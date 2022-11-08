AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Don Drumm is a nationally recognized artist and is synonymous with the Akron art scene. The Don Drumm Studios and Gallery sparkle every holiday season with all kinds of creative works of art that make for unique and perfect holiday gifts. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the popular Akron destination to preview what’s available for holiday shoppers this season. Click here to learn more about the Don Drumm Studios and Gallery.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO