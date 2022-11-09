Read full article on original website
Related
The jobs that built America’s middle class are disappearing, intensifying its downfall
White-collar workers, particularly middle managers are in a tight spot as layoffs loom. It's putting the American Dream at risk.
buzzfeednews.com
Laid-Off Meta Workers On US Visas Say The Company Has Left Them Hanging
Hundreds of laid-off Meta employees on US work visas are in a panic after failing to get responses from a dedicated email hotline set up by the company to guide them. Many are worried by the fact that if they don’t get a new job soon, they will be required to leave the US. Others who happened to be traveling abroad when the layoffs hit are no longer sure whether they can return to their homes here.
Facebook perks part of Meta downfall
Meta, the corporate parent of Facebook, reduced lavish employee perks amid broader cost-cutting measures across the company. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that Meta has been curbing perks as he announced in a memo that the company will slash its headcount by more than 11,000 to become "leaner and more efficient."
Social Media Is Dead
Over the past few weeks, a flurry of discussion about the future of social media has been set off by investors punishing Facebook for its ten-year plan to build a metaverse and Elon Musk’s controlled demolition of his newly-acquired Twitter. There are a lot of concerns that Musk will...
decrypt.co
Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Nymag.com
It Was All a Game for Sam Bankman-Fried
The meeting is already Silicon Valley lore. When Sam Bankman-Fried met with the venture capitalists at Sequoia Capital, the legendary firm that funded Apple, Google, and Instagram, he wasn’t there so much to talk about the technology of his crypto exchange, FTX, or about his hedge fund, Alameda Research. What he talked about was bananas — the actual yellow fruit. “I want FTX to be a place where you can do anything you want with your next dollar. You can buy bitcoin. You can send money in whatever currency to any friend anywhere in the world. You can buy a banana. You can do anything you want with your money from inside FTX,” he said, according to Sequoia’s own account of the meeting. It was exactly the kind of big idea that Silicon Valley loved, but that wasn’t what made the VCs go nuts. “It turns out that that fucker was playing League of Legends through the entire meeting,” Ramnik Arora, FTX’s former head of product, told the VC firm in their promotional write-up of the meeting. “We were incredibly impressed,” another funder said. “It was one of those your-hair-is-blown-back type of meetings.”
Elon Musk reportedly laid off everyone who ran Twitter's million-follower gaming account, and now it's gone silent
The account hasn't tweeted since the day before Twitter owner Elon Musk imposed massive layoffs across the company.
Another Advertising Giant Distances Itself From Twitter
One of the world’s largest advertising groups is recommending its clients put a pause on deals with Twitter as the social media company undergoes tumultuous changes, the Verge reports. Omnicom, which represents mega-corps like Apple, Pepsi, and McDonalds, sent a memo advising against partnerships with Twitter, citing “continued brand safety concerns” like verified imposter accounts and the recent departure of Twitter’s trust and safety teams. “Evidence that the risk to our clients’ brand safety has risen sharply to a level most would find unacceptable,” the internal document reads. The memo stated that Omnicom had asked Twitter for assurances that the platform is safe for advertisers but “seemingly due to the lack of senior leadership now in these areas, Twitter has not been able to give those assurances.” The move follows other major advertising pauses since Elon Musk took over the company two weeks ago. Advertising agency IPG issued a similar recommendation for its clients last week and large companies like General Motors have also yanked their ad buys from Twitter.Read it at The Verge
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Five stars every time! UK's highest-rated Uber driver, 73, has completed 67,000 trips and says he loves making a stranger's day with good service
The UK's highest-rated Uber driver says the secret to his success is simply getting customers to their destination 'as soon as possible and as comfortably as possible'. After seven and a half years working for Uber in and around Manchester, Michael Quinn, 73, has received the most five-star ratings of any driver across the UK.
iPhone 14 users are about to get a fantastic free upgrade
There's a new iPhone feature and it could save many lives
marketplace.org
When losing your job means losing your right to stay in the U.S.
Last week it was Twitter, Lyft and Stripe. This week it’s Meta and Salesforce. Layoffs are hitting the tech industry hard. And some workers aren’t just losing their jobs — they could lose their right to stay in the U.S. For decades, the tech industry has relied...
NASDAQ
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move
With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Ethereum Alert, Says ETH Could Mirror 2018 Bear Market and Plummet Over 73%
A popular crypto strategist is warning that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is likely now en route to print fresh bear market lows. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 110,700 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be setting up for an even deeper plunge after losing nearly 15% of its value in the last 24 hours.
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
This comes in handy when you’re trying to hang something
9to5Mac
Apple raises trade-in values for some iPhone models, lowers offers for others
Apple has adjusted the trade-in values for many older iPhone models this week as we quickly dive into the important holiday shopping season. This applies to models such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 series, and more. Trade-in values have increased for some models and decreased for others…
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
In today’s modern world, earning a living is difficult. The average personal income in the U.S. is only $63,214, with the median income across the country being $44,225. With the...
ValueWalk
Stagflation Is Coming, And Gold’s Gonna Love It
As the Fed tightens monetary policy, fears of overdoing it are rising. However, the US central bank is far from overtightening. It increases the odds of stagflation and a bullish time for gold. As central banks all over the world are tightening their monetary policies, more and more analysts, including...
sfstandard.com
Looming Layoffs: Tech’s Sudden Downturn Continues
It was recently reported that Meta, the umbrella company for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, plans to layoff off thousands of its employees. This news comes less than a week after Twitter got rid of nearly 800 of its San Francisco-based workers amid Elon Musk’s eventful first week at the helm of the company.
buzzfeednews.com
No, Elon Musk, Your $8 Twitter Plan Won’t Stop Hate Speech
Yesterday Elon Musk spoke in a Twitter Space aimed at mollifying nervous advertisers about his plans for verification on the platform he recently acquired. The hourlong chat between Musk and Robin Wheeler from Twitter’s ad team was wide-ranging — he floated plans for some sort of payment system and explained why car advertisers shouldn’t be worried.
Comments / 0