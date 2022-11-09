Read full article on original website
Three area teams in playoff games
Body Tonkawa, Woodland and Newkirk will be in action Friday as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association football playoffs get under way. Tonkawa finished second in District A-5 and will host Mounds, the third place team in District A-6. Woodland was third in District A-5 and will travel to Hartshorne, the No. 2 team in A-6. And Newkirk finished fourth in District 2A-1 and will make the trip to Jones to challenge the No. 1 team in District 2A-2.
Watch: Snow Covers Football Field In Midwest City On Nov. 11
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma is getting a round of snow! People attending a football game for Lawton MacArthur and Carl Albert in Midwest City captured the snowfall. It started with just a few flakes, but it wasn't long before the entire field was completely covered in snow!
Two local Pom team make state final
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two LPS high schools, Lawton and Eisenhower Pom teams have clinched the state finals for the first time in their schools history, since the OSSAA added the event. The Lawton High Highsteppers have been around since 1967. Teagan Newton, the head coach for the Highsteppers is...
Oklahoma Announces Addition of Jacolb Cole
Sooners head coach Porter Moser welcomes in just one newcomer in the 2023-24 recruiting class.
OU Softball: Oklahoma Lands 'Monumental' Signing Class
Sooners coach Patty Gasso is pleased with the athletic ability and ball skill of her 2023-24 recruiting class.
Oklahoma Signing Day roundup: Edmond North girls basketball standout officially headed to North Carolina State
By Michael Kinney Photo of Edmond North's Laci Steele EDMOND - Laci Steele just sat there waiting for her turn. The Edmond North basketball standout was decked out in a red sweater and surrounded by photos, streamers and balloons while listening to her long-time coach, Pete Papahronis, ...
Portion of Highway 51 to be dedicated to Boone Pickens
Boone Pickens Memorial Highway will be dedicated to the late Oklahoma philanthropist Friday, Nov. 11.
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Which Texas And Oklahoma Towns Are Really Route 66 Ghost Towns?
I grew up and around Route 66. It's always been a part of my life, it seems. I've spent a lot of time flying up and down portions of the old Mother Road. So when I see lists of ghost towns on Route 66, I take an interest. Reading through...
THE RUTURN TO CHOCTAW HAS SEEN FIVE PLAYERS SECURE GOLD FOR THE FIRST TIME
Durant, Oklahoma (10 November 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at Choctaw for the second time this Circuit season, with 16 gold rings awarded between November 1st - 13th. Action kicked-off just a day after all hallows eve, as ten players have already claimed gold, with...
Purcell Register
It was a good ride
They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
Stillwater teens get 5 years in Juvenile Detention for armed robbery
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Two 16-year-old boys, who pleaded guilty as youthful offenders to robbing a female clerk at gunpoint at 4 am on June 16 at a Stillwater convenience store while they were reportedly wearing masks, were each sentenced to five years in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Affairs by Associate District Judge Stephen Kistler last week.
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
Guthrie Fire: 3 bodies found in lake near Guthrie
Authorities are searching for three people in a lake near Guthrie on Tuesday afternoon.
Headlines: Oklahoma election results, Idabel tornado upgraded & celebrating Veterans’ Day
Republicans keep hold of all statewide and federal offices after elections. (KOSU) Tribal leaders fail to change result for governor. (KOSU) Native Americans call for unity at Peace Walk. (NewsOK) Two Tulsa incumbent city counselors lose in runoffs. (Tulsa World) Democrat Vicky Behenna beats Kevin Calvey for Oklahoma County DA....
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
34 YEARS LATER: Family not giving up on Comanche cold case
COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is on a mission, hoping to uncover the truth about who killed a young mother in southwest Oklahoma more than 30 years ago. Someone brutally killed Mary Morgan Pewitt by stabbing her more than 30 times in her Comanche home. The mystery is who?...
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
Enid Resident David Mason announces intent to file for Enid Mayor
ENID, OK – Enid resident and businessman, David Mason, today announced he intends to file on December 5th as a candidate for the office of mayor. “After much consideration and encouragement from numerous people, I have decided to run for Mayor of Enid. I enjoyed my time serving as Ward 6 Commissioner and I hope to be able to be even more impactful as mayor. Enid has been an incredible community to raise a family, work, and call home.”
