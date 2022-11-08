Read full article on original website
Senior Teaching Fellows hold two-day retreat
The Senior Teaching Fellows held their two-day fall retreat at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. The fellows discussed goals for the year, active learning, innovative grading, assessment strategies and the science of learning. During the retreat, the Fellows each shared a 10-minute “micro-teach” on a specific topic from a...
UGA TRIO programs receive more than $4 million to support students
The University of Georgia received three federal grants totaling more than $850,000 for a five-year period totaling $4.25 million from the U.S. Department of Education for the continuation of the TRIO Upward Bound Classic, TRIO Upward Bound Math & Science and TRIO McNair Scholars Program. The Upward Bound Programs support...
New podcast spotlights Grady College’s research and expertise
As podcasts continue to grow as a popular form of media, it is only fitting that the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication would turn to audio storytelling to help highlight its research and expertise. The new Grady Research Radio podcast, which debuted on Sept....
Student musicians connect Hodgson School, Athens music scene
Great feature from our friends at the UGA Performing Arts Center about how Experiential learning at UGA gets students out of the classroom and into the world. In October, the UGA PAC and the Hugh Hodgson School of Music created a collaboration between the University of Georgia Symphony Orchestra and world-renowned Athens indie musician Kishi Bashi:
New director of bands introduced at wind ensemble concert
The University of Georgia Wind Ensemble, under the baton of new Director of Bands Nicholas Enrico Williams, presents “Music From Around the World.”. The performance is Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Hodgson Hall at the Performing Arts Center. Visit www.music.uga.edu or call 706-542-4400 for tickets. This concert features...
UGA Golf Course brings awareness to pollination
Honeybees have been a teaching and research topic at the University of Georgia for many years. These insects are important to American agriculture because they pollinate a wide variety of crops, contributing to food diversity and security. The UGA Golf Course is the latest group to commit to the mission...
University Woman’s Club plans 2022 holiday luncheon
The University Woman’s Club’s holiday luncheon will be held Dec. 6 at the Athens Country Club, beginning with an 11 a.m. social. The program, which will begin at 11:30 a.m., will feature holiday music. Guests are welcome. Tickets are required, and the deadline to purchase them is Nov....
Peabody launches Giving Day 2022
The goal is to raise $25,000 for an institution and award that is unlike any other. It is well-known that a Peabody Award represents the highest achievement for excellence in broadcasting. What may be less well-known is how Peabody’s mission goes beyond just recognizing artful and impactful storytelling. Peabody’s...
