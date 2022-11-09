ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King survives recall while ward 3 councilman Ernest Smith is recalled....By Clevelandurbannews.com and kathywraycolemanonlienenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

By Kathy
clevelandurbannews.com
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

Where in Cuyahoga County did residents split their votes between political parties? The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's leader in Black digital news

CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert loses 13th District to Democrat Emilia Sykes

CANTON, Ohio — Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert did not gain enough votes to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District in the 2022 midterm elections. The Republican candidate conceded to Emilia Sykes, a woman who serves as an Ohio state representative and comes from a well-known political family in northeast Ohio, at a watch party that was held in North Canton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
OHIO STATE
What’s wrong in this photograph?

Can you tell what’s wrong in the photograph below, courtesy of Ernest Allen, ARM, CSP, CPHRM, CHFM, a life safety consultant at HealthTechS3 in Cleveland, Ohio?. What’s the problem and how would you fix it if you were to find this in your hospital’s kitchen?. If a...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

The new Cleveland Hough Public Library grand opening featuring renowned poet and educator Nikki Giovanni is November 12, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio-World renowned poet andVirginia Tech English Professor Nikki Giovanni will be the keynote speaker on Sat, Nov 12 at noon at the grand opening of the Cleveland Hough Public Library at 6530 Lexington Avenue in the historic Hough Community in Ward 7 on the city's largely Black east side where the library is located. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for festivities and Giovanni will speak at noon about her life’s work and influence on the Black Arts Movement. The grand opening will also include a Djapo Cultural Arts Institute performance, food, and family fun activities, organizers said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s where Cuyahoga County voters split their ballots between Republicans, Democrats in key races (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - While Cuyahoga County remains one of the few consistently Democrat counties in Ohio, the answer is not as simple as blue or red for one-fifth of the county. Just over 22% of the county precincts broke party lines when voting in races for governor and the U.S. Senate, choosing candidates from opposing parties, creating political gray areas.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man

Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH

