England face Japan in their latest autumn international as they bid to bounce back after a dispiriting defeat to Argentina last week.The Red Rose went down 30-29 at Twickenham to the Pumas with the loss representing a first on home soil against the South Americans for 16 years.Eddie Jones has made a number of changes, hoping to kick-start their autumn campaign with the World Cup less than a year away.Japan will enter the contest with great confidence, having handed the All Blacks a scare last month in Tokyo, fading late to a 38-31 defeat.Follow all the action from Twickenham with our blog following the conclusion of Ireland vs Fiji: Read More England look to make amends against Japan after autumn internationals false startEngland vs Japan: Talking points as Eddie Jones’ side look to get back on trackMaro Itoje challenges England to show what they are made of against Japan

22 MINUTES AGO