on Thursday, while control of the Senate hung in the balance, two days after Democrats staved off a Republican "red wave" in midterm elections.
Feenstra wins U.S. House District 4
Plan on a breezy and mild one today. This sets us up for a chance of storms tomorrow afternoon. Voters in Iowa have chosen to amend the state’s constitution to add extra gun rights protections, as well as putting tighter legal restrictions any efforts to pass a gun control law.
GOP favored to maintain all 5 US House seats in Oklahoma
Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state’s U.S. House seats on Election Day, but the GOP expects to welcome a new face to the delegation after U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe's plan to retire shook up the political scene. Only one of the five...
Montana’s western U.S. House district goes from ‘likely to ‘leans’ Republican in national analyses
Democrat Monica Tranel faces “an uphill climb” to represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives, but Republican and favorite Ryan Zinke “has a unique image problem,” said the Cook Political Report as it shifted its projection for the district from “Likely Republican” to “Leans Republican.”
Golden, Poliquin battle it out for swing House seat in Maine
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden of Maine sought to beat back a challenge from a former congressman in one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. The race was still too early to call early Wednesday. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, hoped to defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support. The race included ranked-choice voting and Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.
Who won Alaska's Senate debate? Tshibaka challenges Murkowski's record, Chesbro backs federal gun ban
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Kelly Tshibaka and Pat Chesbro participated in the third and final debate on Thursday to represent Alaska in the U.S. Senate. Tshibaka maintains a lead in polls.
The unresolved 2022 House and Senate races that will determine control of Congress
Washington — After Democrats' surprisingly robust performance in the 2022 midterm elections, the battle for control of Congress remains unsettled with a handful of Senate races and several dozen House contests still up in the air. According to CBS News estimates, four Senate races were unresolved as of Thursday,...
Factbox-Republicans pick up U.S. House seats from Democrats, lose a Senate seat, Edison Research projects
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans have picked up a net twelve seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 34 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Wednesday.
Republicans likely take House, Senate undecided: What midterm election means for you
As vote counting stretched from election night on Tuesday into Wednesday, it remains likely that Republicans will control the House of Representatives as a result of the 2022 elections. Control of the Senate, however, remains undecided. Control for the Senate is split nearly evenly, and could be determined by the...
California races could determine control of US House
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of highly competitive California U.S. House races will play into control of Congress next year, potentially helping Republicans seize control or providing a Democratic buffer as the party struggles to maintain its teetering majority. The stakes were spotlighted last week,...
