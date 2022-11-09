East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King survives recall while ward 3 councilman Ernest Smith is recalled....By Clevelandurbannews.com and kathywraycolemanonlienenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.

