Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert widened her lead over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch Thursday night. Boebert was still up by 1,122 votes across Colorado's 3rd Congressional District after 3,318 additional ballots in Pueblo County were reported. Frisch picked up just 14 votes in Pueblo after the last data dump at 9:40 p.m.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO