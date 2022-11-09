California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far

Election Day is over but results continued to pour in Wednesday morning, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.

Votes are still being counted, but 23% of eligible voters in Los Angeles County cast their ballots in the midterm election, according to the county Registrar-Recorder. About 65% voted by mail, while 35% voted in person.

In Orange County, 33% of eligible voters cast ballots.

California Election 2022 Full Coverage

L.A. Mayor and L.A. County Sheriff Races

On a local level, L.A. voters cast their ballot for one of two candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso, in the tight race to become the city's next mayor. Hours after the polls closed Tuesday night, results indicated the race was still too close to call.

After the candidates traded leads in early returns Tuesday night, Caruso led Bass by 12,282 votes as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, which is the latest data available from the county Registrar-Recorder.

Caruso had 51.25% of the vote compared to 48.75% for Bass.

The race for L.A. County sheriff was also on the ballot and too close to call as of Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles City Council

The City Council will see a few new faces, as one incumbent was defeated Tuesday, and another lost his seat back in the June primary. Several other members decided not to run again or were termed out.

Governor's race, other statewide offices

Gov. Gavin Newsom easily won his re-election bid, while other statewide races including the open seat for controller, were still being tallied.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has defeated former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman to win a four-year term as the state's top law enforcement official. Bonta retains the office after Gov. Gavin Newsom picked him to fill a vacancy last year.

California propositions on the ballot

Aside from those races, voters also weighed in on a number of propositions.

California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?

Proposition 1 would amend California's constitution so the state would not be allowed to interfere with or deny a person's right to abortion or contraceptives. California voters passed the measure Tuesday.

Supporters said it's needed for peace of mind after the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Opponent believe it's unnecessary because abortion is already allowed in California.

California voters approved a law that would ban flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice. Voters on Tuesday decided to let the law go into effect after a campaign by tobacco companies got it on the ballot as Proposition 31.

Balance of power in Congress at stake in national midterm elections

Nationally, the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be some of the most consequential in the nation's history, with control of Congress at stake.

All 435 seats in the House and 35 of 100 seats in the Senate are on the ballot, as well as several influential gubernatorial elections in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

There are currently five Senate races, including Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, as well as a number of House races that have yet to be called. Most are separated by razor-thin margins and all will come down to counting the vote.

California's 47th congressional district in Orange County

Democrats were clinging to leads Wednesday in Orange County districts, most notably with Rep. Katie Porter hoping to fend off Republican challengers. Porter, D-Irvine, squared off Tuesday against former Orange County Republican Party Chairman Scott Baugh in the 47th District race, and returns showed the contest too close to call as vote-counting continued.

Porter took the initial lead once polls closed on Election Day. On Wednesday, Baugh said he's confident after the most recent update showed Porter ahead by a narrow margin.

"I feel great," he told Eyewitness News. "You look at the trajectory and we started off 19,000 votes down. We ended up 938 votes down and the votes are going the right way."

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Porter said, "We're proud of the race we ran and the work we did. Our team knocked over 125,000 doors, made over 640,000 phone calls, and engaged people in every part and pocket of the district."

"There are still tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted, and our campaign respects Orange County voters and will wait patiently for the results. We know from Congresswoman Porter's 2018 race that this process can take several days, and it's essential that every vote be counted."

The Baugh-Porter race will be one of several that are critical to whomever holds the gavel as House Speaker next year.

City of Anaheim mayor

Meanwhile, the race for Anaheim mayor still hangs in the balance.

Former federal prosecutor and trial attorney Ashleigh Aitken is currently leading the field of four with more than 40% of the vote as of Wednesday evening.

However, one of her opponents, Trevor O'Neil, is not that far behind.

They are both more than 2,000 votes apart as of Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Registrar of Voters website.

"This race is far from being over," said O'Neil. "We saw that the early voting results leaned toward my opponent, but poll voters favored me and significantly narrowed the gap between us."

The seat was abruptly left vacant this past May after then-Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned amid an FBI probe alleging corruption regarding the sale of Angel Stadium.

"We are cautiously optimistic," said Aitken. "We are very excited about the initial returns, but obviously, it's important in the city of Anaheim that we make sure every vote is counted."