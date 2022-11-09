Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
American Legion post in Norman receives $330k to expand & continue services
It’s a big help for veterans just in time for Veterans Day as Cleveland County commissioners presented the American Legion Post 88 in Norman with a big check Thursday to help continue and expand their veterans services.
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
KOCO
New memorial honors Oklahomans killed in military service
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Oklahomans who were killed while serving in the U.S. military were honored with a memorial Friday. In Shawnee, gold star families — those families who lost a loved one — saw the unveiling of the memorial. This offered comfort to people like Donna Warren,...
Norman giving away 300 free trees to residents
Residents in Norman who want to beautify their properties can take part in a free tree giveaway program.
enidbuzz.com
Enid Resident David Mason announces intent to file for Enid Mayor
ENID, OK – Enid resident and businessman, David Mason, today announced he intends to file on December 5th as a candidate for the office of mayor. “After much consideration and encouragement from numerous people, I have decided to run for Mayor of Enid. I enjoyed my time serving as Ward 6 Commissioner and I hope to be able to be even more impactful as mayor. Enid has been an incredible community to raise a family, work, and call home.”
A different kind of service: This Oklahoma veteran found his value both in uniform and out
Serving country and fellow man are both things for which they are eternally grateful.
Purcell Register
It was a good ride
They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
KTUL
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
Edmond Fire Dept. meets with three whose lives were saved using new CPR machine and the creator of device
The creator of the device, the first responders who saved the patients, and the Edmond residents who are alive and healthy thanks to them all met together Wednesday afternoon.
News On 6
Tatum Guinn Reports From Joy Hofmeister's Watch Party
TULSA, Okla. - News On 6's Tatum Guinn is in Oklahoma City covering Joy Hofmeister's campaign watch party. Hofmeister says she has put all of her attention into connecting with as many Oklahomans as she could.
Watch: Snow Covers Football Field In Midwest City On Nov. 11
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma is getting a round of snow! People attending a football game for Lawton MacArthur and Carl Albert in Midwest City captured the snowfall. It started with just a few flakes, but it wasn't long before the entire field was completely covered in snow!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
This Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Holiday Movies & Classics
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite Christmas movies and holiday classics to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something to do you could watch your favorite holiday titles under the stars. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, you won't want to miss this!
KOCO
Arrest made after tactical units, heavy police presence surround Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a "high-risk" warrant Thursday morning. Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of four African lion cubs
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials announced the names of the four African lion cubs born this summer at the Oklahoma City Zoo. The female lions have been named Neema, meaning "grace," Zahara, meaning "flower," and Makena, meaning "happiness." The male lion's name is Mshango, which means "surprise." The OKC Zoo...
KOCO
Electric vehicle company Canoo announces new Oklahoma City plant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle company announced it is building a new plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to Oklahoma City. Canoo announced Thursday that the plant will be able to produce 20,000 cars a year. Although the company is still in the process of purchasing the...
Journal Tribune
Was Timothy McVeigh's arrest aided by 'divine intervention' ?
Timothy McVeigh had the open road ahead of him on Wednesday, April 19, 1995, after he bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. But two stranded motorists and an unsuspecting Oklahoma Highway Patrolman stood in his way. When retired Trooper Charlie Hanger recounts the story, he gives...
List: Deals, discounts for Veterans Day 2022
Veterans will be celebrated at restaurants and businesses across the metro this Nov.11.
‘They Left Her There To Die’: Victim’s Family In Disbelief After Woman Was Killed In NW OKC
Lorraine Young was walking around the intersection of Northwest 5th Street and MacArthur on the morning of Nov. 4 when a vehicle hit her and left the scene. Young died after the collision. She was 61 years old. “A lover, a caregiver, really supportive, and always trying to take care...
Comments / 0