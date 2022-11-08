ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

OPUS 216 celebrates ten years of making music

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — OPUS 216 is celebrating ten years of making music in Northeast Ohio. The talented ensemble of classically trained musicians was founded in 2012 by violinist Ariel Clayton Karas. OPUS 216 invites everyone to their 10th Anniversary show called ‘The Birthday Party’ on Friday November 18th at the Music Box Supper Club. Click here for more information.
CLEVELAND, OH
Show Info: November 11, 2022

Cozy up with a coffee! The Blue Cafe is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood. Looking for a loan? Learn more about Cardinal Credit Union by visiting them online. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Dippity and Snark. Gifts that bring joy and...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Kenny’s checking his holiday shopping list at the Don Drumm Studios and Gallery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Don Drumm is a nationally recognized artist and is synonymous with the Akron art scene. The Don Drumm Studios and Gallery sparkle every holiday season with all kinds of creative works of art that make for unique and perfect holiday gifts. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the popular Akron destination to preview what’s available for holiday shoppers this season. Click here to learn more about the Don Drumm Studios and Gallery.
AKRON, OH
Sparkle & Shine

Makeup trends! Sparkle & Shine Makeup Studio is located on Mayfield Road in Chesterland.
CHESTERLAND, OH

