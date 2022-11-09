ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langston, OK

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahoma Sooner

Softball Signs Four for 2023

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma softball and head coach Patty Gasso announced Wednesday the addition of four signees from the 2023 recruiting class. Joining the Sooners as freshmen for the 2024 season will be Maya Bland, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering. The four hail from across the...
NORMAN, OK
cyclonefanatic.com

Staff Picks: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy gestures to the crowd before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Oklahoma State won 41-34. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 27, Oklahoma State...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Lady Liberty schedule to fly in Ponca City on Saturday

PONCA CITY — This Saturday Nov. 12, Lady Liberty will be flying at the Ponca City Airport. (weather and mechanical problems permitting) The authentic WWII airplane, based in Enid will be doing take-off and landings and approach training. The Douglas A-26 Invader was built in 1944 and sent immediately...
PONCA CITY, OK
TechCrunch

Canoo to buy vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City

The new facility will be dedicated to producing Canoo’s electric Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) and Lifestyle Vehicle (LV), an electric SUV. Canoo is still working on its “megamicro factory” in Pryor, but until that comes online, this new facility will help Canoo ramp production and bring EVs to market in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Nov. 9-11

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:38 a.m. police responded to a report of a female acting strange and driving up and down the street in the 500 block of N. 8th. An officer made contact and the female said she was taking a break from her kids.
PONCA CITY, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK

