Roundtown Players to present “You Can’t Take it With You,” comedy in three acts by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform in Columbus
The concert will take place at Ohio Stadium, marking the first time the two have ever performed on the same stage in Columbus.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – 4-H to Hold Open House
Pickaway County 4-H will hold their annual Open House event from 6:00-7:30pm on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The event will take place in Heritage Hall at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds at 415 Lancaster Pike, Circleville. The evening will include current 4-H members demonstrating their projects as well as 4-H volunteers present to answer questions.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
sciotopost.com
How Much Do Street Vendors Make at Pumpkin Show?
Circleville – The Circleville Pumpkin show is a huge event for this little tiny town we live in, our town contains around 15,000 people and swells to around 400,00-500,000 people for five days, the question is how much do these vendors really make?. Brandon Schlichter partner owner of Sciotopost...
sciotopost.com
New Business – Atomic Credit Union Breaks Ground in Circleville
Circleville – In June we reported that Atomic Credit union had purchased the property located at the intersection of South Court and Crites Road, and now they are breaking ground. Atomic credit union was formed in 1955 as a specific bank for the Pike County atomic plant, since then...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Wendy’s iconic Frosty gets a twist for the holidays
Wendy’s is getting into the Christmas spirit!
WHIZ
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus
Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
WOUB
Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results for Ross County
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Ross County. Republican Jack A. Everson earned a position as Ross County Commissioner, with 56% of the vote. Democrat Doug Corcoran earned 44% of the vote. Republican Jeff Lehner earned a position...
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDog
OX-B’s Chicken restaurant front signage which features Gary, the multi-colored rooster logo. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern reporter. Ohio State students feeling peckish and looking for a new fried chicken restaurant can find their way over to OX-B’s Chicken.
Pike County murder trial: The prosecution rests after playing final wiretaps
Trial began Thursday morning with a forensic expert called by the defense and ended in the afternoon with the prosecution playing the remainder of wiretap recordings of the Wagner family from 2018.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Missing Chillicothe teen found safe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint
DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
wktn.com
Eleven Arrested on Union County Grand Jury Indictments
Earlier this month, the Union County Grand Jury returned a total of sixty-one indictments involving twenty-one individuals as a result of a nine month investigation into alleged drug sales and use in Northern Union County. The investigation was conducted by the Multi-Agency Drug Enforcement or M.A.D.E. Task Force. This week,...
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
Comments / 0