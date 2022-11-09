Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love
While talent and opportunity rule the fantasy football world, matchups aren't far behind in terms of what matters most. Just look at Thursday night. Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman torched the vulnerable Atlanta Falcons for the second time in three weeks, running his two-game totals against the Falcons to 248 rushing yards and four scores. In the week between, though, the stingier Cincinnati Bengals limited him to just 21 scrimmage yards and zero scores on nine touches.
Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 10: White Just Might and Other RB/WR Fantasy Advice
Trying to decide who to start in Week 10? Our start 'em or sit 'em fantasy football expert examines running backs and wide receivers.
Sleeper Wide Receiver for Week 10 DFS Contests: Jerry Jeudy Will Ball Out vs. Titans
There's a handful of wide receivers fantasy football players are sleeping on and DFS players should use it to their advantage.
Fantasy Football Week 10: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Some rookies will hit a “wall” in the second half of their first NFL season, and others will become fantasy football gems as they take on expanded workloads. Your objective is to dump the former and find the latter before it’s too late. This week, three of our sleepers are rookies who could be on the cusp of a breakout.
Prior to the Snap: McCarthy makes return to Lambeau for Packers, Cowboys matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Having lost five games in a row, the Green Bay Packers return home after a three-game road stretch for some much-needed Lambeau luck. Strolling into town to face the Packers in Week 10 are the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, winners of six of their last seven games. At the helm of […]
Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench
We're officially starting the stretch run of the 2022 fantasy football regular season. Only five more weeks remain until most leagues start their playoffs, and with trade deadlines looming, it's more important than ever to make the right call in your starting lineup. Here's a look some names to start—and...
Chargers WRs Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer Fantasy Trade Advice, Outlook
The Los Angeles Chargers offense has struggled this season, with injuries to receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams playing a big part in that. What should fantasy managers do with Allen and Williams ahead their fantasy football trade deadline?. The answer depends on how your team is doing. Allen has...
Laviska Shenault Jr.'s Fantasy Stock for Dynasty Leagues After Week 10 Breakout
Laviska Shenault Jr. has done just enough to get noticed by fantasy football managers this season, but the inconsistency makes it difficult for anyone to trust the third-year receiver. Shenault showcased his ability in Thursday's win against the Atlanta Falcons, taking a swing pass to the house for what was...
1 Player on Each NFL Team Who Could Break Out Before the 2022 Season Ends
Progression in the NFL isn't always linear. Sometimes, it just takes a while for things to "click" for a young player. As we approach the second half of the NFL season, there is still plenty of time for players to break out. Consider Amon-Ra St. Brown last season. The Lions receiver had just two games with 65 or more yards in the first 10 games of the season.
Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 10
Fantasy football managers could be scrambling for help with several key players navigating injuries ahead of Week 10. Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray are both uncertain for Sunday, leaving limited trustworthy options at quarterback heading into the week. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones...
These Two Cardinals Have Most to Gain/Lose Moving Forward
ESPN says these two Arizona Cardinals have the most to gain/lose moving forward.
Top Storylines for QBs in 2nd Half of 2022 NFL Season
For good reason, quarterbacks hog the spotlight. It's the most important position on the field, and NFL franchises can spend decades mired in a search for a quality long-term player. During the latter half of the 2022 season, there's a wide variety of storylines that still deserve our attention. And...
Kyler Murray Will Be Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams with Hamstring Injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's status for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams is up in the air. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday his star quarterback will be a game-time decision. Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Wednesday's practice. He...
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he's trending toward making a return. Fantasy managers who may be considering trading Dotson might want to hold onto him instead. He had a solid start to the season...
NFL Twitter Rips Marcus Mariota, Calls for Desmond Ridder in Falcons Loss vs Panthers
Desmond Ridder helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff. Perhaps he could have helped lead the Atlanta Falcons to a victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Instead, Marcus Mariota and the Falcons lost 25-15 and missed a golden opportunity...
Tom Brady Says Buccaneers' Attitude, Effort Has Been 'Below the Line' This Season
Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said "the most embarrassing part" of his team right now is the "effort level on game day" as it approaches a game against the scorching-hot Seattle Seahawks in Munich on Sunday. "Correcting our mistakes, improving our effort—which, that’s probably the most...
Broncos WRs Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy Trade Advice Before Fantasy Deadline
Denver Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy were projected to take a major leap this season, but the pair has fallen short of expectations. As the fantasy football trade deadline approaches, let's take a look at how managers should try to recoup some assets. Sutton leads Denver with...
Roger Goodell Says NFL Planning 'At Least Four' Games in Germany Through 2025
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday the league will likely expand its plans to play games in Germany as part of its International Series. Ken Maguire of the Associated Press reported Goodell spoke at a fan forum in Munich ahead of Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena, which will be the NFL's first regular-season game contested in Germany.
Rams' Matthew Stafford Questionable for Cardinals Game After Suffering Concussion
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a concussion, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. However, McVay added Stafford is "making good progress." The Rams placed Stafford in concussion protocol Tuesday. McVay told reporters that the team's medical staff...
Report: Raiders' Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow Put on IR with Leg, Oblique Injuries
A rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse Thursday as a result of Darren Waller's ailing hamstring and Hunter Renfrow's oblique. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Waller is being placed on injured reserve after aggravating the injury that has kept him out the past three games. Shortly after, Hunter Renfrow was placed on injured reserve with an oblique injury, per Schefter.
