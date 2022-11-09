Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Ukrainian police, broadcasts return to long-occupied city
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police officers and TV and radio services returned Saturday to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops, part of fast but cautious efforts to make the only regional capital captured by Moscow’s forces livable after more than eight months under occupation.
Hundreds protest at UN summit, German gov't voices concerns
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday called on industrialized nations at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt to pay for the impact of global warming, the largest demonstration yet that came as German officials raised concerns about possible surveillance and intimidation of delegates and other conference attendees.
WHEC TV-10
China’s Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20
BEIJING (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country’s COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations in...
WHEC TV-10
After quiet days, handful of protests at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After days with almost no demonstrations, there were several small protests at this year’s UN climate conference calling Friday for the developed world to fight global warming more fairly and effectively. Demonstrators called for rich nations to compensate developing countries for climate change,...
WHEC TV-10
Cuban, US officials meet in Havana on consular services
HAVANA (AP) — Cuban and State Department officials met in Havana on Wednesday to discuss the expansion of consular and visa services on the island. The meeting is the latest in a series of friendly exchanges between the two governments, which share a historically icy relationship. Cuba issued a...
Iran indicts 11 over Basij agent's death, basketball team skips anthem
DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Iran's hardline judiciary has indicted 11 people over the killing of a Basij security force member during unrest, state media reported on Saturday, as authorities sought to quell nine weeks of protests.
Comments / 0