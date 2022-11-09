Eduardo Icaza, M.D., joins Miami Neuroscience Institute as Comprehensive and Interventional Pain Management Physician

Read full article on original website
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dade County Medical Foundation Caring For Miami-Dade County physicians
November 10, 2022 – The Dade County Medical Association (DCMA) in conjunction with the Dade County Medical Foundation (DCMF) are committed to improving physicians’ well-being. In pursuit of that mission, they have launched the LifeBridge: DCMA Physician Wellness Program. This program is designed to provide coaching for physicians who are experiencing early signs of burnout.
Miami New Times
Five Francis Suarez Crypto Tweets That Aged Like Milk
Miami and cryptocurrency truly are a match made in hell. While the city is sinking beneath sea level with the rest of South Florida, digital currencies are also taking a nosedive into the drink. Just this week, Sam Bankman-Fried, onetime-billionaire CEO of crypto exchange platform FTX, pleased cryptocurrency skeptics fond...
Click10.com
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may be preparing to co-parent in Miami-Dade
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may have been preparing to co-parent in Miami-Dade County before announcing their divorce on Oct. 28 — after 13 years of marriage. Bündchen, 42, a model and philanthropist, and Brady, 45, a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have...
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
DoorDash suspends operations in South Florida as Nicole makes landfall
Food delivery service DoorDash announced they were suspending operations in South Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Nicole made its way to Florida.
The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.
A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Election Results are In: Gomez, Daniel, and Wright Win
The Tamarac municipal election results are in: Michelle Gomez, Morey Wright, and Kicia Daniel are the winners. Incumbent Michelle Gomez has won the mayoral race with 12,735 or 55.79% votes. Her challenger Mike Gelin received 10,091 votes — or 11.58%. A current commissioner, Gelin, withdrew from the District 2 race to join the run for the mayor and, with this defeat, will leave the city commission.
This Is Florida's Top Mexican Restaurant
LoveFood pinpointed the best Mexican restaurant in every state.
miamitimesonline.com
South Florida prepares for another hurricane
Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
Heat, Miami-Dade County Release Statement on Reports About FTX
The joint statement comes as the crypto giant officially filed for bankruptcy on Friday.
Miami New Times
Flight 401 Memorial Marks 50th Anniversary of Crash
Beverly Raposa was a bubbly, 25-year-old flight attendant onboard Eastern Airlines Flight 401 from New York to Miami when the plane slammed into the Everglades at 225 miles per hour near midnight on December 29, 1972. Of the 176 people aboard, 101 people died in the crash, which at the...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade, Royal Caribbean float $2.8B PortMiami deal
The deal is projected to create 12,000 permanent cruise-related jobs, including 1,000 new positions at Royal Caribbean’s Miami headquarters. Miami-Dade Commissioners will decide Tuesday whether to OK a development and lease agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruises projected to net the county $2.8 billion over half a century. The arrangement...
weddingchicks.com
An Intimate and Romantic Sunrise Wedding at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens
Picture this... an intimate and romantic wedding celebration amidst Italian Renaissance gardens and native woodland landscapes. Add to that an early morning ceremony amidst the beautiful sunrise... this is what wedding dreams are made of! If you haven't considered having an intimate sunrise wedding keep scrolling to see how this wedding came together to be absolute perfection and the details of this ultra-intimate ceremony. P.S. you'll never believe that this breathtaking venue is in the middle of Miami!
Click10.com
Black Restaurant Week makes its way to South Florida
MIAMI – You can now enjoy the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine during Black Restaurant Week Florida. More than 20 businesses are participating in South Florida and there is something for everyone with this campaign, from smoothie shops to fine dining. Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier...
Miami-Dade Looks at ‘Possible Next Steps’ for FTX Arena Naming Rights Deal￼
Miami-Dade County officials who negotiated a 19-year, $135 million contract with FTX hinted at legal action if the crypto exchange is unable to meet obligations for the naming rights of the Miami Heat’s home arena. Binance backed out of a deal to purchase FTX amid a run on the...
floridapolitics.com
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami
In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
upressonline.com
Students criticize FAU Housing shutting down A/C and elevators on short notice
Editor’s Note: As of Nov. 10 at 1:06 p.m., FAU Housing and students confirmed functions have resumed. On Wednesday, Florida Atlantic University’s Department of Housing and Residential Education (DHRE) sent an email informing residents that elevators and air conditioning (A/C) units will be turned off in preparation for Hurricane Nicole.
Miami-Dade, Broward public schools closed Wednesday due to Nicole
MIAMI - Miami-Dade and Broward County public schools announced Tuesday that their schools will be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole and its potential impacts.BCPS Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright announced all District schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 9. Also, all school-related activities, field trips and night classes are also canceled. Officials said that additionally, the School Board Meeting and Public Hearing (PBA Impasse Hearing) scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, have been rescheduled for Monday, November 14. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Schools of the Archdiocese of Miami in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties will remain open on Wednesday. Schools will be closed in Palm Beach County on Wednesday and Thursday.
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Magic City.
