Polygon: Assessing how Wintermute-backed Bebop can benefit MATIC holders
Polygon-Bebop partnership to improve the DEX trading efficiency through “one-to-many” and “many-to-one” token swap tools. Can improved token trading and swap efficiency on Polygon shore up MATIC’s value?. Polygon (MATIC) continued its high-profile partnerships in November. Following deals with Reddit, Robinhood, Uniswap, Starbucks, Meta, and...
Ethereum’s pullback at this level offers an entry position for long trades
ETH is on a pullback after a sharp recovery from the current market crash. Investors should watch the 0.236 Fib support level. Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from the 16.69K mark to 17K, injecting a lifeline into the industry. The king coin’s gains also boosted altcoins. Ethereum (ETH), the altcoin king,...
Troubled FTT investors turn to NFTs as means to recover funds. Decoding…
Prominent crypto voice on Twitter, @0xfoobar, revealed that several FTX users have been buying non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These users have been purchasing NFTs from Bahamian holders to rescue themselves from the FTX crisis. FTX’s compliance with Bahamian regulators enabled desperate FTX users to get their locked funds by buying nearly...
As Litecoin finds support at $50 and rallies, this is where bulls can look for profits
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Litecoin fell beneath $64 and could retest it as resistance. The $50 area has been held as support for now, but violent moves meant traders must remain cautious. A...
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: SOL’s downward move will stop only if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Founded two years ago, Solana (SOL) is the 11th largest cryptocurrency in the world today. It has gradually grown into a formidable competitor to Ethereum. Solana had risen more than 1,2000% since its inception in 2020, when it was trading for less than $1, by the time it reached its peak in 2021. It reached an all-time high of $258.93 on December 6, 2021.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC holders needn’t worry because…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of BTC, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was recently around $16,300, a decrease of more than 10% to its lowest point in two years. Bitcoin has been affected by the most recent crisis in the cryptocurrency market, FTX’s liquidity problems.
Tron holders planning to cut losses might be relieved to know this update
Justin Sun announced an agreement with FTX that would allow TRX holders to swap their assets. In lieu of this, social engagements and mentions for Tron increased along with its weighted sentiment. On 10 November, Justin Sun, the founder of Tron [TRX], announced that Tron would soon reach a special...
Silvergate Capital: The organization that got away unscathed amid the FTX mess
Silvergate Capital, a prominent provider of financial solutions and services, could be considered as one that hadn’t been impacted as much by the FTX debacle. Furthermore, the company had been trading well in the market after it came to light thata its exposure to FTX had been relatively low.
Brazil: Crypto-ETFs to make debut soon, but is clarity really there
Latin America’s largest asset manager Itaú Asset Management has partnered with Galaxy Digital to offer crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Brazil. Its first offering, the IT Now Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BITI11), has begun to offer investors exposure to Bitcoin (BTC). It will offer other diversified ETFs later. The announcement was shared through a press release yesterday.
Reasons Bitcoin holders mustn’t consider shorting BTC amid the market turmoil
BTC closed the trading week with a 19% fall in its price. Although a bullish divergence would be formed with the SP500 as investors’ confidence returns, things look gloomy in the short term. The trading week that concluded could be considered as tumultuous, particularly for the cryptocurrency market. While...
VeChain’s new network announcement might deter you from shorting
Market indicators suggest that the investors might have trouble ahead. VET received less interest from the derivatives market too, but its development activity was high. VeChain [VET] recently made a major announcement regarding its much awaited hard fork. According to the update, VeChainThor’s mainnet hard fork was ready for deployment following the successful vote on VIP-220.
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you short LUNC now?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The Terra Luna Classic price prediction is expected to remain somewhat optimistic at the $0.00019 level, which is supported by a triple bottom pattern. The Terra Luna Classic has been experiencing market difficulties for many months since rebranding in the aftermath of the failure of the original LUNA cryptocurrency.
Ethereum [ETH]: Large, small holders attempt accumulation and yet…
Ethereum sharks and whales ramped up coin accumulation as the market attempted recovery. Despite the freefall in the alt’s price, holders remain positive. Before Binance confirmed withdrawing its offer to acquire embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Ethereum [ETH] attempted recovery on the charts. During the intraday trading session on 9 November, data from Santiment revealed a surge in ETH accumulation by its whales and sharks.
Bitcoin traders ‘buying the dip’ should know that the danger is…
Bitcoin witnesses interest from traders who want to go long. Its hashrate decreases, but fees collected by miners continue to grow. Bitcoin is on the receiving end of massive interest from traders as funding rates show long bias, according to Santiment’s report. Read Bitcoin’s Price Prediction 2022-2023. BTC...
Why MANA’s investors can expect this from its price action soon
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MANA threatens to crash further after losing about 80% of its value over the last year. Its positive correlation with BTC nudges investors to follow the king coin’s price...
Binance Coin retests $315 as resistance, is it the right time to go short
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Daily structure strongly bearish following rejection at $360. $280 and $260 are levels to watch out for, but it could be risky for the bulls. Binance Coin crashed as...
Can Vitalik’s praise save MATIC from the upcoming bearish storm
Polygon became the fourth largest network in terms of TVL after overtaking Avalanche. The metrics were by and large not in favor of MATIC. Vitalik Buterin recently praised Polygon [MATIC] in reply to a tweet about its newly launched zk-EVM, calling it “truly amazing.”. Well, Polygon’s ZK-EVM is a...
Binance reveals crypto holdings as part of its commitment to transparency
Binance’s holdings add up to more than $47 billion. Changpeng Zhao previously called for other crypto exchanges to do merkle-tree proof-of-reserves. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by market capitalization, has come through on its commitment to greater transparency among exchanges. More than $47 billion in wallets. A...
Bitcoin whales’ action at the back of FTX episode has some tips for you
Bitcoin’s price fell to a 2-year low following Binance’s refusal to go ahead with the proposed FTX acquisition. As price continues to dwindle, whales ramp up accumulation. Currently trading at a 2-year low, the impact of FTX’s potential collapse on leading coin Bitcoin [BTC], cannot be understated.
Does the recent Aave dip offer a buying opportunity, or will the bears prevail
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The drop below $79 flips the market structure to bearish. Some outflows from the exchanges suggest a mild possibility of a bullish scenario. Since 5 November, USDT (Tether)...
