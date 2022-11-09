ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Roundtown Players to present “You Can’t Take it With You,” comedy in three acts by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – 4-H to Hold Open House

Pickaway County 4-H will hold their annual Open House event from 6:00-7:30pm on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The event will take place in Heritage Hall at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds at 415 Lancaster Pike, Circleville. The evening will include current 4-H members demonstrating their projects as well as 4-H volunteers present to answer questions.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

How Much Do Street Vendors Make at Pumpkin Show?

Circleville – The Circleville Pumpkin show is a huge event for this little tiny town we live in, our town contains around 15,000 people and swells to around 400,00-500,000 people for five days, the question is how much do these vendors really make?. Brandon Schlichter partner owner of Sciotopost...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

New Business – Atomic Credit Union Breaks Ground in Circleville

Circleville – In June we reported that Atomic Credit union had purchased the property located at the intersection of South Court and Crites Road, and now they are breaking ground. Atomic credit union was formed in 1955 as a specific bank for the Pike County atomic plant, since then...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

House Fire on Luck Avenue

The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus

Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Chillicothe teen found safe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
HEATH, OH
wktn.com

Eleven Arrested on Union County Grand Jury Indictments

Earlier this month, the Union County Grand Jury returned a total of sixty-one indictments involving twenty-one individuals as a result of a nine month investigation into alleged drug sales and use in Northern Union County. The investigation was conducted by the Multi-Agency Drug Enforcement or M.A.D.E. Task Force. This week,...
UNION COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

