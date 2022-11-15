World Cup 2022 squads: Latest news on all 832 players heading to Qatar

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is upon us and all 32 teams are in the process of naming their squads, with each country allowed to select a 26-man group for the first time.

It means there will be 832 players heading to the first winter World Cup, with a deadline of Monday 14 November to submit the squads - just seven days before the tournament begins with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.

Gareth Southgate will name his England group on Thursday afternoon, with debate currently ongoing over a number of the spots, while other countries’ announcements will filter through across the week.

The race to succeed France as world champions is about to heat up.

Here’s a full list of the players heading to Qatar and all the info you need about each team:

Coach: Félix Sánchez

Star to watch: Almoez Ali

World Cup best: Tournament debut

How they got here: Qatar qualified automatically for their first World Cup appearance as hosts. During this four-year cycle, they did surprisingly win the 2019 AFC Asian Cup and were also partnered with the five-team Group A from European qualifying (Serbia, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg) to play centralised friendlies against these sides on their spare match-dates.

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Saad Al-Sheeb (Al-Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd), Yousef Hassan (Al-Gharafa)

Defenders: Pedro Miguel (Al-Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al-Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd), Bassam Al-Rawi (Al-Duhail), Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd), Ismaeel Mohammad (Al-Duhail), Homam Ahmed (Al-Gharafa), Jassem Gaber (Al-Arabi)

Midfielders: Ali Asad (Al-Sadd), Assim Modibo (Al-Duhail), Mohammed Waad (Al-Sadd), Salem Al-Hajri (Al-Sadd), Moustafa Tarek (Al-Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Abdelaziz Hatim (Al-Rayyan)

Forwards: Naif Alhadhrami (Al-Rayyan), Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al-Gharafa), Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd), Khalid Muneer (Al-Wakrah), Akram Afif (Al-Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail), Mohamed Muntari (Al-Duhail)

In focus: Qatar flying under the radar on the pitch amid off-field controversy

Coach: Louis van Gaal

Star to watch: Virgil van Djik

World Cup best: Runners-up 1974, 1978, 2010

How they got here: Having missed out on the 2018 World Cup, Netherlands ensured they would be back on football’s biggest stage by coming through Group G of European qualifying. They were pushed close by Turkey but eventually finished two points clear of them atop the pile.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (sc Heerenveen)

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind(Ajax), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale), Mathijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Xavi Simons (PSV)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp FC), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas)

In focus: Familiar face leads overdue Dutch return to World Cup

Coach: Aliou Cissé

Star to watch: Sadio Mane

World Cup best: Quarter-final 2002

How they got here: Senegal easily topped Group H in the second round of African qualifying - finishing ahead of Togo, Namibia and Congo - before a nervy two-legged play-off against Egypt in a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final from earlier in the year. It proved to be exactly the same dramatic result as the Lions of Teranga overcame Mohamed Salah and co. on penalties - winning the shootout 3-1 after a 1-1 aggregate draw.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Seny Dieng (QPR), Alfred Gomis (Rennes).

Defenders: Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiacos), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco).

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), Pape Gueye (Marseille), Pape Sarr (Tottenham), Moustapha Name (Pafos), Mamadou Loum (Reading), Krepin Diatta (Monaco).

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

In focus: Reigning African champions provide continent’s great hope for success in Qatar

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Star to watch: Moises Caicedo

World Cup best: Last-16 2006

How they got here: Ecuador are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014 although they had to ‘qualify’ twice. They played well in South American qualifying to finish fourth in the table and earn a spot in Qatar but a legal challenge from Chile - who claimed Byron Castillo was ineligible to play for the country - led to a court case. The Court of Arbitration for Sport eventually deemed that Castillo was an Ecuadorean national , even though the date and place of birth information originally submitted to get him a passport were false, so Ecuador were cleared to play.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Hernan Galindez (Aucas), Moises Ramirez (Independiente)

Defenders: Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo) Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Bryon Castillo (Leon), Pervis Estunpinan (Brighton), Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), Angelo Preciado (Genk), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Felix Torres (Santos Laguna)

Midfielders: Nilsen Angulo (Anderlecht), Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles FC), Alan Franco (Talleres), Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca), Angel Mena (Leon), Jhegson Mendez (Los Angeles FC) Gonzalo Plata (Valladolid), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)

Forwards: Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna), Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell’s Old Boys), Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce)

In focus: Ecuador ready to let football do the talking after courtroom drama

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Star to watch: Harry Kane

World Cup best: Winners 1966

How they got here: England will look to build on a semi-final appearance in Russia four years ago and eased through European qualifying in style. A total of 26 points from 30 were won to top Group I ahead of Poland, Albania and Hungary among others.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), James Maddison (Leicester), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

In focus: Faith in Southgate is faltering but England expectations still high

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Star to watch: Sardar Azmoun

World Cup best: First round 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018

How they got here: Iran topped their group in the third round of Asian qualifying, finishing two points ahead of South Korea, to reach their third World Cup in a row. They will now try to go beyond the group stage for the first time.

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina), Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan)

Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens), Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al Ahli), Shojae Khalilzadeh (Al Ahli), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal)

Midfielders: Ahmad Noorollahi (Shabab Al Ahli), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Ali Karimi (Kayserispor)

In focus: High hopes of first World Cup knockout appearance for in-form Iran

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Star to watch: Christian Pulisic

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 2002

How they got here: After missing out on their first World Cup since 1986 four years ago, the United States ensured a return to the biggest stage by coming through Concacaf qualifying. They weren’t always the most convincing but did just enough to avoid an intercontinental play-off by securing the last automatic qualification spot ahead of Costa Rica on goal difference.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergio Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Midfielder: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC).

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor).

In focus: World Cup return is fitting reward for talented and improving USA

Coach: Rob Page

Star to watch: Gareth Bale

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1958

How they got here: Wales ended their almost interminable wait for a first World Cup appearance since 1958 by successfully coming through the play-offs in European qualification. Having endured so many near misses over the past 64 years, Rob Page’s men finally got over the hump with a 2-1 victory over Austria and a 1-0 triumph against Ukraine, with talisman Gareth Bale scoring all three goals. They reached the play-off after coming second in Group E behind Belgium, one point ahead of Czech Republic in third.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mephan (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley)

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds United)

In focus: History-making Wales trying to replicate the Class of ‘58 at first World Cup for 64 years

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Star to watch: Lionel Messi

World Cup best: Winners 1978, 1986

How they got here: Argentina ended their recent trophy drought by winning the 2021 Copa America title and will now look to add a third World Cup to their cabinet. South American qualifying provided few hurdles as they were unbeaten in 17 games, coming second in the table behind Brazil.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).

In focus: Argentina hoping to deliver Lionel Messi his fairytale send-off

Coach: Hervé Renard

Star to watch: Salem Al-Dawsari

World Cup best: Last 16 1994

How they got here: Saudi Arabia ensured they would be making the short trip to Qatar this winter by topping their group in the third round of Asian qualifying. They finished on 23 points from 10 games, one point ahead of Japan in second.

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal), Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Al-Yami (Al-Ahly)

Defenders: Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab), Sultan Al-Ghanam (Al-Nassr), Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal), Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal)

Midfielders: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Riyadh Sharahili (Abha), Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Malki (Al-Hilal), Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal), Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Ittihad), Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab)

Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Shabab), Haitham Asiri (Al-Ahly), Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Hilal) Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh)

In focus: Saudi Arabia face uphill task to reach knockouts for a second time

Coach: Gerardo Martino

Star to watch: Hirving Lozano

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1970, 1986

How they got here: Mexico qualified for an eighth straight World Cup by finishing second in Conmebol qualifying, level on points with top-placed Canada. In Qatar, they will aim to improve on seven consecutive last-16 exits.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Club America), Alfredo Talavera (FC Juarez), Rodolfo Cota (Leon)

Defenders: Jorge Sanchez (Ajax), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Nestor Araujo (Club America), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Johan Vasquez (Cremonese)

Midfielders: Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Robert Alvarado (Guadalajara), Luis Romo (Monterrey)

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Henry Martin (Club America), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey)

In focus: Goal-shy Mexico seeking spark to advance beyond elusive last-16 hurdle

Coach: CzesÅ‚aw Michniewicz

Star to watch: Robert Lewandowski

World Cup best: Third place 1974, 1982

How they got here: Poland trailed England in Group I of European qualification but finished two points clear of Albania to take second spot and advance to the play-offs. They were awarded a walkover against Russia in the semi-finals following the invasion of Ukraine before Sweden were dispatched 2-0 in the final.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus).

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont), Nicola Zalewski (Roma).

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakub Kaminski (VfL Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina).

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

In focus: Robert Lewandowski holds Polish hopes in his hands for final World Cup stand

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Star to watch: Christian Eriksen

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1998

How they got here: Denmark impressively breezed into Qatar 2022 with a record of nine victories and just one defeat from ten games in Group F of European qualifying. Those 27 points - accrued while conceding just three goals and scoring 30 - saw them finish four points clear of second-placed Scotland.

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin), Frederick Ronnow (Union Berlin)

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby), Alexander Bah (Benfica)

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur), Christian Norgaard (Brentford)

Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Bruges), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (FC Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim), Yussuf Yurary Poulsen (Leipzig)

In focus: Denmark bring quiet confidence to Qatar in quest to break new ground

Coach: Jalel Kadri

Star to watch: Youssef Msakni

World Cup best: Group stage 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018

How they got here: Tunisia reached the third round of African qualifying by finishing ahead of Equatorial Guinea, Zambia and Mauritania in Group B before a 1-0 win over Mali in Bamako and a nervy, goalless second leg in the return leg in Tunis sealed their place.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen (Club Sportif Sfaxien), Mouez Hassan (Club Africain), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel).

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen), Mohamed Drager (FC Luzern), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos), Nader Ghandri (Club Africain), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait FC), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana), Montassar Talbi (Lorient).

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (FC Cologne), Ghaylen Chaalali (Esperance), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).

Forwards: Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi SC), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Naim Sliti (Ettifaq), Issam Jebali (Odense), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC), Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier).

In focus: Ultimate underdogs Tunisia unlikely to break World Cup knockout drought

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Star to watch: Kylian Mbappe

World Cup best: Winners 1998, 2018

How they got here: The reigning World Cup champions ensured they will be able to defend their title in Qatar after coming through Group D of European qualifying unbeaten - ending six points clear of Ukraine in second spot.

Confirmed 26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Defenders: Axel Disasi (Monaco)*, Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach)

*replaced Presnel Kimpembe (Paris St-Germain)

In focus: Reigning champions France showing vulnerable streak ahead of title defence

Coach: Graham Arnold

Star to watch: Ajdin Hrustic

World Cup best: Last-16 2006

How they got here: ‘Asian’ qualifying proved tricky for Australia as finishing third in Group B of the third round meant they had to overcome UAE 2-1 in the fourth round to reach an intercontinental play-off against Peru. A 0-0 draw after 120 minutes led to a dramatic penalty shootout where the Socceroos emerged 5-4 winners after some unorthodox heroics from goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC)

Defenders: Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian), Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian), Joel King (Odense Boldklub)

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (FC St. Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren)

Forwards: Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners), Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Martin Boyle (Hibernian)

In focus: Australia already used to life on the road as they prepare to face familiar foes

Coach: Hansi Flick

Star to watch: Kai Havertz

World Cup best: Winners 2014 (West Germany were champions in 1954, 1974 and 1990)

How they got here: Germay will aim to make up for a disappointing 2018 World Cup in Qatar and the signs from European qualifying were good as they won nine and drew one of their 10 games to top Group J ahead of North Macedonia in style.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers : Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders : Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton), Christian Gunter (Freiburg).

Midfielders : Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Karim-David Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Mario Gotze (Frankfurt)

Forwards : Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund)

In focus: Germany looking to restore reputation after Russia blip

Coach: Luis Enrique

Star to watch: Pedri

World Cup best: Winners 2010

How they got here: Spain suffered just a single defeat in eight games of European qualifying as six wins proved more than enough to top Group B ahead of second-placed Sweden.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Manchester City), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (PSG), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

In focus: Spain have the quality to return to the summit after a decade away

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Star to watch: Takumi Minamino

World Cup best: Last-16 2002, 2010, 2018

How they got here: Japan cruised through the second round of Asian qualifying by winning all eight games and ending witha goal difference of +44 before working slightly harder in the third round but ultimately comfortably emerging from Group B in second place - seven points ahead of Australia in third.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Daniel Schmidt (Sint Truiden), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse)

Defenders: Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Red Diamonds), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Hiroki Ito (VfB Stuttgart), Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo)

Midfielders: Junya Ito (Stade de Reims), Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg), Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus)

Forwards: Takuma Asano (Vfl Bochum), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge), Shuto Machino (Shonan Bellmare)

In focus: Japan face tough group as they look to buck recent World Cup trend

Coach: Luis Fernando Suárez

Star to watch: Keylor Navas

World Cup best: Quarter-final 2014

How they got here: Having finished fourth in Concacaf qualifying, edged out of the final automatic spot on goal difference by the United States, Costa Rica came through an intercontinental play-off with New Zealand as Joel Campbell’s third-minute strike was enough for a 1-0 win.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (CD Lugo)

Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati)

Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Municipal Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (FC Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forrest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Club Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

In focus: Tough test awaits Costa Rica as they try to recapture the spirit of 2014

Coach: Roberto Martínez

Star to watch: Kevin De Bruyne

World Cup best: Third place 2018

How they got here: Fresh off finishing third in Russia four years ago, Belgium faced dew issues as they won Group E of European qualifying. The likes of Wales and Czech Republic were dispatched as Roberto Martinez’s side were unbeaten after their eight games.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg)

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Antwerp), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Amadou Onana (Everton), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Lois Openda (Lens)

In focus: Belgium’s golden generation setting up for final shot at glory

Coach: Zlatko DaliÄ‡

Star to watch: Luka Modric

World Cup best: Runners-up 2018

How they got here: Croatia emerged from a UEFA qualifying group that had a real eastern European feel as seven wins and two draws from 10 games ensured they came one point above Russia, while Slovakia and Slovenia took third and fourth.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek)

Defenders: Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josko Gvardiol (Leipzig), Dejan Lovren (Zenit), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

In focus: 2018 runners-up Croatia a weaker proposition as they look for famous repeat

Coach: Walid Regragui

Star to watch: Achraf Hakimi

World Cup best: Last-16 1986

How they got here: Morocco secured a place at their second World Cup on the spin with a dominant performance in the second round of African qualifying to top Group I with a perfect record before comfortably overcoming DR COngo 5-2 on aggregate in the third round.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir Mohamedi (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad AC)

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Roman Saiss (Besiktas), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC) Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Achraf Dari (Brest), Yahia Attiyat Allah (Wydad AC)

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Amine Harit (Marseille), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Ilias Chair (QPR), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad AC), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Bilal El Khannous (Genk)

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad), Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Walid Cheddira (Bari)

In focus: Morocco confident of ending 24-year World Cup win drought

Coach: John Herdman

Star to watch: Jonathan David

World Cup best: Group stage 1986

How they got here: The Maple Leafs earned a first World Cup appearance since 1986 by topping the Concacaf qualifying group ahead of Mexico and USA, while also reaching the Gold Cup semi-finals last year.

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers : Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), James Pantemis (CF Montreal), Dayne St Clair (Minnesota United)

Defenders : Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Derek Cornelius (Vancouver Whitecaps - Panetolikos), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal)

Midfielders : Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto), Liam Fraser (Deinze), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St Johnstone)

Forwards : Tajon Buchanan (Club Bruges), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Junior Hoillett (Reading), Cyle Larin (Club Bruges), Liam Miller (FC Basel), Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

In focus: New firsts and national records beckon for Canada in rare World Cup appearance

Coach: Murat Yakin

Star to watch: Granit Xhaka

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954

How they got here: Switzerland finished ahead of reigning European champions Italy in Group C of UEFA qualifying as five wins and three draws was enough to top the pile by two points before the Azzurri suffered a stunning loss in the play-offs to miss out on Qatar.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Kohn (RB Salzburg), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Silvan Widmer (Mainz)

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea), Michel Aebischer (Bologna)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Noah Okafor (RB Salzburg), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg)

In focus: Consistent Switzerland can go even further in Qatar

Coach: Rigobert Song

Star to watch: Karl Toko Ekambi

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1990

How they got here: Having missed out on the 2018 World Cup, Cameroon returned to the big time by dramatically coming through African qualifying. They topped Group D in the second round, finishing two points ahead of Ivory Coast before facing Algeria over two legs for a place in Qatar. When Ahmed Touba netted a 118th-minute goal in a second leg that had gone to extra time, the Algerians looked to be advancing but Karl Toko Ekambi netted in the fourth minute of stoppage time in extra time to send the Cameroonians through on away goals.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique de Marseille), Andre Onana (Inter Milan).

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennes).

Midfielders: Martin Hongla (Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiakos), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).

Forwards : Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys Berne), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys Berne), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais).

In focus: Cameroon could surprise many after last-gasp qualification

Coach: Tite

Star to watch: Neymar

World Cup best: Winners 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

How they got here: Brazil had no issues coming through South American qualifying as they won 14 and drew three of their 17 games. The only real blip in this cycle for Tite’s men came when they lost in the final of the 2021 Copa America to fierce rivals Argentina.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Dani Alves (UNAM)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Pedro (Flamengo), Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

In focus: Bookies’ favourites Brazil ready to finally experience the joy of six

Coach: Dragan StojkoviÄ‡

Star to watch: Aleksandar Mitrovic

World Cup best: Group stage 2010, 2018 (Yugoslavia finished fourth in 1930 and 1962, Serbia and Montenegro reached the group stage in 2006)

How they got here: Serbia impressed in European qualifying as they were unbeaten in eight games to top Group A ahead of favourites Portugal, meaning they avoided a play-off.

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino).

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade), Srdjan Babic (Almeria).

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Marko Grujic (Porto), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Uros Racic (Braga), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Hellas Verona), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Darko Lazovic (Hellas Verona).

Forwards: Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Filip Duricic (Sampdoria), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonji (Torino).

In focus: After sublime qualification, Serbia ready to make World Cup mark

Coach: Diego Alonso

Star to watch: Federico Valverde

World Cup best: Winners 1930, 1950

How they got here: Uruguay were in danger of missing out on a place in Qatar at one point during South American qualifying but won their final four games - including crunch victories over Peru and Chile in the last two matches - to take third spot in the table, safely sealing their passage.

Confirmed Squad

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)

Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Matias Vina (Roma)

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolas De La Cruz (River Plate)

Forwards: Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

In focus: World Cup set to be the end of an era for Uruguay

Coach: Paulo Bento

Star to watch: Son Heung-min

World Cup best: Fourth place 2002

How they got here: South Korea qualified for a tenth World Cup in a row by topping a group containing Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka to reach the third round of Asian qualifying, where they cruised into the tournament proper by finishing second behind Iran with just one loss in 10 games to come nine points ahead of UAE.

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers : Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Motors)

Defenders : Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Motors), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Citizen)

Midfielders : Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Motors), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Real Mallorca)

Forwards : Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

In focus: Struggling South Korea relying on their favourite Son to make World Cup impression

Coach: Fernando Santos

Star to watch: Bernardo Silva

World Cup best: Third place 1966

How they got here: Portugal had to work hard to seal their spot in Qatar as they finished second behind Serbia in Group A of European qualifying to advance to the play-offs. That meant needing to win two, one-off games to reach the World Cup which they did by overcoming Turkey 3-1 and North Macedonia 2-0 as Bruno Fernandes grabbed both goals in the latter.

Confirmed Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patricio (Roma), José Sa (Wolverhampton)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), João Cancelo (Manchester City). Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Pepe (Porto), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Otavio (Porto). Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Forwards: André Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), João Félix (Atlético Madrid), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Rafael Leão (AC Milan)

In focus: Portugal seeking perfect balance in Ronaldo’s last stand

Coach: Otto Addo

Star to watch: Mohammed Salisu

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 2010

How they got here: Ghana are back at the World Cup after missing out in 2014. They narrowly topped their group ahead of South Africa on goals scored during the second round of African qualification before edging past Nigeria on away goals after a 1-1 draw in Abuja in the third round to book their spot in Qatar.

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Ibrahim Danlad (Berekum Chelsea), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen)

Defenders : Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Abdul-Rahman Baba (Reading), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Alidu Seidu (Clermont)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Kofi-Kyereh (St Pauli), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Andre Ayew (Al Saad), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Elisha Owusu (Gent)

Forwards: Daniel Barnieh Afriyie (Accra Hearts of Oak), Kamal Sowah (Brugge), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting CP), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City)

In focus: Memories of 2010 fuelling a Ghana side on revenge mission