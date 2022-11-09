Read full article on original website
Balance Of Power: Senate And House Election Results 2022 Live
View live results for the 2022 United States Senate and House elections. First polls close at 4 p.m. PT.
Kelly on way to seventh term as GOP aims to regain control of U.S. House
BUTLER — Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly toppled Democratic challenger Dan Pastore in the 16th District to win a seventh term to the U.S. House of Representatives and help push the GOP closer to regaining control of the chamber. Kelly was leading Pastore with about 60% of the vote,...
Todd Young wins reelection to Senate
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young won his Indiana seat for a second term on Tuesday after employing a front-runner strategy throughout his campaign of largely ignoring Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott. Young maintained huge fundraising and organization advantages over McDermott, mayor of the Lake Michigan city of Hammond,...
Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Election 2022 Nevada Results...
Former state senator Houchin to take over Indiana’s 9th Congressional District seat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indiana state senator overcame a crowded Republican field in the May primary and two opponents in Tuesday’s general election was chosen to go to Washington, D.C., in January. Erin Houchin had received 65% of the vote with 83% of precincts reporting Tuesday night....
Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell faces off against Democrat Gabriel Vasquez in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Yvette Herrell is running against Democrat Gabriel Vasquez in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District encompasses western portions of of Albuquerque, the largest city in New Mexico. Herrell is one of four Native Americans serving in Congress. Election 2022 New Mexico Results...
Republican Nunn Beats Incumbent House Democrat Axne
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa on Wednesday as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne. Nunn held a narrow lead late Tuesday, but The Associated Press didn't call the race until Wednesday because it was so close. Republicans swept Iowa's three other House seats Tuesday.
Maryland election results: 2022 U.S. Senate, House winners
-- Here are the election results for U.S. Senate and all eight U.S. House seats in Maryland in the first election since redistricting. Don't see Senate/House election results & maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. A rematch between U.S....
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
With control of both the House and the Senate at stake, here's a breakdown of numbers so far.
Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Cindy Axne ran against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southwestern region of Iowa. Axne raised more than triple the amount as Nunn. Experts said the race was either a "toss-up" or "leans Republican." Election...
Feenstra wins U.S. House District 4
Voters in Iowa have chosen to amend the state's constitution to add extra gun rights protections, as well as putting tighter legal restrictions any efforts to pass a gun control law.
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington. Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.
Chris Deluzio wins U.S. House race in Pa.'s 17th Congressional District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Democrat Chris Deluzio was victorious in his bid for a U.S. House seat in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional district. Deluzio and Republican Jeremy Shaffer battled it out for the seat, and with approximately 52% of the vote, KDKA can report that Deluzio will win that race.
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
Factbox-Republicans pick up U.S. House seats from Democrats, lose a Senate seat, Edison Research projects
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans have picked up a net twelve seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 34 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Wednesday.
Todd Young wins U.S. Senate seat in Indiana over Democrat Thomas McDermott
Republican Sen. Todd Young easily won his second term in the U.S. Senate Tuesday night, indicating that so-called establishment Republicans can deliver success in Indiana even as far-right candidates gain traction. AP called the race at about 8:30 p.m., with Young defeating opponents Democrat Thomas McDermott, Jr. and Libertarian James Sceniak. ...
Democrats' Congressional Campaign Chief Concedes New York U.S. House Race
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Incumbent U.S. Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, chairman of the Democratic Party's campaign arm, conceded his re-election race on Wednesday, but said it was still too early to know the outcome in a number of other contests or which party will control the U.S. House. Maloney, head of...
Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House
Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won reelection in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, beating her challenger, Republican April Becker, in one of the most competitive House seats this cycle. Lee's seat was considered vulnerable after the Democratic-led state legislature in Nevada redrew the district last year, adding more Republican voters. Lee...
Republican Sen. Young frontrunner to hold Indiana seat
Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young is seeking a second term to his Indiana seat in Tuesday's election, employing a front-runner strategy throughout his campaign of largely ignoring Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott.Young maintained huge fundraising and organization advantages over McDermott, mayor of the Lake Michigan city of Hammond, who struggled to gain attention while attacking Young on issues spanning abortion rights, federal spending and marijuana legalization.Young focused much of his campaign on economic issues, blaming President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation and gasoline prices. He also highlighted his push in the Senate for providing billions...
