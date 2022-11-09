Read full article on original website
I'm Not Even Kidding — Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Another Kid, Just That Fast
The news comes just over a week after it was confirmed that he also has another kid on the way.
Elizabeth Hurley Responded To Matthew Perry's Memoir And Said He Was A "Nightmare" To Work With
Elizabeth didn't have the best time working with the Friends star on the 2002 film — but that doesn't mean she doesn't like him.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Lourdes Leon, Madonna, Denise, Demi Moore, Mariah +More
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon launched her music career in August with her first music video for a single called Lock&Key, a catching song that had Lourdes, who goes by Lolahol now, hanging out in a graveyard and being sent off to sea. Yeah... We follow Lourdes on IG!. Madonna's latest...
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
Hollywood’s New Party Drink of Choice: Nonalcoholic Cocktails
This coming holiday season, many glasses raised in Hollywood may be filled with spiritless spirits. Stars are jumping into the nonalcoholic adult beverage market with their own brands; sales are up dramatically in the $395 million sector (rising 20.6 percent between August 2021 and August 2022, according to market research company NielsenIQ); and a growing list of celebs are speaking out about alcohol-free, sober and sober-curious lifestyles (Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway, Chrissy Teigen, Drew Barrymore and Kit Harington among them). Also driving demand is a pandemic-fueled societal focus on wellness. “We are at the beginning of a...
"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories
In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
This Clip Of Taylor Swift Talking About Food Has Resurfaced And It's Heartbreaking
"I wanna give her a hug."
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 Trailer Just Dropped
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally coming. COVID delays pushed the production back, but Keanu Reeves' legendary hitman is almost back on the big screen. The first trailer was just released. The new movie hits theaters March 24, 2023 and stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane, and...
