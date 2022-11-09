ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three area teams in playoff games

Body Tonkawa, Woodland and Newkirk will be in action Friday as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association football playoffs get under way. Tonkawa finished second in District A-5 and will host Mounds, the third place team in District A-6. Woodland was third in District A-5 and will travel to Hartshorne, the No. 2 team in A-6. And Newkirk finished fourth in District 2A-1 and will make the trip to Jones to challenge the No. 1 team in District 2A-2.
Two local Pom team make state final

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two LPS high schools, Lawton and Eisenhower Pom teams have clinched the state finals for the first time in their schools history, since the OSSAA added the event. The Lawton High Highsteppers have been around since 1967. Teagan Newton, the head coach for the Highsteppers is...
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
It was a good ride

They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
Stillwater teens get 5 years in Juvenile Detention for armed robbery

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Two 16-year-old boys, who pleaded guilty as youthful offenders to robbing a female clerk at gunpoint at 4 am on June 16 at a Stillwater convenience store while they were reportedly wearing masks, were each sentenced to five years in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Affairs by Associate District Judge Stephen Kistler last week.
34 YEARS LATER: Family not giving up on Comanche cold case

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is on a mission, hoping to uncover the truth about who killed a young mother in southwest Oklahoma more than 30 years ago. Someone brutally killed Mary Morgan Pewitt by stabbing her more than 30 times in her Comanche home. The mystery is who?...
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark

O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
Enid Resident David Mason announces intent to file for Enid Mayor

ENID, OK – Enid resident and businessman, David Mason, today announced he intends to file on December 5th as a candidate for the office of mayor. “After much consideration and encouragement from numerous people, I have decided to run for Mayor of Enid. I enjoyed my time serving as Ward 6 Commissioner and I hope to be able to be even more impactful as mayor. Enid has been an incredible community to raise a family, work, and call home.”
