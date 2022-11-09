Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Report: Oklahoma Could Be Losing Another Verbal Commitment
According to On3, fleet-footed wideout Anthony Evans' "trending" flip would be the Sooners' third departure from the 2023 class in three weeks.
oklahoma Sooner
Softball Signs Four for 2023
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma softball and head coach Patty Gasso announced Wednesday the addition of four signees from the 2023 recruiting class. Joining the Sooners as freshmen for the 2024 season will be Maya Bland, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering. The four hail from across the...
Oklahoma Signing Day roundup: Edmond North girls basketball standout officially headed to North Carolina State
By Michael Kinney Photo of Edmond North's Laci Steele EDMOND - Laci Steele just sat there waiting for her turn. The Edmond North basketball standout was decked out in a red sweater and surrounded by photos, streamers and balloons while listening to her long-time coach, Pete Papahronis, ...
Watch: Snow Covers Football Field In Midwest City On Nov. 11
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma is getting a round of snow! People attending a football game for Lawton MacArthur and Carl Albert in Midwest City captured the snowfall. It started with just a few flakes, but it wasn't long before the entire field was completely covered in snow!
Chef Gordon Ramsay Makes Changes to Restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Earlier this summer back in May it was announced that the one and only Chef Gordon Ramsay would be opening a restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK. I don't know about you but I've got that entirely too damned excited, about to piss myself kind of feeling going on. Being a HUGE FAN of Chef Ramsay I can't wait!
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
cyclonefanatic.com
Staff Picks: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy gestures to the crowd before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Oklahoma State won 41-34. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 27, Oklahoma State...
Oklahoma Announces Addition of Jacolb Cole
Sooners head coach Porter Moser welcomes in just one newcomer in the 2023-24 recruiting class.
At Oklahoma, Brent Venables Wants 'a Whole Locker Room Full of Guys' Like Drake Stoops
Excellence, accountability, leadership and good football skills are among the many ways in which Bob Stoops' son helps the Sooners this year.
kaynewscow.com
Lady Liberty schedule to fly in Ponca City on Saturday
PONCA CITY — This Saturday Nov. 12, Lady Liberty will be flying at the Ponca City Airport. (weather and mechanical problems permitting) The authentic WWII airplane, based in Enid will be doing take-off and landings and approach training. The Douglas A-26 Invader was built in 1944 and sent immediately...
OU Softball: Oklahoma Finishes Fall With a Weather Delay Flourish
OU and North Central Texas College got in three innings Thursday before weather canceled the game, but the Sooners were sharp in a 7-1 victory.
kosu.org
Gov. Stitt reelected, Walters becomes Superintendent, Behenna wins Oklahoma County DA race and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the reelection of Gov. Kevin Stitt, the election of Education Secretary Ryan Walters for State Superintendent and Republicans retaining control of all U.S. House, Senate and statewide offices.
Incumbents hold on in Cleveland County, Norman retains Dem reps
Election Day in Cleveland County saw some expected wins for incumbents but also yielded some close wins for Democrats. The post Incumbents hold on in Cleveland County, Norman retains Dem reps appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma City used oil recyclers pay nearly $2 million for processing, transportation and storage violations
An Oklahoma City hazardous waste company will pay $1.9 million and perform corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act through their used oil transportation and processing operations.
SI Tickets: Oklahoma Fans May Witness Another Offensive Explosion in Morgantown
The Sooner offense has always been dynamic at West Virginia, and both teams have put up record performances when the Mountaineers and Sooners clash.
TechCrunch
Canoo to buy vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City
The new facility will be dedicated to producing Canoo’s electric Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) and Lifestyle Vehicle (LV), an electric SUV. Canoo is still working on its “megamicro factory” in Pryor, but until that comes online, this new facility will help Canoo ramp production and bring EVs to market in 2023.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Nov. 9-11
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:38 a.m. police responded to a report of a female acting strange and driving up and down the street in the 500 block of N. 8th. An officer made contact and the female said she was taking a break from her kids.
Tense moments in Canadian County courtroom during murder trial
Defense attorneys and prosecutors both declined to comment on camera during the trial.
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
