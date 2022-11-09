Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Founded two years ago, Solana (SOL) is the 11th largest cryptocurrency in the world today. It has gradually grown into a formidable competitor to Ethereum. Solana had risen more than 1,2000% since its inception in 2020, when it was trading for less than $1, by the time it reached its peak in 2021. It reached an all-time high of $258.93 on December 6, 2021.

9 HOURS AGO