Yahoo!
Democrats, Republicans splitting key Arizona Senate races; GOP control looks likely
Incumbent Republican candidates held the lead Friday in critical state Senate districts. Initial election results had showed Democrats leading in a majority of state Senate seats, but their early gains soon disappeared. With the release of more counted ballots statewide Friday, a Republican in one key race in Phoenix gained...
Boebert's lead over Frisch widens in CD-3 race with latest Pueblo County results
Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert widened her lead over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch Thursday night. Boebert was still up by 1,122 votes across Colorado's 3rd Congressional District after 3,318 additional ballots in Pueblo County were reported. Frisch picked up just 14 votes in Pueblo after the last data dump at 9:40 p.m.
